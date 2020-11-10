Colton T releases new music video: ‘Black Beauty’

Today Tuesday 10th 2020 ColtonT releases highly anticipated music video from his Impossible EP album, “Black Beauty”.

The video upholds ColtonT’s unforgettable and cinematic work which was shot at Ti Kwen Glo Dominica by GloSho Multi Media and edited by Suggestive Inc.

The song aims to empower women in general, no matter their skin tone but highlights characteristics and features that make black women strong. T

he tune touches on a few topics, Self-esteem, selfacceptance amongst others but to add it has a unique sound and an ear worm melody – ‘You make my heart go Chala chala chala yay’.

The video can be seen on YouTube and the single is available for stream or download via all digital platforms.

Watch “Black Beauty” music video now.

Download “Black Beauty” on iTunes Now:

https://apple.co/3ldONdw

Available on ALL digital platforms:

https://bit.ly/2U9mQaQ