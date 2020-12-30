CHECK THIS OUT: (WITH VIDEO) Shark in Tarreau

These images and video have gone viral being spread via social media with reactions ranging from approval by some to declarations of animal cruelty by others. A creature described as a shortfin mako shark (which would make it an endangered species) was discovered in the shallow shore near Tarreau the videos below depicts the response.
Please note that some viewers may find the videos below to be graphic or disturbing.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
57 Comments
They are killing it out of fear and probably food. Probably not the best way to kill an animal.
Dear Animal Cruelty advocates and hypocrites,
The chicken you enjoyed today was once a living, breathing animal. It was killed for your enjoyment. The turkey, ham (pig) and even the lettuce were once all living creatures. just because you don’t see it does not mean it doesn’t exist. Man has been killing and eating animals for survival for years. I guess it would have been better if a scientist had gone in and euthanized it? Please!! Miss me with your hypocrisy!
It’s better they kill it. Than it kill someone.
gassan look joke..
-Those that doesnt go to the beach of cannot swim: awww poor sharky, such an innocent shark.
-Me,People who often goes to the beach and those who’ve seen jaws: gassan kill dat before that bite somebody today dere
i wanted to send a shout out and flowers for the passerbys who killed that shark with anything they found.
Imagine calling yourself the “Nature Island”, yet destroying nature. Only in Dominica
All the people involved deserve prison. Witnesses that didn’t stop it included #SharksLivesMatter 🦈
I guess people don’t know how Blue Marlin are killed in high seas. The shark was beached and wouldn’t be able to come out from where it was. Shark is endangered yes but one shark which was going to die anyway was pulled out and beaten to be killed. Same fishermen are doing with marlins and other big fishes like tuna. The fact the shark was flipping its tail wasn’t because of pain but of natural behavior.
What I would like to know is the type of shark. Was it a Sand shark or a young great white shark? The nose is looking like the one of a GWS but wanted to make sure.
that’s a shortfin mako shark the species is classified as Endangered by the IUCN
It’s actually a mako
Allyou want a Larsh Man!!!
All of allyou dere talking about that Beast like it is something to befriend,,,
Confront all those lost souls that its Cousins had for feasts nuh, and all of its prey that stand no chance once they get into its jaws,,,
When Rastar was being prosecuted by Babylon allyou never come dere pleading for Rastars’ rights because of the injustice, now allyou dere feeling sorry for that Beast???
A Beast is a Beast!!!
Rastar not saying Rastar condones animal cruelty but that look like plenty people gonna be having a tasty New Years feast,,,
But DNO allyou self cannot come with a real story behind the Clip,,,
ADMIN: Please stay tuned.
It is against the law to kill sharks in The Bahamas. The wider Caribbean should take note as we have dive operations in most of the countries and islands throughout the region. A short fin Mako is not considered to be a ‘for human consumption species’ therefore the barbaric slaughter of dragging the poor animal onto the rocks, then bludgeoning it to death should be condemned. Human beings have a skewed sense of destroying animals ‘just for the hell of it’.
I have seen people purposely aim their vehicle at defenseless dogs walking along the road, just for the fun of it.
This is really a shocking incident and should be referred to the police. Not only is it cruel, it also damaged the beautiful name of Dominica as the Nature Island and a staunch conservationist nation. Really don’t like to see this in Dominica. It really has to be referred to the police
It’s not animal cruelty, stop watching so much wester television. Large sharks need to stay moving in order move water effectively over their gills, had they tried to get it in the water they could have been injured. Had the left it it would have died and most like be found too late. So it was killed and I’m sure it’s gonna be delicious. Grateful for the video, I’ll never swim thoughtlessly in the Caribbean sea again.
Alright if that’s your mentality then I’m sorry and I won’t bother to have an elaborate discussion with someone like you because it’s simply a waste of time. If I would’ve been there and witnessed that, I think people would see that a human can be by far more “beastly” than a shark.
The moral of the story is that the crowd of people battered the ani al and then stood by and watched it gasping for breath ,fi,med the poor thing with big grins o their wicked faces only in DA.
The Return of Jaws😁
Shocked to see such cruelty
When Marine animals beach, there could be a number of reasons for beaching., Unfortunately most third world countries don’t have the facilities and are able to capture and investigate the cause or reasons for beaching, if possible nurse back to health and release back to the wild, preserving endangered species. While most of the images my have been graphic, we should all come to try and understand in such an instant most people see this as an opportunity for a meal and to make a dollar, not realizing the consequences. And don’t give a second thought what cause the fish to be disoriented and beached, it would be advisable not to eat the fish since it could have eaten something toxic and could be passed on to those who eat it flesh Seeing that the average Dominican is under feed hungry always begging, it comes as no surprise that people will eat anything, poverty is the key to staying in power by the standard of this current government, forgive the cruelty.hungry nation has to eat.
