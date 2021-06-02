Colton T releases new video ’24 hours’

On Wednesday 1st June, 2021 ColtonT released his first music video project for the year from his latest album, “Talisman”, a single titled “24 Hours” which is a collaborative project
between ICM Records and Dxtch Boys Production. The video upholds ColtonT’s unforgettable and cinematic work.
“24 Hours”, released ahead of the Talisman album which dropped May 17th, has been consistently hitting local and regional airwaves and resonating through the streets. “Don’t do a 9-5 but I’m still working a job, on the minute every hour, running 24 hours.” ColtonT sings out. A tribute for all entrepreneurs on their daily hustle.
Talisman Album Buy Links
iTunes : https://apple.co/3vkNJJK
Digital Platforms : https://bit.ly/3uUF80v
5 Comments
I support local talent and love the visuals on this one, the (casio) beat s*cks, there’s no rhythm to these beats but glad it wasn’t Astaphans and his daughter this time. His voice would do better on a Reggae lovers or Bouyon beat.
This brother has talent. He is as good as many of those popular reggae artistes and better than most. Proud of you Bro!
Good for him, best of luck. But isn’t this soul? Nice voice I’d love to hear him sing a reggae.
It’s not soul but certainly not authentic reggae music. The young Caribbean artistes seem to have moved away from reggae heat as we know it which is sad. Genuine Reggae is the most soothing, engaging, thought-provoking, spiritually enlightening music. I would certainly like to hear him sit down on a good reggae rhythm.
It’s Neo soul. The real musicians Tarus, Dwayne and other Lovers rock artists are still running tings. This tippi wil go the way of spooge