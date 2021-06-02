Colton T releases new video ’24 hours’

On Wednesday 1st June, 2021 ColtonT released his first music video project for the year from his latest album, “Talisman”, a single titled “24 Hours” which is a collaborative project

between ICM Records and Dxtch Boys Production. The video upholds ColtonT’s unforgettable and cinematic work.

“24 Hours”, released ahead of the Talisman album which dropped May 17th, has been consistently hitting local and regional airwaves and resonating through the streets. “Don’t do a 9-5 but I’m still working a job, on the minute every hour, running 24 hours.” ColtonT sings out. A tribute for all entrepreneurs on their daily hustle.

