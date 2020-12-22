CIBC Firstcaribbean brings cheer to the Grotto Home for the homeless

The resident of the Grotto Home for the Homeless recently received a much-needed donation aimed at making their lives a little more comfortable.

The non- profit organization whose main focus is on the less fortunate and destitute relies mainly on donations and two of its programmes got a boost with funds from regional bank, CIBC FirstCaribbean.

The bank’s Country Head, Stephan Lander recently donated the funds to matron of the facility Christmar St. John Ogebalugo, which will go towards the home’s Diaper Drive Programme as well as its sustainable farming project at their new facility at Bellevue Rawle.

Mr. Lander expressed delight in making the presentation noting that the bank decided not to host their usual Christmas parties and celebrations across their businesses this year and instead donate some of the funds for those events to charitable causes.

Ms. Christmar St. John Ogebalugo explained that currently the majority of the occupants of the home are elderly with various health problems. Due to this, she said the organisation decided to pursue a Diaper Drive to mediate costs.

She said the donation “could not have come at a better time. On behalf of the board members and the residents of the Grotto Home, this is greatly appreciated and will go a long way.”

Individuals and organizations willing to donate to the Grotto Home for the Homeless may do so by contacting them on 448-8747 or 614-5382