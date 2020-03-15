LIAT statement after passenger tested positive for COVID-19

LIAT has been advised that a passenger who travelled on one of its services has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
At the time of travel, the passenger did not present any symptoms at check-in or onboard. The passenger tested positive several days later for the virus.
While the assessment from public health authorities is that the risk of exposure is low, LIAT has taken immediate measures to ensure the safety of all its stakeholders. In accordance with procedures and in consultation with the public health authorities, LIAT has taken the crew members from the flight off duty and they are currently in self-quarantine.
We have ensured that the aircraft was cleaned in keeping with global cleaning standards. In addition, we have taken the additional measure of having the aircraft deep cleaned and sanitized using processes outlined by the authorities and the aircraft
manufacturer.
LIAT has been in contact with the relevant public authorities and has complied with their request for information on the affected flight. This is in keeping with the standard protocol.
LIAT’s COVID-19 Project Team has been in contact with the various Health Authorities and Airports in our network and continues to monitor the situation closely.
LIAT will continue to work to ensure the safety of our customers and employees as this situation with COVID-19 evolves.
1 Comment
This is BS if you ask me! This report reads like something in a Chinese communist newspaper. When was the flight taken? From where to where? What is the nationality of the passenger? Passengers from what nationality were affected? Are these secrets that cannot be shared? Which law in Dca prohibits this information in such critical time where information is needed to be published?
You know, this is getting really ridiculous in Dca. The rumor of a Doctor’ husband having full blown COVID19 and being kept in SECRET isolation with the ministry of health and the PM staying moo moo is not helping either. If its fake news then tell us so because this is coming from the belly of the beast. The public needs to know the truth so we can all keep covid19 away.