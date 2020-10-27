Charlotte Jeremy Cuffy releases ‘Life out of me’ video inspired by George Floyd

Against the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd in the US, the corona virus pandemic and the ongoing black lives matter movement Charlotte Jeremy Cuffy has responded with a call for love and tolerance with her most recent release.
Sampling Martin Luther King’s ‘I have a dream speech’ in the beginning moments of the video, its clear the message of peace, acceptance and justice this new release from the gospel singer is invoking.
Throughout the video scenes depict people of various ages, shapes, sizes and colours joyfully dancing along to this new anthem in the struggle for harmony and racial justice.
Full video below
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
So inspirational. Well done Doc.
Wow Doc… What a piece… Well composed and executed!
In the case of deceased George Floyd, he was a law breaker. A police duties are as follows- Obey the law, Prevent crime and bring criminals to justice. If a prisoner resist arrest, the law said the police may use force. In this case the policeman use extra force unknowing to him whilst in the execution of his duty, as a result ,it cause the accidental death of the prisoner. No one is above the law and the police has a duty to perform
Is people like all you that was the cause of our struggle. House slaves. How could be resisting arrest when he was in cuffs and pinned to the ground with a knee at the back of his neck. Further more the officer had his hands in his pocket. how could he be resisting arrest. Officers have the right to uphold the law but not with excessive force.