Clement Marcellin, UWP candidate for Vieille Case manifesto release PRESS RELEASE, Clement Marcellin UWP candidate - Friday, November 8th, 2019 at 8:56 PMShareTweetSharePin Download (PDF, 9.03MB)
I must comment again because a foolish statement that was made. The invitation was given to P.M. to debate the issues. He reject the call. How then it is Mr. Marcellen fault that Mr. Skerrit refuses to debate. A change is coming and that it is time for This PM. must go.
This young man would have a brighter future in politics had been on the right team. If you wish to do good for community and country, leave your current party. You have vision they so desperately lack.
Listen, I read this man’s manifesto and I must conclude that he is a true politician.
Skerrit will never and does not have the ability to develop this constituency like that.
5 more years of DLP will be a disaster to Dominica. More epic than Hurricane Maria.
The leadership qualities and his thoughtful, progressive ideas are refreshing and astounding for a man of his age. He is an exceptionally rare find. It is my earnest wish that Clement Marcelline will be the new parliamentary representative when all is said and done. Getting rid of the now corrupt, uncouth, belligerent Representative (Roosevelt Skerrit) will be a blessing to this land. Skerrit’s continued stewardship will keep Dominicans in perpetual poverty. Marcelline is the right man for the Vieille Case Constituency.
UWP has launched a Manifesto before the Labour Party who had called the election.
This party seems much more prepare even if they are David in the David and Goliath fight with far less resources.
Hats off to them!!!!
If this is UWP’s manifesto to govern our country for the next four/five years, god help us if they get elected. It’s all bullet points and no substance. Anyway, I thought Lennox said that they were bot doing a manifesto for this election. This could be just Junior’s little thing he did while he was playing on his computer.
After 20 yrs of Skerrit as parlrep Skerrit FAILED to build us a basic Health Center, FAILED to build us a proper playing field so that our young men could develop their skills. In fact we produced one of the best cricketers in recent times, who almost played for the West Indies. Although he is a supporter of Skerrit, Skerrit FAILED to honor him by building a field and name it after Fernix Thomas so our young men could use that to motivate them. Why are we so blind my people? But he destroyed our farms and those that use to eat a bread because of Ross, he took that from you so you could always stay down begging him. So if a man cut your two foot and two arms and gives you a bread when you hungry will you see that man as a hero or an enemy? But that’s what the dictator did to all you and the people of Dominica and we too blind to see that! Let’s give our own Clemons a chance to see if he will not build us a health center with a doctor. I call on our people to vote Clemo man
I just don’t understand how the people of Penville can tell me they voting Skerrit and yet after 20 yrs as our parlrep he did nothing to help our community become a more appealing village. Our health center is a disgrace so to is the one in his own village of viellecase. All Skerrit did is personal stuff like building house and give money to individuals to ensure that we keep voting him. But he did nothing to develop our lives. Bike and car is not development because if you guys fall from a bike or your gets into an accident with health threatening injuries boy the time to get to Portsmouth might just be too late! Yes we know he will come and give you a big funeral like he did with the Penville 5 But what is a big funeral when we are left to mourn simply because our 20 years old parlrep did nothing to save life? All Skerrit doing is sewoing our young people while he destroys their future
But always remember he has already prepared a great future for his children in the…
If the people of Penville would watch this young man that they have produced, a young man that definitely has the potential to become the Prime Minister of Dominica; a young man that has all the attributes of greatness. If one single villager would leave Clemo and vote Skerrit who has failed them for 20 yrs, then I would say they failed the future of their village. Skerrit had his opportunity but he did nothing to move Penville from an unknown village to a modern village that visitors would want to invest in. The most important blessing of life is not money or house but rather HEALTH! After 20 yrs did Skerrit Do anything to save anyone’s life? Did he build at least a health center and equip it with a 24/7 medical staff with a resident doctor in the constituency? Think of a person getting I’ll and they have to be driven all the way to Portsmouth for medical care. In fact think of the five young men that died in the accident. What if they still had breath where would they go to?
DNO here is a credible court ruling that Dominicans need to know about because the name of our little island is painted all over in this report
156698_2019_Paolo_Zampolli_v_Range_Developments_et_al_DECISION___ORDER_ON_19.pdf
ADMIN: The link you provided in your comments does not appear to work so we provided an alternate link to the results of the case below: https://casetext.com/case/zampolli-v-range-devs
Mr. Marcellen is well educated concerning his constituency needs and deserves. It is time to give the vielle case citizens a chance again for self development.
