COMMENTARY: China’s new five-year plan presents new opportunities to Caribbean countries

In October 2020, the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee held its 5th plenary session in Beijing, discussing and releasing the proposals for the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives through the Year 2035. The plenum sets out policy visions for the next 5 years and maps out a blueprint for the next 15 years, marking a new journey on which China is embarking towards fully building a modern socialist country.
Five-year plans are the blueprint for the Chinese government to advance its economic and social development. A total of 13 five-year plans have been enacted and enforced since 1953, witnessing all significant historical junctures as China transitioned from a planned economy to a socialist market economy, from laying the groundwork for industrialization to successfully building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. These five-year plans have proven indispensable to China’s twin unparalleled miracles of great strides in economic development and long-term social stability.
Not a single country in the world except China, has formulated its five-year plans in keeping with the times and executed them persistently, steering national economic and social development on the right path. Such is the institutional advantage of socialism with Chinese characteristics under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.
Achievements over the past 5 years
During the 13th five-year plan period (2016-2020), China has achieved leapfrog economic and social development, widely benefiting its people. In 2020, China’s GDP is expected to cross the 100 trillion RMB mark, equivalent to around 15 trillion USD, with its per capita GDP already exceeding 10,000 USD. A total of 55.75 million rural population have been lifted out of poverty, representing a 70% contribution to world poverty reduction, having achieved the poverty eradication targets set forth by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule. The world’s largest social security system has been in place, with basic medical insurance covering over 1.3 billion people, and basic old-age pension close to 1 billion. Major breakthroughs have been made in 5G communications, BeiDou navigation satellite system, lunar exploration and other high-tech fields. As the first country to be struck by the COVID-19 pandemic, China contained the rising spread of the virus in one month, with its daily increase in domestic cases falling to single digits in two months. Meanwhile, China is the first major economy to bounce back from the pandemic slump as its economy grew at 3.2% in the second quarter and 4.9% in the third from the previous year. International Monetary Fund (IMF) also projects China’s economic growth at 1.9% this year.
Outlook for the next 5 years
The 14th five-year plan is a design to start a new journey of fully building a modern socialist country. Guided by the new development concept, namely, innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development, China will accelerate the building of the “dual circulation” growth pattern in which the domestic market will play a leading role, with international and domestic markets reinforcing each other. China will strive to make new strides in economic development, take new steps in reform and opening up, make a new development in the social etiquette and civility, make new progress in building the ecological civilization, boost the well-being of the people, and enhance governance capacity. Through the year 2035, China will achieve socialist modernization, putting in place a modern economic system marked by new industrialization, IT application, urbanization, and agricultural modernization and boasting of greater overall national strength.
New opportunities for the Caribbean
In the context of lack of impetus for economic globalization and rising trade protectionism, China’s 14th five-year plan will boost confidence in the recovery of the global economy, while presenting greater opportunities to the development of all countries. China’s Belt and Road Initiative has become a road of opportunity and prosperity for the global public good. The 3rd China International Import Expo saw deals reached for intended one-year purchases of goods and services totaling 72.62 billion USD, setting a historic high, instilling confidence in spurring global trade during the pandemic. As the world’s largest trading bloc covering the largest population, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, signed among China, the 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, has injected strong impetus to the revival of the global economy. These speak volumes about China’s resolve to continue its opening-up efforts on a larger scale, in wider areas and on a higher level and China’s will to share development opportunities with the rest of world.
The COVID-19 pandemic is significantly impacting the economic and social development of the Caribbean region, highlighting the need to transform its development model, with a special focus on the development of digital economy and renewable energy, in a way that will facilitate the attainment of sustainable development goals. China’s 14th five-year plan also emphasizes the importance to put innovation front and center in its modernization drive and indicates the need to nurture strategic emerging industries, while accelerating the development of such sectors as digitization, alternative energy, new energy vehicles, environmental protection and maritime equipment. It is evident that China and the Caribbean share compatible development strategies and enjoy bright cooperation prospects.
