DEAR BELLA: I want a girl who loves me, not for my money

Dear Bella

I want a girl who loves me for me and not because my family can afford.

I am not going to fool myself and say that I have the looks to go with it because I know I am not handsome.

However, I was raised in a good home by a family who did all they could to ensure I have what I need.

But I have noticed that all the women who showed interest in me since I remember myself, they were more fascinated by what I have.

My vehicle, my nice home, my parents name and the fact that I always foot the bill when we go out and whenever they [the women] needed to keep themselves together.

The last woman I had we dated for a few months before i realized she had her man and possibly using me.

I even think some of the financial requests she made was to help him out.

Bella I am 36 and I want to settle down and get married but how can I know for sure the woman will not just be seeking an inheritance from me?

Cautious

Hello Cautious,

Because we live in a small country, it’s a bit hard to hide your family status since everybody knows everybody in little D.A.

Now having said that, being cautious when it comes to matters of the heart is very wise. Even the bible calls us to guard our hearts because everything flows from it.

However, while you are being cautious, not every love interest must be measured with the same yardstick as the others who may have used you.

Sometimes love can come around and you chase it away.

I think you should have an open mind. Go on dates. Observe the behaviours but don’t judge anyone.

If you have a girlfriend or someone claims to be interested in you and they are quick to ask for money and financial favours then this could be seen as a red flag.

Someone once said to me because planes are crashing does it mean you need to stop travelling?

Look at it this way. Because some women are after your wealth, does it mean you have to hide yourself under a rock?

Nothing is wrong in observing the people you meet.

But don’t forget to live. Go out. Have fun. Date.

Love will come around. When it does you will know it and you will seal it with marriage.

I hope this helps.

Bella