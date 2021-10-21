COMBATTING COVID-19: Vaccine immunity vs natural immunity

*Editors note* During a time when content on established media is heavily scrutinized, and deleted outright for providing misinformation Dr. John Campbell’s videos have remained (to the best of our knowledge) uncensored on all his social media platforms. A significant achievement considering that other content has been forcibly removed or entire accounts deleted for attempting to tackle the potentially contentious topics he regularly examines – such as ivermectin treatment (and other alternative treatments) for COVID, vaccine efficacy and vaccine immunity vs natural immunity.
This may be due to his candid but even-handed data-driven approach that uses recognized sources. He refrains from giving direct medical recommendations other than to suggest that people read the science and seek professional medical advice before making a health decision.
In this video Dr. Campbell looks at the science of immunity derived from vaccines vs immunity derived from natural infection as well as policy statements from government authorities on the issue.
Disclaimer; These videos are not peer-reviewed. They should never replace individual clinical judgement from your own health care provider. No media-based material on this channel is suitable for using as professional medical advice. All comments are also for educational purposes only and must never replace advice from your own health care provider.
John Campbell is a retired Nurse Teacher and A and E nurse based in England. He holds a PHD focusing on the development of open learning resources for nurses nationally and internationally.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bamaEMftg4
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
28 Comments
I was hoping to see professor Francisco, on this hot topic but sadly he wouldn’t comment!!
Anybody who has gained a decent and proper understanding of the workings of the wonderful human immune system (whether through formal learning via college/university or informally via self-taught knowledge upskilling processes) will realize that naturally acquired immunity is generally of a higher quality than immunity conveyed via vaccines especially the mRNA vaccines.
The mRNA Covid ‘vaccines’ generate a more narrow-spectrum immune response as compared to the broad-spectrum immune response generated in persons who have been infected with Covid.
I watched the entire video hoping I would not reach the wrong conclusion before hearing all the evidence.
I think his approach is quite balanced and unemotional. However, I have a couple points of disagreement.
1. In one study, the sample size was only about 250 people. At this late stage, I would expect him to refer to studies involving much larger sample sizes to draw better conclusions.
2. It is evident there is disagreement about the level of protection offered via infection or vaccination. He also points to the side effects of vaccination. What he did not mention were the side effects of infection, which in a worse case scenario is DEATH. Furthermore even when some people recover from their infection, there can be lingering side effects which last much longer than the typical 24 – 48 hours after vaccination.
Given the risk factors associated with infection, i will take immunity by vaccination any day over immunity by infection.
I’m a crapaud you’re a Zandoli, both Dominican lets discuss. I like your points but you seem to ignore the study from Israel with a sample size of millions of people indicating natural immunity derived from infection is demonstrably superior to vaccine induced immunity. It is fair to say that it is disputed which is better but not so much on the science, claims that natural immunity expires more quickly than vaccine immunity (such as the CDC has made) are speculation or outright lies or misinformation. We know vaccine immunity does not last, everyone admits that, that is the whole reason for booster shots. Everything we know/knew about immunity prior to covid suggests natural immunity is superior, there are people today that still have immunity from the last SARS out break nearly 18 years later. Don’t get me wrong completely agree with you vaccine immunity in many if not most situations is much safer than infection derived immunity, but the false narratives need to stop.
also people have died from the vaccine or suffered severe complications, there are fraudulent claims… but overall its measured that deaths due to the vaccine are actually underreported, with that said, Im generally pro vaccine and have been vaccinated but also believe in examining each situation on a case by case basis, there is more than compelling reasons from the science to justify the vaccine hesitancy in people despite the attempt by politicians and media to paint all who raise a concern as stupid or wrong. Mind you many of the hesitant or doubtful are…but ultimately so are many of the pro vaxers. The science (when not cherry picked or manipulated) tends to be humbling to both sides of the argument for or against its filled with intimidating nuance. So in all get the vaccine but use the truth to make that decision not the false narratives and know that bush tea alone not going to help you…be safe everyone plz plz use your head keep an honest open mind.
Adverse side effects from the vaccines particularly Astra Zeneca have been well documented, there could be more, but I don’t think there was any deliberate attempt to minimize those numbers. But to compare deaths due to vaccination vs infection is akin to comparing mangoes to rocks. The two are on different charts.
I have questions about how well documented the effects are, I believe the level of documentation in the pre release trials was excellent or at least very good considering the time constraints but the reporting since it has been administered in some cases is….questionable and more so is still ongoing.
We simply will not know for years what the true effect of the vaccines have been (5-10 years at least) that is what is standard for all previous vaccines besides we have never vaccinated into a pandemic…viruses mutate but there are sooo many other possible factors that can affect the final outcome that its delusional to say with confidence we know exactly what the outcome will be.
Regardless I’m glad for this forum and the points you made, more healthy discussion on this is needed.
