DEAR BELLA: My professor husband is involved with a student; I need your advice

Dear Bella,

I have an issue which is really getting to me. I am based in the US and married for 10 years. My husband is a professor but not a Dominican but I am.

In my own opinion, I think it is ok for married couples to have friends; I do have friends but we know our limits.

My husband has been a lecturer for over 10 years and I’ve never come across this following situation.

There is a young Dominican student that my husband is involved with. At first, I didn’t pay no mind because it is ok to have friends but just make sure you know your limits.

But Bella that young girl has no respect; she messages any hour of the night. I still paid no mind because as a woman, I know my worth, and I’m not gonna let no child make me not sleep at nights.

What really pushed me on edge is him leaving his kids stranded after school, and later found out he was out with his side piece, a man who can disrespect me but not my kids.

This young woman is from a village of the north, I understand, and she already destroyed or tried to destroy marriages but Bella I am a very messed up person when it comes to my family.

I don’t play with that, but for now, I really can’t think straight. He hardly spends time with us, that’s not like my husband at all.

Please advise on how I should deal with this.

Anonymous wife

—————————————————————————–

Anonymous Wife,

The issue is your husband and this situation proves that education has nothing to do with wisdom.

Clearly your husband doesn’t have his priority set straight, if he can abandon his children, leaving them stranded after school to spend time with his girlfriend or friend, whichever it is.

I was waiting to read the part where you said you had a conversation with him but since you didn’t say that, I am assuming you haven’t?

In situations like these, women tend to beat up on the other woman. I guess it’s because they are the weaker sex. But without the participation of your husband, no woman can destroy your marriage and your home.

I don’t know what you mean by “I am a very messed up person”, I hope you are not thinking about violence or anything that can make it worse for you.

Listen to me, Anonymous Wife, remove your focus from the other woman. Your problem is your husband. You need to work on him. You need to confront him. Speak with him. Get a clear understanding of what’s going on.

Also be very mindful that you do not have to remain married to a man who is committing adultery. You have a choice. But before you jump to conclusions, communicate with your man.

Only then can you make a sound decision going forward. And remember, the other woman is not your problem-not unless she is holding a gun to your husband’s head.

Best,

Bella