COMBATTING COVID-19: Dominica records two new cases of COVID-19

Less than a week after the country reported zero Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment latest chart is showing two (2) new active cases.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit shared the information on his Facebook page earlier today.

The report further states that, so far, a total of 176 have recovered from the dreaded virus in Dominica. The total confirmed cases stands at 178.

Number of contacts under investigation is zero (0).

Fifty (50) individuals are in quarantine.

There have been no deaths.