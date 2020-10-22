COMMENTARY: China is an Active Participator in Global Climate Governance

Climate change is a common challenge faced by the human race. It has been the consensus of all countries to participate in climate governance and achieve sustainable development. Speaking at the General Debate of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, Chinese President Xi Jinping solemnly announced that China would scale up its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions by adopting more vigorous policies and measures. China aimed to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. This is both testimony to China’s proactive attitude towards engagement in global climate governance while making new contributions to addressing climate change, and manifestation of China’s global vision as a responsible major country to build a community with shared future for mankind.
China is committed to addressing climate change
China has always taken stringent measures in response to climate change. In 2007, the climate change issue was first brought forward in the report at the 17th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), specifying that China will enhance its capacity to respond to climate change and make new contributions to protecting the global climate. In 2012, the 18th Party Congress report went further to chart a clear pathway for China’s climate efforts, indicating that China will work with the international community to actively respond to global climate change on the basis of equity and in accordance with the common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities of all countries. In 2013, National Strategies for Climate Change Adaptation, the first of its kind to have been issued in China, aimed at enhancing China’s comprehensive capacity to adapt to climate change. Since the 18th Party Congress, China, guided by President Xi Jinping’s Thought on Ecological Civilization, has been pursuing a green and low-carbon path to development suited to China’s realities, in a bid to promote nationwide a green approach to development and way of life. Over 30 climate-related legislation has been enacted and enforced to push for industrial and energy sector restructuring so as to slash carbon emissions, including, among others, Renewable Energy Law, Energy Conservation Law, Cleaner Production Promotion Law, Circular Economy Promotion Law, Forest Law and Grassland Law.
Thanks to guidance and instructions provided by the government and promotion efforts made by the media, there is broad participation on the part of enterprises and the general public, all contributing to the notable progress China has made in addressing climate issues. In 2019, China’s carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP dropped by 48.1% from the 2005 level, equivalent to 5 billion tonnes emissions being cut. The share of non-fossil fuel in primary energy consumption reached 15.3%. China is the biggest investor in renewable energy, with annual investment exceeding 100 billion US dollars for five years in a row, and the stock of new energy vehicles in China accounting for over half of the world’s total. China also tops the world in the expansion of forest cover, having outstripped the forest carbon sequester targets set for 2030. Since 2000, one fourth of the global increase in green leaf area comes from China.
China is an active player in global climate governance
As a firm champion of multilateralism, the Chinese government has always played a constructive role in international climate change negotiations and strengthened dialogue and communication in a responsible manner, with the aims of advancing global climate governance process.
China is engaged in advancing climate agenda under the frameworks of the United Nations and other multilateral organizations. From United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992, to Kyoto Protocol in 1997, and to Paris Agreement in 2015, China has always been an active contributor and participator. In late 2009, China attended the UN Conference on Climate Change held in Copenhagen, where it played an important part in advancing the negotiation process. In September 2015, President Xi Jinping announced the establishment of an RMB 20 billion South-South Climate Cooperation Fund, and later that year at the Climate Change Conference in Paris, proclaimed that China would launch cooperation projects to set up 10 pilot low-carbon industrial parks and start 100 mitigation and adaptation programs in other developing countries and provide them with 1,000 training opportunities on climate change, offering the developing countries a Chinese plan to tackle climate change.
China is committed to enhancing international cooperation while providing climate assistance. On the basis of equity and in accordance with the common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities of all countries, China takes on its share of responsibilities that suit China’s national realities, development stage and capabilities, promoting south-south cooperation and helping developing states, especially small island states build their capacity for adaptation and mitigation, management and financing. Until now, China has signed 38 documents on climate change with 35 countries from Africa, Asia, Oceania and Latin America. China has assisted in carrying out 35 mitigation and adaptation projects in Nepal, Chile, etc., held 45 training sessions on climate change, and trained around 2,000 officials and technicians for over 120 developing countries. By building pilot low-carbon industrial parks, and donating low-carbon materials and technology products including clean cookstoves, solar power systems, electric buses, remote sensing satellites, automatic weather stations, China has helped other developing countries, particularly the least developed countries, African countries and small island states overcome their climate fragility.
