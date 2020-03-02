Chinese national killed in Portsmouth laid to rest

Chinese National Zing Jian Yong who was murdered in Portsmouth on February 4th, was laid to rest on Saturday, February 22nd.

Yong, age 49 was murdered during a robbery attempt at his store in Picard.

The funeral service took place at the Living Word Covenant Church International in Picard and was conducted by Pastor Bernard Joseph.

Apartment owner in Picard, Patt Corbette -a close friend of the deceased, told Dominica News Online that Yong was almost like a brother to him and his passing affected both him and the community.

On the day of his murder, Corbette said he was in tears because “it was a tough experience for him”.

He described Yong as “adventurous” and one who always smiled.

“We were very close, that’s where my children use to get their Chinese food a couple days a week…he was always smiling, very nice guy, all persons you talked to in the community loved him… we all miss him,” he said.

Vendors in the market in Portsmouth also expressed their sadness after his passing, especially in the manner in which he was killed.

“He used to go down there every Saturday to buy his vegetables from them,” Corbette recalled.

Corbette hopes that justice is served because as he stated it was really tough for everyone that knew him.

Meantime, Emerlie Maxwell who was another close friend of Yong remembered him as someone who was motivational, had a great sense of humor and was giving.

She said she knew Yong from when she started working at the River Side Hotel in 2018.

“He was always making little jokes…he had this favorite song ‘saltfish’ the song by calypsonian sparrow,” she said.

Maxwell said when she found out the horrific news of his passing; she broke down into tears and didn’t know what to do.

“I got speechless…It was hard… he was this loving person in the community, everybody that comes there would always get love from him,” she said.

Maxwell sent her love to his friends and family in China and encouraged them to be strong during this difficult time.

Acting Ambassador of Chinese Embassy, Luo Songtao and the MP for Portsmouth Ian Douglas, attended the funeral service and delivered remarks.

The Parliamentary Representative for Salisbury Hector John also attended.