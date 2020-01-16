DEAR BELLA: I asked my girlfriend to fess up or I walk out

Dear Bella,

This young lady and I started a new relationship about 2 years ago. I recalled asking her if she has a photo of her little girl’s father. She told me what is she doing with his photo on her phone and why do I want know the man for. (Like really?) She had her one year old baby girl when we started the relationship. We met each other about 2 years prior to being in a relationship.

I explained to her the reasons why I need to know who her daughter’s father is. The man knew all about me and I don’t even know his name. All I know is her daughter doesn’t look like her so I assumed she looks like her father.

……fast forward to 2 years later……

I brought up the issue again about a month ago and she got upset. After explaining to her in details why it is important to know who her daughter’s father is…. she told me it’s nonsense I am talking. Well I told her, if that’s how she thinks, when I drop her to her home that night (because we had gone out), this will be the last of this relationship with me and her (and so was done). Because I can’t believe her; that she got upset with me asking about knowing who her daughter’s father is and she thinks I don’t need to know who he is…..

Just to be clear, the 2 years of our relationship was a seesaw…. not a perfect one, back and forth on a few occasions.

So, my question to you…what do you think of this situation.

Regards

Stand-up

Hello Stand-up

Secrets can destroy relationships and clearly yours is on the brink of collapse because your girlfriend refuses to divulge information that you deem important.

Your girlfriend could probably be in a situation where she is embarrassed about who her child father is.

She probably isn’t sure who he is. It could be a case where if she reveals it, it could cause more harm than good.

Hey, I am only grasping at straws here but I believe no matter how bad the secret it, if she wants to save her relationship then she should be able to open up to you.

By not trusting you enough to tell you, it leaves room for all kinds of speculation.

I believe if you love your girlfriend then have a sit down with her. Explain to her that whatever the situation is, whoever the father is, you are willing to accept it and move on. You have to mean that.

If after this assurance she still refuses to tell you then the decision to stay or remain is left up to you

Best

Bella

Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at news@dominicanewsonline.com. All letters are subject to editing and the editor has the right to not publish an article if it does not meet the company’s editorial standards. Also, the advice given is not necessarily expert advice and is basically an opinion, therefore we accept no liability that results from giving any opinion. As such we encourage you to seek the advice of a professional counselor.