In the days ahead, as China continues to step up efforts to open to the outside world, share with other countries development opportunities, enhance the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, and promote high-quality development of the Belt and Road, Caribbean countries will be able to board China’s fast train of development and share its development gains. China is ready to join hands with the Caribbean to combat the pandemic, cope with climate change, and push for a rock-solid China-Caribbean relations that will set sail towards a closer China-Caribbean community with a shared future.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
14 Comments
Hi Rubbish, you don’t have to imagine what they do to non-Han Chinese people. Save your pathetic limited imagination and listen. Ethnic minority students enjoy bonus poinst in theircollege entrance exam, one that is life-changing to Chinese people. It is the Han students, not the minority students who are complaining about unfairness. Recently, some porvinces in China are trying to phase in a educational reform cancelling the extra points for minority, promoting equality in the exam. Your comment is just absurdly confusing and ridiculous. China only concerned about itself? Then please you with your billion dollar worth company build bridges and hospitals for Dominica. The CPC not welcomed and brutalizes its citizens? I beg you to post that comment on Chinese social media and see how you will be overwhelmed by “citizens” remarks teaching you some decent human knowledge. I would at least respect you if you did a little research on China. But you obviously are proud of your ignorance.
I ain’t done with you yet Lu!
Let me remind you of the little man loved by the world ” Tank Man” also known as the “Unknown Protester, or Unknown Rebel” is the nickname of an unidentified Chinese man who stood in front of a column of tanks leaving Tiananmen Square on the 5th day of June 1989 the day after your stinking dictators used your military to suppress the students protesting; fighting for their human rights.
There is no such thing as freedom, and human rights in China; your government oppressed and murder its citizens.
You mention socialism, or socialists crap, which is the same as communism, we don’t want that in our country!
Your purpose in Dominica is not helpful, the crappy work you do on our roads, our local people can do better; everything the Chines touch in our country turns to ashes!
You people need to leave our country and take Roosevelt Skerrit and his family along with; turn him into a China-man slave the first day he arrives in China!
Continue spreading your PROPAGANDA!! Isn’t it fascinating that in such a long statement nowhere are the words ” freedom” and ” democracy” mentioned?? This statement needs to be dismissed with the use of scathing language repudiation!
It’s like an attempt to invent absurdity or like dressing up arsonists in fire fighters clothing to extinguish a smouldering fire!
Clearly, it’s for the gullible and those who refuse to learn from their history. I have liberated my mind from mental slavery moons ago. CAN’T be re-enslaved. This ship has sailed!
To my Dominican colleagues, I wish to remind them of the following: fools rush where angels fear to trod; misery likes company; who help you to buy “big belly harse nah help you carry grass”; action speaks louder than words.
Now Mr ambassador, I see you as an aggressor, and will continue to be “a thorn in your flesh” and to all others with similar wicked intentions. You and those of your ilk, have been warned.
HOTEP!
Is this what you took your holiday season to do, write such a shallow comment. Why would you want to be a thorn in the flesh of someone, lol your nonsense is so pathetic. You have a mind given to you, use it to think and express an informed opinion. Why do you want some Politician to use the words democracy and Freedom while addressing you., does that give you comfort, what a fantasy.
Rubbish, rubbish, and more rubbish. China is ruled by a totalitarian entity that is concerned about nothing except its own survival and enrichment. If the CCP is so great, and is so welcomed and adored by the chinese people, then they should have no worries about dissent. But the knowledge within the CCP of its own weaknesses and fears, causes the CCP to sacrifice, brutalize, lie, and abuse its own citizens. Imagine what they will do to non-Han chinese people. This is an evil brutal government, that cares only about its elite.