Well said! Dominican people do not realize how much trouble they in. The haves will make sure skerrit remains in power as the milk and honey government will ensure they will see prosperity on the backs of regular folk. The place is sad. A handout from mother nature.
You are pretty rude and condescending! I agree that they should not eat the fish, but, saying that hungry people gotta eat, blah, blah, blah, is uncalled for. That said, a healthy fish/shark does not just show up on the beach’s edge. Somefing is wrong with it. Doh eat it!
We stood there and laughed and cheered on. This was an act of animal cruelty and anyone who was involved should be fined a hefty price. After all it is an endangered species, though it might be a man-eater it has the right to eat, reproduce and grow just like you. Just bcuz its different doesn’t mean you have to treat it so wrongly.
People have generally become numb to the slow miserable death of living beings. We see people video taping dying people in crushed vehicles and accidents, with no sense of urgency to help or to call the ambulance. It’s all a show, something to “post”, until it hits home. I agree to just kill it. Not to bask in the suffering.
I read so many posts with I’ll placed empathy for a dangerous shark. All of a sudden some have become so silly. Aren’t flies animals too? Yet I’m sure those who claim that it was a despicable act wouldn’t think twice about killing flies and roaches. Some even participate in the death of unborn babies. In the USA when there are sharks sighted close to shore, the public is warned when there is time and sometimes the shark is killed. Some folks are taking this animal love affair too far. Dangerous things in the environment must be removed for the safety of humans. Some hypocrites are even calling for the death penalty for the man who murdered the woman in Stock Farm. Isn’t his life valuable too? Blacks are brutalized in dominant white western democracies and the white man loves his dog more than black and brown people, now some Dominicans are allowing themselves to swept up in this hypocrisy.
You are misunderstanding the whole thing. Was the shark posing a danger to anyone. The shark was on its natural habitat and they went after it and brutally killed. Circumstances are important to consider on every situation, it is foolish to use a broad brush to paint everything.
When fishermen use harpoons to kill fish going about their business in the ocean so we can have fresh fish to eat, I don’t hear hypocrites like you on your megaphone talking about animal cruelty, how are most cows killed so there can be fresh meat? Your hypocrisy is so inconsistent. I hope you won’t kill the next mouse you come across in your house or the next fly going about it’s business too
@Galileo, yes by the fact that a shark that size was so close to human beings made it a danger to human beings. This shark wasn’t a tamed and trained animal. If your baby was suddenly in the presence of a running bull wouldn’t you consider that bull at that time, in that place a danger? I’m sure you would. You wouldn’t wait until after the bull had run past, to determine that something had to be done for the safety of your baby. When perceived dangers are in our presence smart people take action to minimize the perceived threat. The shark was a perceived threat to Dominicans, and I praise those who eliminated that threat.
@Jonathan Y St Jean, and if I would’ve cursed all involved to their thousandth generation, who do you humans think you are… who gave you the right to cause unnecessary harm to life? Thats why, when I look at the world and see things like COVID and all the natural disasters it puts a smile on my face because it’s about time that this planet gets cleaned up. We don’t need disgraced beings like you here, eternal suffering is all that such people deserve. And believe me, it will happen.
You are wrong. It is endangered making it worse. It wasn’t a threat fact of the matter and i think ppl like you are the reason theyre endangered
When I was a young boy growing up in Dominica we (the population) killed everything, birds, snakes, butterflies, bees, ants, centipede, moths, lizards and the list goes on and on, now as a grown man I see how terrible that behavior was and would now do anything to stop it. Seeing this on video is brutal. I am not against killing for food but my lord this should be done in a humane manner, seeing this animal gasping for breath is heart breaking. In a civilized world it would be guided out to the ocean.
Good riddance to the fake name “Nature Island” the world has seen how just a handful of individuals can tarnish the name of a country.
@Zen, do you realize that fruits, plants, animals all have “life”. Whenever we consume them life and nutrients from them sustain us. Nature island doesn’t mean we sit in the sun, open our mouths and like plants get the nutrients needed for life. People in the nature island have to be fed. Sounds like you want to lead a campaign against Dominica because some people followed the directive from God, who gave man dominion over all other forms of life. If the animal was simply destroyed and left to decay, it would be a different story. In the wild animals kill other animals too. It’s called survival of the fittest. Death is a natural and necessary part of a healthy world. All you had to do is not watch the video. It was a chance occasion to get some fresh fish. No one left their home expecting to be so lucky and come across easy food, and the only way to capitalize was to kill it by any means necessary. Next time you eat some beans, remember that a living plant was affected too.