In the US the death rate from Covid-19 in all but the elderly (over 75) and those with serious and multiple co-morbidities was a paltry .03%. Over 99% of all those who contracted the illness survived with natural antibodies many times broader and longer lasting than those conferred by the vaccine, which it appears requires booster shots after as little as 8 months after the first completed course of inoculation. Think back to the statistics of cases and deaths here in Dominica prior to the roll out of the vaccines compared to the present and tell me if these injections have done much of anything to improve our situation with regard to our natural response to Covid-19.
Surely you cannot establish a nexus between the recent deaths in Dominica with administration of the vaccine.
The link is DELTA, not the vaccine.
@Anne Win, “antibiotics” are to cure a virus infection, it is a medicine, but not natural. Vaccination is immunization against the virus infection. The healthier your immune system, the more effective it will work for you. It is not a medicine.
That is why the commentary is titled “COMBATTING COVID-19: “Vaccine immunity vs natural immunity”
This means that some people are relying on herbs and certain foods to keep their immune system healthy, to fight against the virus infection, while others will do the better thing, which is to take the vaccine–period!
So you believe that this is about pro vaxers and anivaxers, the truth about vaccines does not resonate around Pro and Anti, these are just nonsensical connotations, which belong in the abyss of chaos. It is ludicrous to suggest that the Science on Vaccine is humbling to both sides, this is such foolishness and a disregard as to the understanding of what Science is or means, science is not proven by consensus nor by a group of people using the name SCIENCE for a nefarious agenda. If we look back in time, Science was not looked at as a medium for profit. Science arrived from independent minds, do we see this today, of course not, money has corrupted Science making it a tool. You cannot manipulate what is divine, you work harmoniously with it and reap it rewards, not against it. When you say “get the vaccine but use the truth to make that decision, not the false narratives” It has always been man’s behavior to believe that he possesses the truth to give advice so long.
You misinterpret (perhaps willfully) my statements, my point is actually its not about pro or anti vax, not really, its about the facts, and people’s unwillingness to pursue ,examine and appreciate the facts with an open honest mind.
” It is ludicrous to suggest that the Science on Vaccine is humbling
to both sides, this is such foolishness”
If you don’t know that constant examination of the truth is humbling then you are not that well acquainted with it. There are so many things I’ve learnt or get proven wrong on when reading rigorous science, the truth does not give a damn about your selfish ego or feelings. The truth isn’t selfish tho its for everybody, but not everybody is for the truth, especially when its not convenient for them.
“has always been man’s behavior to believe that he possesses the truth to give advice so long.” that applies to everyone, ironically, we agree around 99% on the topic, the suggestion of stupidity being on BOTH sides probably put you off – bring it on
Bring what on, an argument with you to defend ignorance. You say quote, ” it’s about the facts, and people’s unwillingness to pursue ,examine and appreciate the facts with an open honest mind.” if you want to make a statement that is true about something do you need a narrative presented 24/7 in the mainstream news, is this your idea of establishing a fact, propaganda must not be mistaken for a fact. A fact does not need mandates and threats from authority to be established, Facts are not established in the arena of chaos. If you are ignorant and do not know the History of Big Pharma and the Medical Institution, then go educate your self.
If you’re really interested in facts and want to know the truth, please watch this in its entirety
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wOXtTS4djENX/
Gary, already saw that video and I understand what you are saying. Let me remind you we likely agree on something like 99% of this covid/vaccine issue but you are assuming my position. Then again I didnt really give you a position to argue against so you chose to “straw man” me, (not very effectively either). That’s when you try to discredit someone or make their argument the weakest possible version so that you can seem to be making the stronger point. You attempt to dismiss me by suggesting Im ignorant… your style can work on people who are more submissive or less mentally capable than you but anyone else will see right through it. Don’t need to dismiss you or call you names to make my point your words are more than sufficient ammunition.
Again we certainly seem to agree there is a false narrative, there needs to be honest discussion to clear it up not with more bias narratives but with discourse, this is my ,admittedly, limited attempt at doing just that
This thing is mature … most people have had covid19 (or nearly most), and most people have had the vaccine. Just in the US, with 350 Million Americans that’s quite an incredibly huge sample size, which now is large enough that every single person who knows a lot of people can do a fairly good observational study of their own just of the people they know. When the narratives are so overpowering and untrustworthy (on either side of the debate), it’s time to trust your own eyes. It’s simple. Anyone can do it. It goes like this: How many people do you know who got vaccinated ended up in the hospital as a result? Do you know of anyone who died from it? How many do you know who ended up in the hospital from C19? Know anyone who died from it? Do you know anyone who knows someone who did? Vs getting the vaccine? Just saying … enough narrative about both causing death and hospitalizations. Do the math yourself, that’s a true statement, but an inaccurate picture of associated…
“Given the risk factors associated with infection, i will take immunity by vaccination any day over immunity by infection”
@Zandoli, I think you meant to say: I will take immunity by vaccination any day over any concept for “natural immunity”
The thing that antivaxers fail to understand is that we all are born with an immune system. But some of us have a healthier immune system than others. Some people’s immune system is so weak they can get very sick or die from any kind of virus that enters their body.
