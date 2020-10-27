Charlotte Jeremy Cuffy releases ‘Life out of me’ video inspired by George Floyd

Against the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd in the US, the corona virus pandemic and the ongoing black lives matter movement Charlotte Jeremy Cuffy has responded with a call for love and tolerance with her most recent release.

Sampling Martin Luther King’s ‘I have a dream speech’ in the beginning moments of the video, its clear the message of peace, acceptance and justice this new release from the gospel singer is invoking.

Throughout the video scenes depict people of various ages, shapes, sizes and colours joyfully dancing along to this new anthem in the struggle for harmony and racial justice.

Full video below