Dominicans raise and eat the meat of pigs, goats, sheep, cows and many others but we would never believe it is ok to brutally treat one of the above mentioned animals in that fashion, this is cruelty to the max. Let’s hope when these guys settle down and have a look at the videos they will come to realize this is not the way it should have been done.
I wonder why the animal activists in the comments don’t have this energy for the fish regularly caught and killed every other day…in large numbers? Hm?
I’m so bored with people who only cry cruelty when it comes to a big, fancy animals ya’ll see on Tv. Stop with the performative activism. Noone’s giving you points.
So much, relative the conservation of species can be said about this shark incident at Tarreau. I am sure that there are many good reasons / explanations why this “man eater” ended up in our waters so close to a west coast community. This area is frequented by fishermen, snorkelers and sea bathers in and around the loading jetty.
I wonder what we would have said if the tables were turned and we had to drag the badly damaged/chopped, mangled or dismembered body of a family from the animals jaws? It is natural for our people, anybody to feel afraid and petrified by the sight of this animal in our waters so close on land. There is always this natural urge to neutralize the danger as quickly as possible. I hoe we are not saying the animal should be allowed to go its merry way and live will and free in our waters.
My view it should have been killed right away and so spare our country, the nature islae from potential negative publicity
If it’s food, ok by me. If it’s not to be eaten then then before we cry brutality, consider a human beings reaction to a shark this large near the shore of a village. Makos are on the list of man eaters
This is not news. This is a video of animal cruelty that would only be circulated in underdeveloped countries with no laws protecting animals. This is sad.
This doesn’t portrait the best of image for our beloved nature isle..the world is watching please take this down…too much damage is being done here
Sad, should have just killed it instead of having it there suffering.
But it funny thou, people already fighting to “claim” an animal that literally got stuck on the rocks.
So instead of trying to help the stranded shark get back into open seas, people hauled it out of the water and filmed it while it slowly suffocated to death. This is the ‘nature island’ apparently.
They do kno that that short finned mako shark is an endangered species just like the Jako and siserrou parrots
This one looks like it had eaten tooo much human flesh in Dominican waters. Where else to deposit its carcass? Right where it food supplies came from. Thanks to nature
the big mammal is filled with vitamin Human 20,000iu. Good meat. Don’t let it go to waste. Yam it. Take it to Morne Daniel. I know there are some out there in Morne Daniel who will make good use of it and will not let it go to waste.. They may have seen it through their periscope (sure you did not know that device existed in Dominica). Time will tell
This is awful. Shame on them. I just can’t. Do better Dominicans.🥺🥺😥
I agree with previous comments. Frist thing that struck me is the animal gasping for air. Pure Ignorant cruelty. Someone involved in this should be fined. It says in Acts chapter 10 to kill and eat. It did not say make to suffer first.
Such creatures wash up all over the world all the time. This takes away nothing from the “Nature Island”. What’s your point? Besides, if not properly handled by Marine Experts, it would have died anyway. Perhaps this passion and concern can be shifted toward humans. How about it?
Did you watch the video? It didn’t wash up on shore! They brutally stoned and hit the defenseless animals with sticks. We make excuses and never take people to task for their wrongdoings smh
Wow ….. defenseless…
Shark found in sea. Population panics and slaughters it cruelly.
So allu go in the water hit the shark then pull it out the water like it shouldn’t be in there.
That’s equivalent to a shark coming on land then dragging your stupid arse in the water cause u shouldn’t be on land.
Why did they video the poor creature gasping for breath.
It was blank brutality! I could not watch. Twenty or more cowards smashing stones and trying to beat the beautiful creature to death, the crowd laughing and cheering. Evil unleashed. I did not watch the video, I briefly stopped, I shouted at them to leave it alone. Then I left, coward myself, because I did not dare to face the blood thirsty crowd. Disgusting. The step from disrespecting animals to disrespecting humans is a small one.
They do it to road accident victims and other humans in distress much less!
Very disturbing and cruel treatment of an innocent animal, not to mention extremely inhumane
If you were there would you perform CPR. On it? why you think the shark is innocent. If so you should stop eating fish because you never see what they go through when the fishermen are out in the channel.
“Nature Island”????
nothing natural about some of the people living here at all instead of dragging it further on shore/land why not help it out
So you stood and watched that beautiful creature die in agony – and filmed? “Nature Island”? Shameful …
Shark or otherwise, that is inhumane treatment of wildlife. Just slaughter, gut and portion the animal if is food y’all wanted it for … why have it on the side of the road like this? Why are we so archaic and seemingly ignorant in this country?! Smh!