This pretty, handsome, decent young man Clement Marcellin, UWP young candidate of the Vielle Case constituency, as declared from the manifesto release, will certainly be the champion for the people of Vielle Case, our Dominica overall and at his age will be surrounded at all times by those who have had clinical and wide ranging decent exposure from the members of this highly decorated, competent, mature experience UWP Team. Hon in waiting Clement Marcellin will be well positioned to serve his people of the Vielle Case constituency.
As blind, failed Wallace Hussey says:
This pretty boy so called Skerrit is going to be the first one down betting on this Scare-it loosing horse is a hell of a thing. Clement Marcellin, go for it, be brave, walk the village, in particular early morning (7am-9am) as your people go to work, school and the farms. We need Skerrit out, and that must be done on the 6th December 2019. Skerrit Go to Hell, Go To Hell. You are no longer our damn business. Get…
The house has to be cleared of this Government that has been full of promises, but empty on performance. They talk, they talk, they talk; now it is time for them to walk. Too many years of preaching and very little production.
Well look well do you think Linton the clown want this guy to win he will take over as the leader of UWP and kick Linton out so that’s the reason Linton will not give him the push he deserve keep a close look and you will see my word is true he also have a manifesto where as Linton and the rest does not have is like this guy is UWP fires looser.
The Dominica electorate must observe that the UWP does not have a clue. Here is this young man making an effort, the useless UWP supporter like %, will not place a comment of encouragement for the young man. This goes to show Dominicans, that all the uwp comments on DNO comes from Roseau or Roseau diaspora. The DLP have already figured that out. Note people, that most comments come from the areas with the most computers. Where is that? Labor Power. On The Road To Victory.
Royer let me tell you that all the peoples from the North are the most smart and educated ones so we don’t have to stoop to your wimp and fantasy we are all behind Clemmo and the UWP, if other people can see what he and his party can do for Dominica you will be one of those who will walk with there head hang low but my friend we will want you to walk with your head high because the victory will be for all of us together, thru this young man young people are standing tall they are claiming their future for the power is in there hands. Lets make Dominica work for every one by electing a new administration.
The use of mobile phones, iPads and other mobile devices can be used to access the internet even more so than personal computers. In case you missed it, we are approaching 2020 not not 1990, but I still believe that most of the blue supporters that overload DNO with all their negative comments live overseas and rely on DNO to keep up with events in DA.
“This goes to show Dominicans, that all the UWP comments on DNO comes from Roseau or Roseau diaspora.”. Mr. or Madam R Royer, you have no idea where I live and others who themselves contribute to this medium, to take strongly of the failures and bobol and incompetence if this failed Skerrit. He has failed our people big time, and his tie up, he must Go and to quit him out we strongly suggests that Skerrit a must: Skerrit most intellectual saying for the year 2019, that is :- “Go to Hell, Go to Hell, Go to Hell, its non of his damn business.” This failed Labour government & leadership have been a waste of time and use up our states financial money, but we are yet to see where the money has been spent and on what? Dominicans, our brothers and sisters, we ned to get rid of Skerrit, His Melissa and this failed corruoted Labour G9vernemnt under this failed, irate, immature, incompetent Skerrit. What a waste of 19 years we endured under this political comedian little boy.
We welcome…
This is a progressive move by that young man,the people of Vielle Case Constituency should vote this young man and forget about the one-man rogue regime prime mistake!!!
Excellent job UWP and Clemo.
You are damn right you know John hope. But that is simply because DNO is bought by Skerrit and is now just like kairie and DBS. You don’t see is two anti uwp comments they published? I posted two of them last night and I am sure others from the constituency posted but DNO is paid to work for Skerrit so you expect them to put them out? See how Skerrit friend and ambassador Aliriza Monfared, who by the way was hiding in Da for 6 months and the same day Skerrit cancelled the youth rally Monfared case was called in Iran and the Skerrit wanted criminal was mailed for 20 yrs and, fined $1.3 billion dollars But be DNO has said nothing! Also another of his Ambassador by the name of Zampolli took two of the top guys that are behind Range Developer re the Kempinski hotel in Da and Zampoli won his case in NY and the NY court ordered range developer open its book to Zampolli so he could see him much money they made from our passports so Zampolli could get his fair millions and DNO hiding it
ADMIN: We have been accused of being bias to both red and blue for the articles we post or do not post.
