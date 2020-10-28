COMMENTARY: From Madras to going Bananas

It was an article from years ago by Dominica’s folklorist, the late Mabel “Cissie” Caudeiron that gave me the clue. In it she mentions that madras was originally made of specially dyed and treated banana threads.

The tartan madras has become the national dress of many Caribbean islands regardless of the fact that the British and French brought the madras fabric to the Caribbean in the 1600s and it became a currency of slavery: made in India, sold to traders in London, and then used to barter for slaves in West Africa and to clothe slaves in the West Indies.

In earlier DNO Commentaries I have discussed the progress I have made in converting the stems of banana plants into distinctive fine art paper. I have also touch upon process whereby the fibres within the stem are spun into a thread more valuable and versatile than silk. It is the fibres of the banana plant that were spun, dyed, and woven to make the early madras fabric, a fabric which is now very rare and sort after.

This is another potential for Dominica’s abundant but discarded natural resources. A textile made from fibres extracted, spun, dyed and woven right here in Dominica would have considerable niche market appeal. Perhaps we could devise our own distinctive design as an alternative to tartan. The raw material is free for the asking; what we do need are the skills and the development of a cottage industry. To begin with, I have learnt how to extract the fibres by hand and I am about to start experimenting with small scale spinning and weaving.

There is method in my madness. Over the years I have been working on ideas for a Caribbean Fashion Label that offers a cool and sophisticated alternative to tee-shirts and ripped jeans. The designs are hand painted with fabric dye to which I can add discreet lines of Caribbean poetry in flowing calligraphy. At present my material is imported semi-sheer cotton voile but how much better it would be if one day it could be a home-grown fabric made from banana stem fibres.

The project has the potential of developing into a home-based co-operative venture and with this in mind I welcome hearing from those with an interest in creative fashion design and any aspect of the work involved. My email address is: [email protected]

Incidentally, the dressmaker’s mannequin in the opening picture is made from – you guessed – banana paper!