DEAR BELLA: I make life so comfortable for my boyfriend, he won’t get a job

Bella

My boyfriend just refused to get a job. Well, he said he keeps looking but I think he is just comfortable with me buying him clothes and taking care of him.

Bella, I know he loves me. I mean he’s always at home. He never leaves. So, I know he doesn’t want to be with anyone else.

He moved in with me a few months ago because he had issues with his mom. I am gainfully employed and I am an independent woman so I offered him to stay with me.

Besides, from the way he talked, it’s like he has nowhere else to go.

I work for a good company here in Dominica and I make a “good change”. I have my own vehicle and I finished my home about a year ago so I am very comfortable.

Anyway, long story short, I have been asking him to find a job. Konfeh-di-mantee, whenever I come home the house is clean. He cooks; sink is empty. My dinner awaits me.

There’s nothing to really do because he is so tidy and takes care of the house.

He would rub my feet after work. We would stay in bed and chill and talk and laugh.

But Bella, I think that because I take care of his needs, clothes, food and shelter, then he won’t feel like he is the man of the house.

I have been asking him to find a job and he is just laid back. If he gets a job, we can save and maybe even get married.

But sometimes I feel that he is comfortable with the living arrangement. Do you see my picture?

Good Girlfriend

Hello Good Girlfriend,

It seems to me you have found yourself a manservant, one that you pay by taking care of his needs.

There’s nothing wrong with the boyfriend keeping the house tidy but in order to maintain the house, dollars have to roll in.

If he wants to be in a serious relationship with you, in that I mean settling down and getting married, then the boyfriend needs to get a job.

The fact that he isn’t even job hunting speaks of complacency to me.

It appears that he is indeed comfortable with the living arrangements while you pay all the bills and still takes care of his clothes, food, shelter, internet, top up and I am sure there are things you didn’t mention.

Eventually, you may become frustrated and the relationship could end prematurely.

He may never get weary of having you taking care of him like that, so the first move may have to be yours.

Insist that he gets a job or give him an option to leave. Simple.

Bella