Being “bought” is not the reason we did not post those articles.
Other factors are the cause, one of them being that even if widely reported we need to verify that the information is from a credible source.
Come on DNO. Are you telling me that court documents from the NY court is not credible? DNO we talking about our ambassador Mr. Zampolli that took Range developers (those who sold our passports to build kempiniski hotel) to a NY Court and he won his case and as a result range developer MUST allow Mr. Zapolli to open their Kempinski books to see how many passports were sold and to whom. How in the world court documents straight from a court ruling be seen as not credible? The same is true about Alireza Monfared. We are going into such an important election where DANGER signs are posted all over Dominica and DBS, kairie, Vibes and DNO are all engaged in a cover up plot as if to suggest to others that it is Lennox Linton and q95 that lying. But keep all you cover-up plot and when Dominica gets like Venezuela we will see if is UWP alone that will suffer.
ADMIN: To be clear we did do a very thorough story on this court case in September 2019: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/the-zampolli-matter-more-fuel-for-where-de-money-gone-campaign/
We admit we did not have an article on the results of the case (where Zampolli was granted access to the books of those involved with the development of Kempinski) for the very simple reason that we are unable to do or follow up every story.
The court documents are available on the internet for anyone who wants to view them: https://casetext.com/case/zampolli-v-range-devs
Below is the link to the article we had actually posted a week ago in reference to the latest development in the Alireza Monfared case.
We appreciate that some good has come from this exchange: in attempting to provide the link to you we realize it had been accidentally disabled, it can now be viewed here – https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/former-dominican-diplomat-to-pay-1-3-billion-to-iran-government/
Stop your madness Junior is on the wrong team and he knows that.
We would be happy if you could verify the authenticity of the above post about Zampoli and Monfrared. There seem to be disturbing coincidences, Monfrared allegedly asked to pay 1.3 billion, a similar amount being unaccounted for by the ministry of finance, the same day there was a premature end to the youth rally, the same day the case with Monfrared was being called, could it be that some were interested in following evidence in this case?
Zampoli’s ruling should be easy to verify; If ordered by the courts, it is public record and this should be easy to access admin!! By forcing the Kempeski agents to open their books we will gain a greater insight into how the funds were acquired and spent. DNO please stay on this trail, Mr. Gabriel Christian and Dr. John Finn, start working; it will be important to us Dominicans. It may give some insight into the rationale for calling the elections so hastily, and poo poo the explanations given by the Doctor Skeritt! Don’t disappoint DNO!!
The article we posted on the Zampolli story back in September: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/the-zampolli-matter-more-fuel-for-where-de-money-gone-campaign/

Court ruling: https://casetext.com/case/zampolli-v-range-devs
Court ruling: https://casetext.com/case/zampolli-v-range-devs
Article on the Monfared case: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/former-dominican-diplomat-to-pay-1-3-billion-to-iran-government/
The only story queried we didn’t do an article on was the results of the Zampolli case but we have and will continue to do our best to cover issues without fear or favour.
Outstanding bro. Like i have said before you are the future of our politics and where you start on principle is way more impressive than our current leader.
You are going up against the PM. Oh well, good luck on your enderviors. Maybe in the next 5 yrs or when the PM resigns< I will send you some "cheers"
David went up against mighty Goliath and it took was an annoyed slingshot to take care of Goliaath. Fair not because it’s not by might, not by power but by my Spirit says the Lord. Again Skerrit god has left him and our God in with us thine. Rest assured that come December 6 by 6pm this mountain SHALL BE REMOVED and we will be free again
I admire the young mans determination
But he will have to wait maybe another 10 years when PM decide to step down
But I must say I love him
I see him as a potential leader
In the future
Well done sir
Sorry it’s labour all the way
In Response:
1. Of Couse you have no choice but to admire this mans determination. What happen, you think it is your failed incompetent Labour Skerrit this is? NO way. You, Skerrit just cannot be in the shoes of this decent upcoming bright UWP Star. He will learn under professional, dedicated Hon Lennox Linton and Team UWP. What does failed immature Skerrit has done for our ailing economy he created under this failed Corrupt Labour government. Our struggling Dominica Skerrit has reduced our people to beggars and appears buying loyalty from desperate, vulnerable parents and families. Skerrit must Go. He must Get Lost and go away.You Failed
Dominicans please remember the following: 1)Bin Bobol, 2)Fertlizer Bobol, 3)Red Clinic Shameful Bobol…
@Eggleston born and bread, as a mature and wise person, I think this young man is coming way too strong as a beginner. He is trying to put himself too far up, where he does not yet belong and cannot handle the sport
There is a saying that God does not call the qualified, He qualifies those he calls. That young man is not displaying that he is a God-called person. He needs to use the first step of the ladder if he wants to make it to the top highest step.
