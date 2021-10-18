Colin Powell retired four star general and former US secretary of state dies from COVID complications

Colin Powell, the retired four-star general who became the country’s first Black secretary of state and chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff, died Monday due to complications from Covid-19, his family said in a statement on Facebook according to an NBD report.
Powell, 84, was fully vaccinated from Covid-19, his family said, and had been treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center.
@Francisco, I am in no way attempting to validate the behavior of the Roosevelt Skerrit government. If that’s your take on the matter, you are certainly dead wrong. The administration is quite capable of answering for themselves. I do not advocate for or against any one party. It’s just that repeating the same stuff over and over again gets old. Try a different approach. Combine both criticism and optimism in your message so that people will realize that all is not lost and there is indeed light at the end of the tunnel. It’s not always as bad as some would want us to believe. We have to be honest with ourselves first in order to develop credibility with others.
The message of doom and gloom is not resonating with the masses so it’s time to try a different strategy.
You can continue on the same path but don’t expect different results. The outcome will be disappointments and more disappointments.
Keep hope alive.
We were talking about a distinguished US statesman and my take was Ibo unnecessarily painted the gentleman as a villain rather than a hero. This was my take and supported by many others if I may add. Look at some of the comments.
You are correct for the first time. The General was a highly respected man. Don’t care if he was Rep or Dem. He acknowledged he made a mistake about Iraq that does not make him a Liar. Please this was the best Secretary of State the US had. I was insulted with IBO also. Yes call him out. All the retired President was on one accord with Colin Powell. RIP sir Powell
” his attacks on the pm, always preaching doom”
This is another matter; but I must comment on that just a little bit!
Where as you may see his opinions as preaching doom, he might be right to call Roosevelt to the canvas; I do too; and that is because we see no actual progress where it relates developing the country.
I know perhaps your first thoughts will be “look at Dominica” Roosevelt has given apartments to his supporters; but who own the apartments, the government or the occupants; who cannot pass them on to their sons and daughters when they die?
That’s not progress; when there are no industries in the country to produce employment for graduating students, and the rest of the population, that’s not development and progress; Dominica’s dependency on the sale of passports should not be the main source of government revenue.
Under Roosevelt every foreign investor in the country has left; and so we have to talk about Roosevelt failures and incompetence!
Channel 1 If you are commenting on a story you must put the hole story. The story also said he had cancer in his blood stream. I would think you read the hole story before you comment. About transparent you must do some more reading.
@Wallace Hussey – Ummmm……I read in multiple articles that he had underlying health issues.
What point are you trying to make to me by emphasizing that he had these medical issues?
Had he been UNVACCINATED, would you have made a similar effort to emphasize and ensure that I knew he had underlying medical conditions?
They got that from FOX news, FOX news is also not saying that he had blood cancer causing a weak immune system they are trying to tell their viewers that Powell’s death proves the vaccine does not work. The man had just died FOX has no shame.
84 years old, multiple myloma, his immune system is already compromised . 2 vacinnnes. Then contracted Covid and died. What was the point of taking the vaccine? Didn’t the physician said, “you may get Covid but will not die.?”
@Vaccinne hesitancy, only 0.004% of vaccinated people who contracted the disease have died, this means that more than 99% of people who received the vaccines are protected and the vaccines are safe. No one, no one ever said that the Covid-19 vaccines or any other medicines are 100% effective for everyone. If one Toyota Camry car has a problem, say it catches fire, would you point out and say that cars aren’t safe so you wouldn’t buy nor ride in one?
Condolences to the family of Colin.
I commend them for being transparent in revealing to the public that he died from Covid complications despite being fully vaccinated against Covid.
When will our transparency be here in DA?
We need the truth about the vaccinated who have passed due to adverse effects or otherwise.
What about Patrick John,Hypocrite.
lbo, if DNO print my submission you will remember I mentioned Kuwait!
Here is part of the history of what transpired in Kuwait, that eventually led to the invasion of Babylon (Iraq).
“On August 7, 1990, President George Herbert Walker Bush orders the organization of Operation Desert Shield in response to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait on August 2. The order prepared American troops to become part of an international coalition in the war against Iraq that would be launched as Operation Desert Storm in January 1991. To support Operation Desert Shield, Bush authorized a dramatic increase in U.S. troops and resources in the Persian Gulf.”
More to Come!
All public information in America.
Telemaque what does that have to do with the News Article?
