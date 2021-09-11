COMBATTING COVID-19: Business protocols for restaurants September 8th 2021

Dominica News Online - Saturday, September 11th, 2021 at 3:28 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Link to full list of business protocols as of 8th September 2021.

 

Protocols for restaurants download below

Download (PDF, 15.28MB)

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

2 Comments

  1. What?
    September 12, 2021

    “Provide PPE such as face masks, hair nets, disposable gloves, clean overalls, and slip reduction work shoes for”

    “Limit the number of staff in a food preparation area at any one”

    What?

    This article is full of incomplete lines of text that don’t make sense. Kind of hard to take this stuff seriously when the people putting out the information don’t even bother to proof read it.

    ADMIN: Thank you for pointing that out. We have brought this to the attention of the authorities. The post has been updated with a pdf that does not contain these errors.

  2. Waiting For Airport
    September 12, 2021

    In the UK the government just had to cancel their plans for vaccine passports because the population not having it. But docile Dominicans letting Skerrit have them like sot.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available