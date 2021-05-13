COMBATTING COVID-19: Dominica records two new cases of COVID-19

Less than a week after the country reported zero Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment latest chart is showing two (2) new active cases.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit shared the information on his Facebook page earlier today.
The report further states that, so far, a total of 176 have recovered from the dreaded virus in Dominica. The total confirmed cases stands at 178.
Number of contacts under investigation is zero (0).
Fifty (50) individuals are in quarantine.
There have been no deaths.
10 Comments
Why don’t you go and pray in your local church…
Last time DNO posted the one saying no cases I pointed out that it was a lie cause 3 days before a guy from Guadeloupe tested positive and was in quarantine dno did not post my comment. I bet they say they never got the comment in the first place. It’s there usual story. So if when the gov said 0 cases there was actually 1 at the hospital. How we so sure that the so called 2 cases they claiming now is actually true?
ADMIN: We acknowledge the comment but we were unable to substantiate it at the time. We receive many such reports of that nature (often proven erroneous), we tend to err on the side of caution.
We must continue to be vigilant, Covid-19 is still a threat. I see many people in Public not wearing a mask. Please People let’s continue to be on our guard
So two unvaccinated Chinese then? Why people have to go on Skerrits face book page to get covid-19 update? Must be two top friends of Skerrit I conclude
Dominica’s bad new is posted on Facebook, Dominica’s ‘good news’ (propaganda and mainly lies) are being broadcasted on his propaganda radio station.
Vaccination is of no use. Before that we had 0 cases, but they want to make vaccine mandatory. COVID-19 is not our problem here in DOminica. It is the ruling administration.
@If we knew better, I suggest you remove that “we” and replace it with “I” to make that foolishness you wrote above more complete because it is all about yourself–there is no “we” who wants to be part of it. None at all!
Are they imported cases because if it is then the person was not vaccinated then or if yes vaccination if of no use
Vaccination doesn’t mean you’re immune to infection, it means that your risk is lower. Protect yourself and those around you, don’t stop wearing your mask and social distancing. COVID has no end in sight yet. Don’t be a pessimist.