I have never gotten the flu–whatever it is–but I know that people have died from it and maybe still dying from it
The vaccine for this annoying virus of today may not prevent everyone from contracting it, but it will boost a weak immune system to the point that that person can become immune to the virus– so that they don’t get infected at all
Most of us have no side effects from the vaccine and how many people died from its side effects?
Your mind is so messed up, why do you make comments and statements about things you do not understand, but again it is your right, you are entitled to what you believe, it is sad to surrender yourself to self-chosen ignorance, I’m not trying to be harsh or disrespectful to you saying such thing.
Look I just see a death announcement for a 25yr old – was he vaccinated?
Why do we never see an article talking about all the people dying on the island and wether they are vaxxed?
Even your regular updated statistics seems to conveniently leave out the most inportant stat – the people dying after taking the vaxx. Why is that?
So very interesting! Thanks, DNO. Yes yes, thank you, Jehovah for this too. Many of what is said there about natural immunity are so so informative. Natural infection is good too. Jah gave us an immune system. Jah have mercy on us. To ignore you
For further reading, I recommend
Seeds of destruction: the hidden agenda of genetic manipulation
By F. William Engdahl, 2007
ISBN 978-0-9737147-2-2
My take in all of that vaccine immunity verses natural immunity is simple:
Look, what we refer to as natural immunity l were around before, during, and at present. We have always been taking them but sadly they didn’t stop the millions around the world from getting covid 19 and dying from covid 19. However, since vaccine immunity came around we have seen a massive reduction in serious covid illnesses, hospitalization and covid related death. So to me arguments are over. Go to our burial grounds and ask those who died from covid 19 which one is better.
Do you know what Ivermectin is DNO, have you done any research on it to know what it is used for
ADMIN: This particular video is not about ivermectin. However we encourage you to read up on the studies behind ivermectin yourself such as this continuously updated metanalysis here: https://ivmmeta.com/
and here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC3043740/
You may also be particularly interested in this analysis using data sources that examines the BBC’s debunking of Ivermectin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zy7c_FHiEac
I think that some elements of the preamble from DNO can be misleading. Maybe DNO should have stuck to his conclusions at the end of the video in their precis of sorts.
ADMIN: Please, point out to us exactly what is misleading about the introduction.
Consider the image that accompanies your headline. How does an image of food seemingly to contrast with a vaccine themed image have to do with being infected by a virus vs taking a vaccine and by extension what that has to do with the video.
ADMIN: The image is not the preamble, so by your statement there is nothing misleading in the information we provided.
However, we can appreciate your feedback about the image and have had it updated.
I would argue that it forms part of the composition of your preamble. In academia, graphics are often used to set the tone of accompanied written work and vice versa. The question remains then what is/was the function or purpose the graphic served. I appreciate that you interact with your readers.
ADMIN: We can argue that we (DNO) are a medical organization because we publish news with medical information. However, we are not a medical organization by definition.
You said you appreciate that we interact with our readers. If words lose their meaning or constantly shift in order for one side to claim a win in an argument there will be no point to these interactions.
Ibrahim you are right. That stuff is used by vets for animals. Of course we should live healthy and eat healthy but that does not mean we can not use vaccins too to safe lives.
ADMIN: He asked a question what is he right about? Ivermectin is a Nobel prize winning medication for its use to treat human beings (specifically for parasites, it is currently being studied for its efficacy in COVID treatment) and has been safely administered to billions of people around the world.
For reference, here is a list of human drugs that are also used for animals (at appropriate doses): aspirin, penicillin, paracetamol, benadryl, xanax, pepto-bismol, prilosec, hydrocortisone, claritin, zyrtec, zantac, pepcid-ac and the list goes on and on. However, you don’t typically refer to any of these as “animal” drugs.
The video’s author recommends the use of vaccines (he is fully vaccinated himself) and has repeatedly expressed the view that science rather than personal or political views should guide treatment of any disease. This means thoroughly examining and using all of the available tools. https://youtu.be/zy7c_FHiEac?t=171
Look, whoever is writing this on behalf of Tim Durant. The official FDA website says that this drug should not be used to treat Covid-19 and gives the reasons why. I follow the science and FDA any time over John Campbell.
ADMIN: Ivermectin is also under the US National Institute of Health’s (NIH) list of treatments that are approved or under evaluation for the treatment of COVID-19: https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
We are not going to focus on who you are instead we are going to focus on the facts. We would ask you and everyone to do the same. Note our comment policy here: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/policies/#comment-policy
To ADMIN: I would like to add this also
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34466270/