I was trying to reach you through private email because I remembered that you said you have major surgery to go through, I wanted to ask you how did it go, but I cannot find your email address.
Too bad you are not on Facebook, you could send an inbox message with that address. Do you have any friend who is on Facebook? That person would be able to send me a message through my inbox. I don’t want to do these things here, on DNO
Elizabeth, that have everything to do with what lbo has written; you can make the link to what I conveyed about Powell.
The whole thing started with the liberation of Kuwait from Saddam; lbo may have oversite when he quoted Iran; remember I told him the United States never went into Iran and fought any war.
I read everything written in this forum. and can link every conversation
As for those idiots who are giving me thumbs down like the seven (7) in one case; those are stupid people who knows nothing and shall remain ignorant!
Lying is a deliberate act of deception… We all know now in hindsight that Rumsfeld and Cheney were the masterminds behind the whole WMD fiasco that gave pretext to the Iraq war. Was Powell a knowing part of the scheme or was he fed intelligence which forced him to make the case? Have you seen evidence of what he knew when he spoke at the UN?. It a tragedy that this is part of his legacy … but there it is.
This has since been proven that Mr. Powell deliberately lied. He wss asked to show the incontrovertible evidence and could not provide the proof.. Yet, he stubbornly doubled down on his lie. The world is still paying dearly for this lie. He deserves our collective animus for this most dangerous lie.
lbo, I usually read and like you comments; this to which I am responding is not true at all!
You need to review the situation as it happened!
Powell did not lie; he simply in his position said what was told to him; the president; Powell was not in the field spying and collecting information.
You need to understand how the political system is set up in America; the president is briefed first daily; and passes information unto others to take what actions are necessary.
Nobody proved Powell a liar; if anything you can say he was used; and when he found out he was lied to by Bush; he quit; he resigned!
He was told there were weapons of Mass destruction in IRAQ that’s why he apologized. They killed Sadam and should have not. General Colin was a reputable General. That”s the reason he regretted this aweful mistake that was given to him through the briefing. If anything he properbly was set up. Kind gentleman.
He was a great man on the world stage and will surely be missed. He helped lay the foundation for future black leaders. He was an honest and humble man of Caribbean birth and so we are more proud of him and his accomplishments.
Those who wish to dwell on the Iraq war episode of his life need to get to know the real man, the whole man. Yes he was lied to when he went to the CIA to get information about the existence of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction by Adam Hussein and he made the case for war. However on learning that the source and the information were dubious he apologized and stood up like a man, a real man to face the criticism. This is only one tiny spectre of the life of service that Colin Powell gave. He didn’t run away from it even if he realized it will form part of his obituary. He was an honorary soldier and leader in the military, even saving others before caring about his own safety in Vietnam. Let’s pray his soul rests in peace.
Mr.St Jean, some of your statements are not factual. Mr. Powell should not get a pass for telling one of the most dangerous misrepresentations.
Shortly after Colin Powell presented the Big Lie in the Security Council of the United Nations, the U.N. sent a group of scientists to Iraq to verify this assertion. This mission was given full access to everywhere in Iraq, nothing was off limits. They found absolutely nothing.
Fully well knowing that nothing would be found, the U.S. warned the U.N. to get this group of scientists out of Iraq and shortly afterwards began the most unnecessary and destructive war in the modern history of mankind.
If Colin Powell did not lie many thousands of lives wouldn’t be lost. So, for this, Colin Powell is one who should be held accountable. He is no saint as many are portraying him to be.
This line that he was misled because he got wrong intelligence is just a false assertion.
@Ibo France, that’s your opinion and you are entitled to it. The majority of media outlets worldwide don’t focus on the lie, but on his good character and rise to distinguished prominence. Keep on hating but you should admit that his life was much more than something he apologized for. He admitted he was wrong. Get over it. You yourself admit that the scientists proved that there were no weapons of mass destruction, yet the US went to war. News flash***Colin Powell was not the commander in chief. The decision to go to war was no longer on the issue of weapons of mass destruction since the scientists said that there weren’t any. He who has no sin, let him cast the first stone. Patrick John did bad things in Dominca but he also did good that’s why he was given a State funeral. Let go of the “lie” the rest of the world is seeing the whole man and his leadership beyond that. It’s your choice.
“Mr. Colin Powell LIED to the whole world, at the United Nations, about Iran was in the process of developing nuclear weapons and was on the verge of engaging in biological warfare.”