In the meantime, Guidance on Promoting Green Belt and Road has been earnestly implemented. On the basis of the Belt and Road Initiative International Green Development Coalition (BRIGC), China has worked to promote the building of global climate governance and green transition partnership and forge multi- and bi-lateral platforms to tackle climate change under the Belt and Road Initiative, galvanizing more countries into action against the climate issues.
China and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) are partners in climate cooperation
Climate change poses a real threat to the security and development of LAC countries, who over the years have taken an active part in global climate negotiations and pushed for regional climate governance.
As developing countries, China and LAC are both exposed to the climate change threats and burdened with addressing the challenges to sustainable development. China, based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, remains committed to heightening south-south cooperation, assisting LAC and other developing countries in coping with climate change. China-CELAC Cooperation Plan 2015-2019 adopted in 2015 pointed out that China and LAC carry out cooperation on climate change within the framework of South-South cooperation, such as the promotion of low-carbon, high-quality at reasonable prices, energy-saving and renewable technologies to relevant countries. China’s Policy Paper on Latin America and the Caribbean released in 2016 says that China calls on the international community to pay close attention to the special concerns of small island developing states in the Caribbean, and promote the establishment of a global climate governance system that is equitable and reasonable for win-win cooperation.
LAC has been blessed with its wind, solar, biomass, geothermal and other renewable energy sources, while China boasts of leading the world in installed capacity of hydro, wind and photovoltaic power. Having built up experience in constructing, operating and managing top-notch power plants, China’s companies have made heavy investments in the region’s renewable sector. Some of the highlights in energy cooperation include the Punta Sierra wind farm in Chile, Belo Monte hydropower station and the Jupia and Ilha Solteira dams in Brazil, San Gaban III project in Peru, the Cauchari solar project and the Santa Cruz hydropower station in Argentina. China is also an electric vehicle (EV) powerhouse, with the electric buses produced by Chinese EV makers BYD, Yutong and Jinlong hitting the road of Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Argentina, Mexico, Barbados and other LAC countries, making China the largest EV supplier in the region.
Dominica is most vulnerable to climate change. Speaking at the UN in September, 2017, following the passage of Hurricane Maria, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced his goal to build the first climate resilient country in the world, thereafter imposing strict hurricane-proof building codes. As a good friend of Dominica, China supports its national strategy, applying anti-hurricane roofs, doors and windows, and water and power supply systems in the construction of Dominica-China Friendship Hospital, Agriculture Science Complex Building and other bilateral infrastructure projects, and adopting the top security standards when building the bridges in the West Coast Road project. China will continue to assist Dominica in its post hurricane recovery efforts while jointly participating in global climate governance, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and of a beautiful world where man live in harmony with nature.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
27 Comments
China is in an International position, where it certainly looks like they are doing a very good job, defending themselves politically. Western Antagonist and USA in particular never in thier wildest dreams expected China to be the World’ present manufacturing power. While the fingers are being pointed at China, we all know the position of the USA on Climate change, as a matter of fact, de ole talk of being the USA’ back yard, is all it is, OLE talk. No part of Climate resilency can stand in the way of Natures way of SPEECH, which is through some of what Dominica’ been blessed with over the yrs , added with the wo/man made disasters. In the years to come, there will be no sustainability in the Caribbean, the pointers are all facing towards a gloomy future, for the descendants of former African Slaves on the former European colonies, today call the Caribbean. The Call for REPARATION and REPATRIATION MUST be the MANTRA moving forward, or else “Crapo smoke wi pipe”.
No, not trying to say look at America who is too occupied in defaming China while itself being a worse off player in this environment management. I am trying to show you only primitive tribes can be environment friendly in the ultimate sense, if you are okay with a life without your current luxaries. Zero pollution is going to starve and kill most people on this planet, given the population size. When you try to use that sheet to argue against China’s environment efforts, think about how many people China is trying to feed and support, not just at home, but abroad. That makes the fact sheet you put on here irrelevent, pointless, especially when it is made by a country who calls coronavirus a hoax and masks useless. The point is, you need to see how a country tries to strike a balance between production and protection. China no doubt is doing a good job here and its willingness to do more can be seen.
DNO why are you guys publishing this guy stuff. No one in the west or Dominica has the freedom to speak directly and freely to the Chinese population due to government control and censorship. Why is he allowed to enjoy the freedom that he and his insecure leaders deny the people china? The freedom of the press. Any high-level information coming from china should come to us through our elected officials and government. This guy need to keep his pie hole quiet. Dominica gained independence in 78 and we do not need another colonial master
@LCM,you missing the point read and learn what he is talking about it is not one of Linton, political crap, he is talking facts!
