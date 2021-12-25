Christmas message from the Honourable Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit

Fellow Citizens

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.”

John 3:16-17

Christmas is a time of reflection on the foundations of our Christian faith and a celebration of God’s love for us, manifested through the birth of Jesus Christ.

It is a time when we pause to reflect with wonder on the mercies of our Lord and Savior and his infinite love and protection. During this season, we are filled with affection and goodwill for our family and for our fellow men. We express our sentimental feelings with the exchange of gifts, fully aware that God sent us the most precious gift-his only Son.

God’s promise to bless and keep us was fulfilled. Jesus was the fulfillment of that promise.

As we celebrate Christmas this year, I remind you of God’s promise so that you may be imbued with hope and thanksgiving despite the challenges of the times. Excitement for the festive season is usually driven by the prospect of being with family and loved ones; but for a second season our interactions are limited by the presence of the Coronavirus and we are encouraged to socialize within our ‘family bubble.’ Many of us are in mourning due to the passing of loved ones, taken from us this year due to complications of COVID-19. Apprehension over the future is exacerbated by socio-economic impacts being experienced worldwide, such as income loss, business closures and health concerns. New variants of the Coronavirus are causing anxiety about the eventual return of our children to the physical classroom and our ability to work and earn a living in the long-term.

The Government of Dominica has been focused on safeguarding livelihoods and public health through an aggressive pandemic response defined by effective disease surveillance; procurement of equipment and services; and a vaccination programme rollout which ensured citizens had quick and equitable access to life-saving vaccines. We have also cushioned the economic impact of the virus by helping small and medium-sized private sector enterprises continue operations and sustain jobs. In the face of adversity we are responding to the needs of our people with compassion and efficacy to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

We thank those who continue to work diligently on the frontline of this battle to protect the health of our nation. Our healthcare workers and other staff within the government service have distinguished themselves as caregivers and protectors of our collective health in the face of immense and unprecedented pressures. We salute their heroic efforts.

As we look to a New Year filled with hope and expectation, we can take inspiration from the conscientious work of this government to secure prosperous futures for every Dominican citizen. We are proud of advancements in the health sector, particularly the construction of primary healthcare facilities and the acquisition of life-saving, diagnostic equipment; investments in the Digital Economy and education to empower our youth with valuable skills, critical to their professional success; and progress in the areas of infrastructure, housing, agriculture, air access and tourism.

I am grateful for our gains and successes over the past year. I urge you too, to count your gratitude moments. The holiday season presents an opportunity to think about all that is good in our lives, and the possibilities which exist to improve our circumstances as a people and a nation. The challenges we face require a collective response driven by love, respect and loyalty to country and people. Let us draw on our successes, renew our commitment to each other and to country, and build for the future.

My wish for you is that you enjoy this season. Take the time to connect with family, but remember to keep Christ at the center of all you do.

On behalf of my family, the Dominica Labour Party, which I have the honour to lead, and the Government of Dominica, I wish every Dominican a very Merry Christmas, filled with hope, positivity and joy, and a blessed New Year, 2022.