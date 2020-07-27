DEAR BELLA: I asked my husband to leave over a woman he says is a friend

Dear Bella,

Tell me if some men are not something else. I live with my husband and our two-year-old son.

We have had our issues but managed, somehow, to get over them. He has been unfaithful but for the sake of love, I forgive him. He has changed a lot from his roaming late-night and cheating ways.

But there is one thing. He has a woman calling him every night very late at night.

I have spoken to him about it countless times and I have expressed my dissatisfaction and told him that he is disrespecting me, but he doesn’t agree.

He tells me he cannot tell his friends what time to call him!!! And that it is HIS phone! He tells me I want to control him!

To add insult to injury, recently, when she called at about 10:30, we were already in bed, watching TV. He told her that he would call her back, obviously, because I was there. At about 11 p.m., he left the bed, went outside to his car, made his call and stayed speaking to her for about 30 minutes!

I find that totally disgusting and yes, lack of respect for me and the relationship that I share with him. Note, this is not the only time he has done it. He doesn’t want to ask the woman to stop.

I have concluded that she is more important to him than his own family. So, I have asked him to leave the house.

Do you believe it is a wise decision?

Angry Wife

Dear Angry Wife,

You have every right to be concerned especially if your husband has the tendency to be unfaithful. When a person asks for forgiveness, they are supposed to change and not go back to the thing that caused them the error.

I am not saying that your husband is having an affair but more often than not, when a man hides phone calls or takes them outside, then it can become suspicious.

Your husband is supposed to put you before any other human being. And if his late-night phone calls are affecting your relationship, whether friends or not, he would have to make changes to make his wife comfortable.

Everybody needs friends and have friends but these late-night phone calls are disrespectful, to say the least.

Love is an action word. It is a verb and when men or women behave in such manner their partner questions that love.

Asking him to leave the house seems drastic, however, I have heard people say who is in the kitchen feels the heat.

You may also be driving him into the arms of his late-night caller. However, I have learnt that if someone loves you, nothing and no one will keep them away from you.

I am not saying that your husband doesn’t love you; I am saying that he needs to examine his actions and come to a determination about this marriage because surely it cannot continue like that.

Bella