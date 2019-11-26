DEAR BELLA: Things are not the same since I cheated on my boyfriend

Bella

It has been about four years since my boyfriend and I have been together.

Well, we broke up for about three months ago because I had an affair. However, I ended it and we decided to get back together.

Now ever since we have gotten back together, nothing has been the same. His behaviour has changed.

He no longer takes pictures [of us] together and posts them on social media, invites me out with his friends or family, or even just ask me to be his plus-one.

I feel like that’s something I can’t force him to do with me, and I understand that his friends’ time is time for himself.

But if he says he sees me in his life in the future, don’t you think he’d bring me – his girlfriend, to family dinners or even friends’ outings?

I really am trying to understand why he is so distant and he no longer displays any public affection.

Things are just so cold.

Not invited

Hello Not Invited,

I think his behaviour might be about your history as a couple.

It’s possible that social media became more complicated for him when he found out you were cheating? Men are very sensitive even if they pretend not to be.

He is probably still dealing with uncertainty about you and isn’t about to take any chances, just in case someone is still in your life.

It could be a case of trying to protect himself from shame and embarrassment. I don’t know.

It sounds like that’s the more productive thing to think about – whether you’ve both recovered from whatever it was that broke you up.

It’s time to talk about how you’re feeling and why it is he is just not the same anymore. It’s the best way to answer those other questions.

Bella