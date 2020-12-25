CHECK THIS OUT (Christmas Edition): Congolese nativity scene

So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them. Genesis 1:27
In contrast to the common Euro-centric depictions of the nativity of Jesus Christ, artists the world over have re-imagined this iconic scene via their own culturally significant context. This work from Congolese artist Joseph Mulamba-Mandangi is one such example.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
True depiction. When Romans invaded Egypt in their savage rampage, that’s what they found depicted on walls of some Temples; The story of “Jeru” from 5,000 years prior that many were worshipping. It was christianity. Romans manipulated that whole story about Jeru (still at British museum) with same characters: The man a carpenter with wife a virgin, her water broke, a farmer gave them comfort in a corner of his stable, she gave birth to a miracle baby on Dec 25th, village men heard about it, brought incense etc. etc.. Romans went on to destroy their temples, banned their religion, killed the priests(who had knowledge of how the pyramids were built), took their story of Jeru and ran with it. The romans’ descendants have since used it to set the stage for empire expansion and doctrine of discovery whereby their Vatican later issued 3 devastating edicts: Papal-bulls of 1452, 1455 & 1493 which set a catastrophic chain of events for ingenious peoples the world over.
My brother, the letter J was not found in Egyptian (Kemetic) writings. If you are talking about Egyptian or Kemetic Spiritualty, it would have to be Asar, Heru and Aset and the Greek, would be Osirus, Horus and Isis; Hathor, representing the Queen mother. Our ancestors did not practice Christianity since it was copied from our Kemetic Spirituality. We were the originators of everything since civilisation started with our African ancestors.
On another note, how could a virgin give birth to a child? Does that make any sense? There is no child that is born without the parents engaging in sex, and there was no immaculate birth. We have allowed the Europeans to dictate to us their Anancy stories and we have ran with it and have practiced it more than they, who gave it to us, without questioning and using our brain. We have accepted the stories such as we shall walk the street of gold in heaven, while they are depleting the gold in Africa,.
Wake Up People!!!!!
I take that back it wasn’t practiced there the Romans stole the ‘concept’ but Jeru Heru/ tomato tomatoe they added the J circa 16th century, goes to show the romans stole everything from Africa, even the myth.
Able to read and write does not mean you are educated. Why does a black cow gives white milk?. A parent has seven children in the family, all with different taste and style. Do you cook seven different pots?, they all have to be fed. God made human beings to his own image and likeness, that means we have to live at certain standard to please god, yet we do our own thing. Who is to be blamed. You cannot kick against prick.There are things you cannot prove and you to learn to accept.
This is what art should be all about: A Different Way of Seeing.
I was recently asked to produce a series of sculptures depicting the Seven Stations of the Cross but my intention of using figures of African descent didn’t satisfy the church commissioner’s expectations of a white Jesus.
You’re not alone Roger, even the arch bishop of Canterbury has called for removal of ALL statues of white jesus from Christian churches over which the Vatican rules starting with church of England. Their pope has not signed off on it, but it’s coming. A short video of him saying that is still in Youtube, but many Christians miss those things because they go to Youtube mainly to view trivia, salivate at pastors, fights, and more movies.
Here’s a link to the video or search for “bishop of Canterbury white jesus” https://youtu.be/0T-Mz8ixHUA