Hi Rubbish, you don’t have to imagine what they do to non-Han Chinese people. Save your pathetic limited imagination and listen. Ethnic minority students enjoy bonus poinst in theircollege entrance exam, one that is life-changing to Chinese people. It is the Han students, not the minority students who are complaining about unfairness. Recently, some porvinces in China are trying to phase in a educational reform cancelling the extra points for minority, promoting equality in the exam. Your comment is just absurdly confusing and ridiculous. China only concerned about itself? Then please you with your billion dollar worth company build bridges and hospitals for Dominica. The CPC not welcomed and brutalizes its citizens? I beg you to post that comment on Chinese social media and see how you will be overwhelmed by “citizens” remarks teaching you some decent human knowledge. I would at least respect you if you did a little research on China. But you obviously are proud of your ignorance.
DNO… why, for crying out loud, are you publicising (singing its praises) China’s economic aspirations…. its National Economic and Social Development and Long-Range Objectives?
Where is Dominica’s economic and prosperity plan? Does it not matter to you, as a responsible e-News medium, to seek to obtain and “blow-the-trumpet” of Dominica’s welfare, as opposed to to attempt to singing China’s praises and the offering of hope to Dominica, amongst others in the Caribbean.
Please DNO, what is Dominica’s computational procedure for solving its constrained maximisation problem with its iterative process for obtaining economic and social development growth solution? In its most basic form, Dominica’s improvement in the standard of living of the population? How about, while recognising that the economy constitutes a powerful factor in social development, please emphasise on Dominica’s wealth distribution.
It’s those sort of critical news excerpts I want to hear, as a D/can.
ADMIN: Seasons greetings.
This type of post is a commentary which is open to virtually everyone. In a commentary one is free to express their view/position once it meets publishing standards. If you wish to submit your own commentary you can send it to [email protected]. Our comment policy can be used as a general guideline for what we won’t publish.
After reading your comment I wonder if you really love your Country, but before you can love your country, you have to love yourself. You must not talk about things you do not understand. The last paragraph of your comment can be described as jargon. Why would you attack DINO for bringing such commentary. Do you think you can learn from hearing only what you want and ignoring what other people have to say. To live a life like that you are more susceptible to be brainwashed and taken for a ride.
Thank You to China for its foster care to Dominica over the years.
I like how socialism have brought more support(with terms and conditions ofcourse) to Democratic governments whether times are difficult or not than any of the other hypocrite pro democracy Westen 1st world countries.
Socialism? Brutal communism you mean. No regard for human rights in any shape or form. All you keep on voting for Skerrit and you will soon enough experience what China’s ‘socialism’ is made off.
It could be put the other way about: that the Caribbean countries present new opportunities for China!
Yes, they go into people’s country and put a yoke around their necks, overwhelm poor countries with debt, seduce the poor nations and turn their leaders into their puppets!
Roosevelt is a puppet to the Chines.
Our nation needs an International Airport, Could China loan our people the money it will take to build it?
I suppose so, but the bastards’ Chines will not; they say they do not help with such projects!
The fact is they will not lend money to Black nations, or in fact islands of the Caribbean, and Africa, which will generate money into the economy of our country.
However, they will talk about building “roads” and hospitals, as the addition, they are doing on the Princes Marget Hospital built by the British in the 1950s
The Chines are not in our country to help, us, they are ripping us off economically!
When black people go to China, we are treated like dogs, they hate Black people, we should kick them out of our country, we can do better without them!
China is brokes. Look at the news all there neighbours in Asia are turning up against them. They banned Australia coal imports and half of China has rolling blackouts. Half the country is flooded. The 3 gorges dam is in danger of collapse. Brazil and Australia has cut iron exports to China. Russia and India are now importing rare earth metals that used to go to China. France has told China to leave there colonies alone Japan has given incentives to any company that moves from China to Japan. USA is banning Chinese companies from the us stock exchange. The Chinese Silk Road initiative is falling to bits. USA. Russia India Australia Canada Brazil Vietnam miyanma Burma Philippines Bangladesh France Taiwan are just a few of the countries standing up to China and there expansionist greedy policies to keep small countries in debt. Open ur eyes the paper dragons tail is on fire and it’s central bank is now brokes
You’re writing such foolishness, if you believe such things as facts why don’t you apply for a spot on CNN as an economic analyst, they always say nonsense is cheap, lol.