So, lbo, sometimes we read all different kinds of stuff on social media, and if we are not careful believe the wrong thing. in the first place I don’t anyone could substantiate any argument that the Late Colin Powell lied to the world.
You need to remember, that as secretary of States; information was given to him by George Bush Jr; who was the president he served under.
Now United States intelligence may have past on wrong information to the president regarding Iraqi had weapons of mass destruction; that is why the United States invaded Iraqi the second time.
As secretary, of State, he was compelled to come out and use that information to justify the second invasion Saddam Hosane country.
You will remember Powell actually resigned from George Bush:
Will continue:
You will remember Powell actually resigned from George Bush Jr.; government when he found out that the information Bush gave to him; which he repeated was a lie.
After they invaded Iraqi, and searched the whole country looking for weapons of mass destruction, the United States military did not find any such weapons.
And here is one definition of weapons of mass destruction: ‘any weapon that is designed or intended to cause death or serious bodily injury through the release, or dissemination through any weapon involving a biological agent, toxin, or vector.’
So you see it not fair for anyone to call Powell a liar in this respect; he simply repeated George Bush Lie; and by the way you stated Iran; Note: the United State never invaded Iran, and fought a war.
Even the first time when George Bush Sr. went into into Iraqi they did not stay and fight; they intended to prove to Saddam they could take the country.
The war was in Kuwait After Saddam invaded Kuwait.
Francisco I followed events leading up to the invasion of Iraq, during the war and after the war very c!osely. I know you usually call it how to see it. A spade is a spade for you.
Francisco, be your usual self. Colin Powell LIED. He accepted the bogus Intel of the CIA because he was bent on carrying out George W. Bush’s agenda.
Iraq was no way involved in the 9/11 attacks. The perpetrators were mostly from Saudi Arabia. the Saudi government invests billions in the US. So Saudi Arabia was untouchable.
Colin Powell was not misled. That a frivolous excuse. He was a willing and deliberate perpetrator in orchestrating a senseless war that killed tens of thousands of innocent, unarmed Iraqis.
Although I do not know your true identity, I’ve read and admired your comments for a very long time of which I found to be very balanced; but in this case you are very wrong!
I would only be encouraging your wrong belief if I said nothing!
Let me tell you something I know two Dominicans who contributed to the war efforts in both Kuwait, and in Iraq, one from Grand Bay, and the other from Wesley; they both worked as Electronic Engineers on some bits of war products used in both Iraq, and Kuwait.
I doh calling dem eh: But, you need to understand the reason George Jr. went into Iraq was because it was alleged Saddam put a contract out on his father after the United States invaded Kuwait; freeing the people from the dictator Saddam.
https://www.cnn.com/2012/12/27/us/schwarzkopf-obit
Dec 27, 2012 · ” ‘Stormin’ Norman’ led the coalition forces to victory, ejecting the Iraqi Army from Kuwait and restoring the rightful government,” Powell said in a statement.
Norman took orders…
R.I.P. Mr. Powell, accomplished son of the Caribbean in lineage.
Truth is I did not care much for the Bush era Colin Powell and his political philosophy; however, my sentiments towards this gentleman evolved post-Bush. All humans are similarly complex and conflicted in the process of living out our God given lives and are therefore subject to the same scrutiny and grace.
This is my problem with Colin Powell. The boldface lie that he told the world could have caused a nuclear war. Tens of thousands of lives were lost senselessly including many innocent women and children. The world economy went into a downward spiral causing economic uncertainty and suffering.
Today thousands of people are orphans and homeless. This is an unpardonable wrong. Mr. Powell’s hands are permanently stained with the bloodbath he created. On his tombstone should be written: “Here Lies A Mass Murderer”. No one should be responsible for the deaths of so many people, the destruction of a country and be worthy of praise.
lbo, I am not trying to pick on you today; nevertheless, I cannot understand why one whom seem everlastingly credible can be so passionate that an incredible credible person as the late Colin Powell, was a liar, and his hands was stained with blood.
That too lbo is a lie. As far as I am concerned you are probably confusing this man with someone else; the Colin Powell I know dates back to his young life in the Vet Nam war; risking his life dangling on a rope from a rescue helicopter rescuing wounded fallen soldiers; while under heavy machine gun; and rocket fire.
Such photographs are in military achieve; shown when he was appointed by Bush as secretary of States, and when he commanded the troops in Desert Storm.
Here is some history: if you had ever seen the miles long of war machinery on the road between Baghdad, and Kuwait, destroyed by his orders; you might learn to respect the man.
