COMBATTING COVID-19: Business protocols for restaurants September 8th 2021

Link to full list of business protocols as of 8th September 2021.
Protocols for restaurants download below
Link to full list of business protocols as of 8th September 2021.
Protocols for restaurants download below
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
“Provide PPE such as face masks, hair nets, disposable gloves, clean overalls, and slip reduction work shoes for”
“Limit the number of staff in a food preparation area at any one”
What?
This article is full of incomplete lines of text that don’t make sense. Kind of hard to take this stuff seriously when the people putting out the information don’t even bother to proof read it.
ADMIN: Thank you for pointing that out. We have brought this to the attention of the authorities. The post has been updated with a pdf that does not contain these errors.
In the UK the government just had to cancel their plans for vaccine passports because the population not having it. But docile Dominicans letting Skerrit have them like sot.