Cecil Joseph sends stern message to public to follow COVID-19 protocols

General Manager of DBS Radio Cecil Joseph is sending a stern message to members of society to comply with the protocols brought forth by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Ministry has put a number of measures in place to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus. Some of which include, encouraging the public to practice social distancing, wearing face masks, washing their hands frequently with soap, using hand sanitizers, sneezing in a tissue and discarding it immediately among other measures.

Joseph who was delivering remarks at DBS Radio recognition ceremony held on Friday said for instance, some bus drivers failed to practice certain protocols.

“There is a section of the society that does not recognize it and I want to make it as clear, that I have observed that it is being said to the bus drivers that there is a protocol and the protocol is everyone who enters your bus should be masked and should be given some sanitizer,” he stated. “I have recognized and I have seen that many of the public buses are not keeping to that protocol.”

Joseph advised the clientele of those public buses that before entering any bus, they should make certain observations and if the protocol that should be followed isn’t being practiced then they should not risk their lives.

“Covid-19 is no friend of the society,” he remarked.

Bus drivers are only allowed to carry 2 passengers per row instead of one (1) but with strict adherence to certain guidelines.