Hear who talking. China the number one polluting nation of the world. Second one I think it is India.Yet at the Paris agreement on climate change. Obama and others allowed China to abstained for 10 years. And then if it want, it can join and be a signatory.
That was the reason why Trump said.
“If elected, America is out.You cannot give China a free pass, destroy the U.S. economy, and at the same time make us pay millions of $.”
And as always, he kept his promise, OUT
Without this Paris agreement, the U.S. is taking good care of the environment.
In closing,the biggest pollution of this world is. Coronavirus they spread to every corner of this world.
Very good for China but how much of global climate change is really weather warfare, weather manipulation or weather modification.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NurXcJAHy_U&list=PLd4AejhNYJeqem-WrD9P-zZiZotPH1Lin&index=6
What if the storms and hurricanes of this new “climate change” era are really the highest and most subtle form of warfare? Can devastating storms be targeted at specific locations?
The more people know the better they are prepared to face the future.
ADMIN: “Weather Modification” is taking place in over 50 countries around the world: https://public.wmo.int/en/resources/bulletin/seeding-change-weather-modification-globally
Thanks for sharing, Admin. All I want to note is that “climate change” might not be only about carbon emissions. While most people have been blaming the disastrous and weird storms the World has been experiencing over the last 15 years on the effects of carbon emissions, there could be a lot more going on than that. One study suggests as follows, http://www.cheniere.org/video/sovietweathervideo.html
“If the weather is being engineered, then there is another unacknowledged component to “climate change.””
Storms are supposed to be normal and natural occurrences but what if they are not all natural? I guess time will tell.
That man is talking a good con game while they destroying the environment in Latin America ,Africa and the Caribbean.They say one thing g and doing another Black people need to read and inform ourselves and don’t just take what peopl tell you.He speak with a fork tongue.
But…but wait nah…..
Did H.E. Lu Kun forget to write & send in to DNO the article titled “China was an Active Participator in the Spread of COVID-19 from China to the Globe”?
Or DNO, y’all got that article from He.E. Lu Kun & intend to publish it next week? Y’all building up the suspense?
My padner Trump will deal with dem fellas soon enough. Stay tuned…
Some researches show that the COVID-19 comes from USA but it still need more investigation by experts. China did a good job in the prevention and control of the virus. Who can tell me why more than 200,000 people dead for COVID-19 in USA? Is this a problem of the US government itself or a problem of other countries？ In the contrast, Dominica did a good job in response to COVID-19? Why? I think it results from government putting people’s lives and health first.
Anyway, I still want to say virus are common enemies to human race. We should combat it together rather than accuse eath other. I hope the covid-19 pandemic will end as soon as possible. Come on, the world! Best wishes to all families and friends.
The US had a high number of cases because for one they are one of the most populous countries on the planet.
Second they have one of if not the biggest economies in the world so many people flock to the US in droves, they probably have the highest influx of travelers compared to any other nation.
Thirdly they actually over-test and over-publish results compared to countries like China which were much less strict with how they classified SARS-COV2 infections and resulting deaths. The US was hit by a massive amount of fraud as people rushed to put every single death or illness as COVID related because of government payoffs in light of the pandemic. The CDC themselves came out and said that only 6% of those who died did so solely because of the virus, a lot of other people already had underlying conditions which were made worse by the virus, pretty much the same thing would happen with a common cold. Especially all those elderly people who were in those nursing homes where sick people
…were sent to because of the incompetence of the governor of that state.
And that brings me to the fourth point – China is an authoritarian state – which means that the government has full control over the entire country while the United States is a federal republic consisting of states that govern their own affairs outside of issues that are under federal jurisdiction. That means that the president did not have the authority to mandate the usage of masks for example. China on the other hand could lock people in their homes all over the country and prohibit travel from Wuhan to other regions while allowing flights out of Wuhan to other states. Maybe we should be asking why Taiwan handled the virus so well considering they were one of the first to block flights from China.
Lastly Dominica didn’t “handle” the coronavirus outbreak. We are just lucky to be a remote island that barely anybody travels to thus reducing our risk of bringing in contaminated subjects.