First, he believed that he could debate against PM Skerrit, who has been the head of his governing body for the past 20 years; now he has a manifesto with endless headings. Isn’t that putting his Team Mates, including his so-called leader, below himself?
Well, let us wait, watch, and receive.
He has a very good teacher so tell PM to debate Clemo because since he keep running from Linton he would feel the power of one of Linton student this young man is on fire.
If it was the pm there would be atleast 50 comments. This just shows u that dlp is much more popular than uwp (useless wicked party)
John Hope, Your Hopes has run out with you that you are so blind to see, but align yourself to that highly incompetent failed, immature Skerrit of yours. Skerrit has failed and after 19 long years he is not fit and academic enough to strategies and take our ailing island, he has created, out of this corrupted mess he has created. Skerrit and labour clowns created and killed our markets, agricultural produce and our people mainly in the rural villages who are now without any income, because failed Skerrit and his blind Labour corrupt government lack foresight, dunce and illiterate to socio-economic development and has stopped and killed the wprk of our poor villagers, farmers their produce that they have plotted and sold over 30 years and now it is no more under sick immature Skerrit and his failed incompetent highly corrupted Labour government. We have had enough f this Failed, blind, silly Labour government, under this failed , immature incompetent, visionless Odd Minister Skerrit.
I started to read your bull crab but only up to the first quarter. Poor you, express your views.
As an observer (non Dominican) at a recent NYC UWP meeting; Clement made a professional appearance and impressive speech. Political parties need young persons to bring new life to stagnant policies. Both sides must listen to what is being suggested and lawfully vote your conscience. Go for the win Clement. Remember only death and taxes are sure things not a red win.
A very comprehensive manifesto..The UWP, DFP, media civil society should press for open debates to find out what policies and programmes Skerrit has in mind beyond selling passports
Listened to you at NYC meeting was impressed with your vision for moving Dominica forward on many important issues for citizens of Nature Island. Wishing you continued growth for your ideas to help move your country forward.
Its good you have a manifesto for your constituency but up until now i dunno what george have the CDB constiuency nor and they want me to vote him. I live i bioche and mr dunno know a crap about us… George show me your manifesto right? I waiting
I think that constituency should give this young man a chance, besides it cant get any worse than it is, these people has to understand that going around and giving out money is not a sustainable solution, when its finish we back to square one, right where we started, how long must this go on, dont you think having a job and earning your own monies would be much better, come on Dominicans, show this PM who really run things in Dominica.
This pretty boy going to be the first one down betting on a loosing horse is a hell of a thing
In a country where the nurses are unhappy, the police are unhappy, the doctors are unhappy, the teachers are unhappy, the business people are unhappy, the hoteliers are unhappy, the farmers are unhappy, the fishermen are unhappy, the lawyers are unhappy, the children are unhappy. Who tf is asking for 5 more years of this 💩 government? Who?
Beautifully put! Dominica is an unhappy and place at this juncture in time. The country has descended into hopelessness and pity. Real change is definitely needed. The country is in an economic coma with incompetent surgeon at the operating table.
That’s a concept of the minority.
Very good job
Dat kind of representation beats throwing dancehall artists in someone face for a vote
After what we received from buju I don’t think a dancehall artist can influence what party I vote
Proverbs 29:2(NIV)
When the righteous thrive, the people rejoice;
when the wicked rule, the people groan. ✋
Viellecase Constituency, how long will you groan? You will continue to groan until you let go of Skerrit.
CHANGE IS A MUST. Clemo is the change you must make. VOTE FOR CLEMO.
Fantastic approach with clear evidence of a thoroughly thought of plan for his constituency if elected. It definitely reveals leadership potential in this young man. Though I like his clearly outlined target areas, the manner in which he hopes to achieve the same is less than convincing but if nothing else, it provides a platform for further exploration.
