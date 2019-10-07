DEAR BELLA: My husband has another wife – “The World Wide Web”

Bella

My husband has another wife. Her name is “The World Wide Web” and to be honest I’m down right ready to leave him because of her.

Bella I am a grown woman and shouldn’t be bringing my business on the internet but it’s because of social media my marriage is in shambles.

My husband is an internet freak. Literally. I mean Bella the man hardly knows if i am even in the house.

He would come home from work. Put on his tablet and check the news while he has dinner. When he’s done he goes to have a shower. Once the shower is over, he jumps into the bed with his phone.

He’s either on WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook.

Sometimes i would wear seductive clothes to bed just to get his attention and Bella up till now.

This routine has been happening for years and I cant take it anymore

I would leave the house for hours and the man wouldn’t even realize it. The internet have him barzoodie.

When i voice my concerns he say things like “but I’m in the house with you ” or “let a man live in peace”

I didn’t get married to live like this so If i have to move out i will. If the internet is more important than his starved wife then it’s no sence i stick around.

Neglected

Hello Neglected

You are correct. Nobody got married to be ignored like this.

There are things you can do if talking isn’t working. I’m honestly not going to tell you to talk to your church leader of close friend. These advice are too cliche.

If you feel spending some time away will help you then go for it. Sometimes people need to get a rude awakening.

Usually these kinds of patterns indicate another interest. Perhaps there’s someone on social media getting his attention.

Your husband need to rise up and wake up and that has to be something he alone can do. You cannot force him into changing his habits but you don’t need to make his surrounding so comfortable.

Maybe he needs to not see food on his table when he comes home or a have a wife readily available to him.

Best

Bella