CHECK THIS OUT (with video): Dominican Flag with flair by grade 3 student Mazhira Marie

This 3rd grader is off to a very bright start. Mazhira Marie represented her parents and country well with her rendition of the National Flag and stellar creole wear.
2 Comments
Great job ZZ … continue to shine and excel… we are proud of you.
Great job kid you deserve an award your parents must be proud of you hope they give you
a very nice gift for the holiday ahead.