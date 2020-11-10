Colton T releases new music video: ‘Black Beauty’

Today Tuesday 10th 2020 ColtonT releases highly anticipated music video from his Impossible EP album, “Black Beauty”.
The video upholds ColtonT’s unforgettable and cinematic work which was shot at Ti Kwen Glo Dominica by GloSho Multi Media and edited by Suggestive Inc.
The song aims to empower women in general, no matter their skin tone but highlights characteristics and features that make black women strong. T
he tune touches on a few topics, Self-esteem, selfacceptance amongst others but to add it has a unique sound and an ear worm melody – ‘You make my heart go Chala chala chala yay’.
The video can be seen on YouTube and the single is available for stream or download via all digital platforms.
Watch “Black Beauty” music video now.
Download “Black Beauty” on iTunes Now:
https://apple.co/3ldONdw
Available on ALL digital platforms:
https://bit.ly/2U9mQaQ
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Much better than WAP. Thats real women’s empowerment. Big up ColtonT. One of Dominica’s best. Top quality video production, top quality vocal delivery, top quality vocal content. i like it.
Me alone that was missing in this video
Loved the colors, the girls everything…
“The song aims to empower women in general, no matter their skin tone but highlights characteristics and features that make black women strong.” Yes, I see real empowerment here. He perfectly captures how women are not just body objects for the enjoyment men and have brains and identity of their own. Congratulations on such an insightful song and video.
This video is exceptional pleasing to the eyes and ears. Cotton T and all who contributed to its final production should be highly commended.
The only thing I dislike an out this music video is that it’s grossly unfair for one man to have so many astonishing beautiful ladies ‘pressuring’ him. (smile)