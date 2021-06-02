Colton T releases new video ’24 hours’

Colton T - Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 at 4:46 PM
On Wednesday 1st  June, 2021 ColtonT released his first music video project for the year from his latest album, “Talisman”, a single titled “24 Hours” which is a collaborative project
between ICM Records and Dxtch Boys Production. The video upholds ColtonT’s unforgettable and cinematic work.

 “24 Hours”, released ahead of the Talisman album which dropped May 17th, has been consistently hitting local and regional airwaves and resonating through the streets. “Don’t do a 9-5 but I’m still working a job, on the minute every hour, running 24 hours.” ColtonT sings out. A tribute for all entrepreneurs on their daily hustle.

 

 

Talisman Album Buy Links 
Digital Platforms : https://bit.ly/3uUF80v

  1. Love the Dreads
    June 3, 2021

    I support local talent and love the visuals on this one, the (casio) beat s*cks, there’s no rhythm to these beats but glad it wasn’t Astaphans and his daughter this time. His voice would do better on a Reggae lovers or Bouyon beat.

  2. Ibo France
    June 2, 2021

    This brother has talent. He is as good as many of those popular reggae artistes and better than most. Proud of you Bro!

    • Possie again
      June 3, 2021

      Good for him, best of luck. But isn’t this soul? Nice voice I’d love to hear him sing a reggae.

      • Ibo France
        June 4, 2021

        It’s not soul but certainly not authentic reggae music. The young Caribbean artistes seem to have moved away from reggae heat as we know it which is sad. Genuine Reggae is the most soothing, engaging, thought-provoking, spiritually enlightening music. I would certainly like to hear him sit down on a good reggae rhythm.

        • Deja's Vu
          June 5, 2021

          It’s Neo soul. The real musicians Tarus, Dwayne and other Lovers rock artists are still running tings. This tippi wil go the way of spooge