He also forgot to write that China is the biggest polluter on this earth. They are also the country with worst record of human liberty incl. freedom of speech. But they are Dominica’s best friends…
China develops so fast and many cities are very beautiful. You will know it if you go to China for one time. China is very friendly to Dominica. I hope the friendship between China and Dominica will continue to deepen.
I’m sure Beijing is a lovely city. Too bad you can’t see it through all the smog.
Dominica – What is « COERCIVE DIPLOMACY »
https://ca.reuters.com/article/us-china-canada-diplomacy-idCAKBN2712OF
“We will stand up loudly and clearly for human rights all around the world, whether it is talking about the situation faced by the Uighurs, whether it is talking about the very concerning situation in Hong Kong, whether it’s calling out China for its coercive diplomacy,” Trudeau said in a news conference.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-parliamentary-committee-calls-chinas-mistreatment-of-uyghurs/
I’ve posted these reputable articles from REUTERS and the GLOBE AND MAIL so you could see for yourself beyond the fluff and sweet talk of Communist nations.
By the way, a few articles back, I’d posted a comment and it took 4days to post. How does that happen. Dominica, you’re already in the Leviathan grip of FOREIGN UN GLOBALISTS WITH THEIR OWN AGENDAS.What is it you do not fully understand. By the way, how is the PM’s « UPSCALE BARBERSHOP TALK-SHOW GOING »…
ADMIN: Without having the specific comment to verify what can say is comments are normally approved within 24 hours with the possible exception of weekends and holidays.
China is the world’s biggest polluter of green house gases. How can the devil correct sin? In some places in China the smog is do thick that visibility is restricted to just a few meters. China’s actions are so loud that I don’t hear its leaders when they speak.
No matter how well one tries to dress up a gorilla it will still remain ugly. China gives the impression as though they are concerned about the health and cleanliness of the environment. They are completely preoccupied with making money and dominating the world by exploiting the poorest countries mostly in Africa and the Caribbean with Dominica being used as their headquarters. The environment is definitely not a priority for them.
All these comments do not make much sense to me. Guiste INDUSTRIES, CDC, UK, You send them all away and took independence yet, you depend on handouts to survive. It’s a dirty job but, some one has to do it. If any one can ,China can, for they make brains
One of the biggest polluters in the world…the devil cant correct sin. The biggest mistake we ever made was going to bed with these guys
Another view on China’s environmentalism record: https://www.state.gov/chinas-environmental-abuses-fact-sheet/
Why you trust US ?Do you think every thing US said is right and true?
Allow me to shut down this elementary “abcdefg “basic mentality mindset.
Do not twist the narrative. Dominica’s education system, health care system, relaxed entry border security system and all other systems besides a surfaced pretty cultural image is controlled by outside influences while there is infighting. While the country operates by sitting on their couches to listen to a “gravitating outwards” tribal government whom individuals are fearful of, the NATION IS STILL LAST. How do children of slaves accept lax processes of Democracy. The entire world saw the fine example of Jamaica’s democratic process, a process that first-world nations idolize and use to sharpen the etched lines between right and wrong; yet, Dominica is still stuck on the mire of botched electoral reforms. NEGROES OF THE THIRD WORLD, DO YOU SEE YOUR POSITION IN THE CONCLUSION OF THE MATTER while you go back and forth between political parties and your hate for US. You’re still LAST. LAST CACARAT (In Creole!)
That’s actually a fair question, since the Trump administration lies almost as much as the Xi regime. No, I don’t trust the Americans, that was just a convenient quick summary. A search will come up with dozens of different sources saying the same thing, and other anti-environmental actions in China like strip mining for rare earth minerals.
Hey, Steve..don’t just talk, give some proof on these “lies” you talk about from the Trump administration. Facts please, not liberal talking points .
I see no reason to accommodate you when you’ve already insincerely objected in advance to any source you dislike as “liberal”.
But for those who are genuinely interested, a quick Google search will come up with databases of Trump’s lies, research into how his lies have increased over time, and much, much more. Even for a politician he is remarkably mendacious.
Check this out
Fact Sheet on Environmental Damage by the US: https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/wjbxw/t1824980.shtml
Report on US Damage to Global Environmental Governance:
https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/wjbxw/t1824979.shtml
So? If the best you can do is, “Yeah, but look at the Americans!” then you have no argument.