Unfortunately, we have seen this practice much too often in the UWP camp and calls into question its leadership. We have seen one man demonstrations (Mr. Ronald Charles), Mr. Joshua Francis flexing his muscles by broadening the request from the party leader and being the poster boy for the most recently scheduled political meeting and now this, Mr. Marcellin, could not wait for the parties manifesto!! Am I wrong in seeing a failure of leadership in this party? Why so many splinters, as if whosoever will, erect the UWP banner and talk on behalf of the party. Surely this sows the seed for in-party fighting. Guys, please stop!!!
This is what I have been advocating. Moving with class and putting a stop to focus on all these petty things which excite a few but do nothing to improve the party’s standing. That’s excellent. You have raised the standard of politics in Dominica with this move. You may not achieve all the plans you set, but at least you have something to follow so you won’t be like a headless rooster. Congratulations
You Marcellin is definitely the better candidate. You are smarter, more caring, more visionary, more empowering.I have always viewed Skerrit as a square peg in a round hole, a puppet who can’t think, and is at the mercy of his several handlers.That’s why the country is in the quagmire in which it is..
Keep working on behalf of your people Marcelline.Its just a matter of time!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Goodness Me that’s a one man gang! Any snacks tonight. I wish you had blue cool out. Where and how are you going to generate funds to finance you pie in the sky ambitions? With you crying such poverty and hopelessness in Dominica 🇩🇲. Tell us the way in which you intend to make your dreams are reality? Do you think we the people of Vielle Case will give up what we see for the innuendos of a Lenox Linton?
No I will never give up a functional for a disfunctional. In the last year, you leader has take on the role of being an ostrich, his head in the sand and his behind up in the air. At least you are the smartest among them, but you alone cannot be carrying a dysfunctional, lazy, uneducated crew. The cancers within has to be rooted out in order to function like normal people. I am 99% sure that you are going to loose your $$$
@No Way, if you were close to me I would not stop shaking your hands, you are speaking my exact thoughts.
There we have those people going around and talking down their own country, like black is white; then they go on stage outlaying how they can do better, or be more effective for the sake of their so-called poor people. Like they have a magic wand.
These guys have to be totally out of their mind, you see!
Here we have this young guy, popping up from wherever, laying out strategies that is “Out of this World” for Dominica, and yet they claim that her people are so poor, they are even ashamed to call her their own.
So how is that young boy going to initiate those plans that he has outlined above? Wher is the layout of his financial resources to do the jobs? Because we are so, so poor!
However, his followers are buying it straight from the paper that he wrote it on–good, good Lord!
I know DA needs change and hope but I don’t think any constituency needs change and hope more than the people of the Vieille Case constituency. As a communist dictator be Skerrit has amputated all of our legs and gave us crouches to ensure that none of us gets from point A to point B without him. Many of the shops he met running in Pencilled, Vieille Case and Thibaud are either closed or dead! Vieile case he turned into a graveyard, Thibaud into an ICU hospital and Pencilled into a funeral home. It’s a cause for concern to see the young boys of Vieille case, Thibaud and Pencilled that were rich in tarlent especially cricket and football, as on a Sunday you would see our youths on the playing fields playing friendly games but under Skerrit all you see is our young people drunk or charged. No one dreams of working, build a house or have a family. I mean hope for tommorow is completely gone and Skerrit is just capitalizing on that to keep them where they. I’ve never seen this before
Try keep it short and sweet next time. Long load of bla bla bla
Clement Marcelline brings back hope to all of us in Dominica but especially to the Vieille case constituency. After 20 yrs of Skerrit all we see is those that he met rich he made poor and those that he met working whether on the farm or elsewhere he made them dependent. A known rich farming constituency he completely destroyed and turned out young people into drunkards and drug addicts. In his politics of dependency, he failed to provide meaningful jobs to our young educated men and women as our college graduates know nothing other than NEP, that they can’t take to the bank for a loan to help develop themselves. Gone are the days when after graduating from college we looked forward to a good job! Have you realized that after 20 yrs of Skerrit as parlrep and 15 yrs as PM, not one single person he has helped develop or inspire to replace him as DLP candidate ? Not one from V/case, penville or Thibaud! So he kills the dream of our young people and if he dies today no dlp replacement.