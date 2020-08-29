CHECK THIS OUT: Is success luck or hard work?

Is success luck or hard work? What do you think is the answer? Watch the video and let us know in the comments.
My answer to success are as follows:- Have a plan, Determination, consistency, work smarter not harder. Plan your goal and score it. You must be a thinker and if a bit of luck comes your way its a bonus. Time is money.
Do you see the parallel between all the negatives I received, which was even referenced by (@Frankenstein) when I tried to impress there is an alternative to our experience!! And even @The Great Houdini thought I was on a hunt for adversarial comments; I was only accentuating a positive perspective. And I was smiling and happy to the responses to many commentaries, who did not see the psychology associated in my chasing and running out negativity.
What would the probability be that a person was so lucky that two prime ministers died before becaming mp?
As a Haitian friend, Hotep my brother, once told me: Luck is a consequence of design.
The narrator of the video said “You must believe that you are in complete control of your destiny, ………… but second you have to know that is not true.” But what is most important to me he said “YOU HAVE TO DO WHAT YOU CAN TO INCREASE THE LUCK OF OTHERS.”
When I go to a store I buy what I like, and not everything that seems nice.