Stop ridiculing the man you don’t know!
You have ventured into a subject that you do not know anything about, thus far!
The United States did not use any chemical on any woman, man or child in Iraq; if you want to blame that on someone, blame it on this person ” Saddam brother in-law” the one whom was known as Chemical Ali. It is alright for us to talk about Roosevelt Skerrit who we know, and whereas nothing hides in Dominica.
Nevertheless, the things you are saying about Colin Powell are not actually true.
Ever heard of this?
If not learn this:
“The Kurds called him Chemical Ali (“Ali Kimawy”) for his role in the campaign; according to Iraqi Kurdish sources, Ali Hassan openly boasted of this nickname. Others dubbed him the “Butcher of Kurdistan”. Persian Gulf War and Iraq War.” Ali’s:
Cause of death: Execution by hanging
Nationality: Iraqi
Political party: Iraqi Regional Branch of the Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party
Years of service: 1959–2003
None of us are perfect; but we need to be sometimes accurate!
Colin Powell dedicated his life to defending USA. As National Security Advisor, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secretary of State, he was an independent thinker and a barrier breaker who inspired leaders in our military and throughout our nation.
Secretary Powell served the nation with courage, unwavering in his belief in its principles and its promise. The son of immigrants, Secretary Powell rose through the ranks of the United States Army. He was a decorated veteran and a devoted patriot. WOW in my book a true hero
“Colin Luther Powell April 5, 1937 – October 18, 2021 was an American politician, diplomat, statesman, and four-star general who served as the 65th United States Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005. He was the first African-American Secretary of State.[3] Prior to the election of Barack Obama as president in 2008, he and his successor, Condoleezza Rice, were the highest-ranking African Americans in the history of the federal executive branch (by virtue of the Secretary of State standing fourth in the presidential line of succession). He served as the 16th United States National Security Advisor from 1987 to 1989 and as the 12th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993.
Powell was born in New York City in 1937 and was raised in the South Bronx. His parents, Luther and Maud Powell, immigrated to the United States from Jamaica. He was educated in the New York City public schools, graduating from the City College of New York , where he earned a bachelor’s degree in…
He earned a bachelor’s degree in geology; the science that deals with the earth’s physical structure and substance, its history, and the processes that act on it.
Most profound condolences to Mrs. Powell and her family.
We tend to canonize some people when they pass to the Great Beyond but truth must always be told. Mr. Colin Powell LIED to the whole world, at the United Nations, about Iran was in the process of developing nuclear weapons and was on the verge of engaging in biological warfare.
This set off a war almost equivalent to the two previous World Wars. To this day this LIE is having deleterious consequences around the globe.
He was no hero and should not be glorified. He ran with the right-wing conservative Republican Party. We of African descent must not make Colin Powell out to be a saint because he is black.
@Ibo, I understand where you coming from to be honest Mr Colin Powell, at the time was a US military personnel to his Mr Powell, was given false information from his so-called dirty liers secret agents to suck the UK and the UN to back a military resolution against Iraq. He then expressed regret for the speech on numerous occasions when it became clear the intelligence he has been presented with was wrong. This is why today many in the armed services do not trust US given informations unless proven correct.
He knew it was a lie. To absolve him of all blame by repeating he received bad information is also a lie. Many people were asking for the evidence to corroborate this false assertion and he could not provide it.
“US military personnel to his Mr Powell, was given false information from his so-called dirty liers secret”
Be the false lying information came from the CIA, or any other organization; we can consider George Bush Jr., then president of the United States, the perpetrator of the lie; what he then is similar to what Donald did last year and continuing to tell the world that the last election was stolen from him.
Powell took orders from the commander in Chief, how could he know that George Bush Jr, lied to him until he found out there was no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq?
It must be remembered when he found Bush to be a liar, he resigned; as a result he supported Obama rather than Mc Cane; to be president; shortly prior to his death he left the Republican Party, as a result of Donald Trump’s lie, which he said; and what we know caused the insurrection on January, 6th of this year.
No human is impeccable, but Colin was not a liar!
CORRECTION: Iraq NOT Iran. Should develop the habit of always reading over.
It’s evident you don’t know me judging from your disparaging and unflattering comments. We want to whitewash someone’s life who has made one of the deadliest blunders in history using a lie.
We now live in a post truth world and it’s uncomfortable to accept most times.
DNO why did you edit my comments? It would be most appropriate to put those words on his tombstone. They are true. He is just that.
