COMMENTARY: My views…what do you think?

POLITICS

I wish to point out that when Lennox Linton refused to condemn the violent protests, particularly the lit fires and major road blockages in Salisbury and Marigot, he was in CLEAR BREACH of the Code of Conduct he had signed. A case can now be made that the society, and the relevant authority should SUSPEND Mr. Linton’s normal rights to lead ANY POLITICAL PARTY.

Also, it is my considered view that the behavior of Linton’s brother BRIAN, (especially in verbally accosting two prominent Religious Leaders) should also lead to a BAN on his ACCESS to radio, TV, newspapers (i.e. all print and broadcast public media) for a designated period.

This should represent a start to DISCIPLINING persons who abuse political freedom that in recent years has led to too much political tension and even violence, such that our society via its community and constitutional organizations, needs to take firm steps to REDUCE. And gov’t Ministers also need to take heed as they themselves are sometimes guilty of same.

Supposing I thought like a GENUINE PATRIOT, I would be satisfied with the ULTIMATE conduct of the General Elections. I would note that ALL of The OBSERVER TEAMS (including the controversial OAS) pronounced the election “FREE and FAIR” and held an open press conference the next day, to explain their decisions and their general “modus operandi”. It was therefore surprising (or maybe not, given his character and arrogance) that Opposition Leader LENNOX LINTON declared the OPPOSITE! He pronounced the elections FRAUDULENT, initially said he would not recognize the results and would stay away from Parliament! He later recanted this position – salary greed??

Where Linton errs (along with his fanatical supporters and propagandists (including Athie Martin, Bernard Wiltshire, Alex Bruno, Sheridan Gregoire, Justice (?) Irving Andre, Dr. Pascal, Pastor R. R. Rodney, Gabriel Christian, Clayton Shillingford, Henry Dyer, Herbert Sabaroche , Loftus Durand) is that they all “believe” that arrangements for assisting Dominicans to come home to vote are illegal – despite the fact that all Dominican political parties have practiced this in the past when it suited them! The practice is LEGAL according to EXISTING LAW – and so accepted by the OBSERVER TEAMS. They (as with all OBJECTIVE and reasonably intelligent Dominicans) — were NOT influenced by the anti-Skerrit propagandists! The election was certainly not STOLEN by anyone – except maybe by the UWP with its illegal and violent pre-election protests in some constituencies!

Hopefully, this unpleasant issue (COMPLIMENTARY TRANSPORTATION), along with the violence that it often provokes, will be the subject of REASONED DISCUSSION when the issue of ELECTORAL REFORM gets another chance to move forward, under the guidance of a notable jurist.

CULTURE

Because I am a PROUD Dominican and CULTURAL enthusiast, I emphasize the possibilities of Dominica FORMALLY ATTEMPTING to enter the “ Guinness Book of Records ” in the category of “Indigenous National Dress” as so magnificently displayed as part of our annual CREOLE DAY activities. To achieve the record according to the rules, we would have to aim at having at least 50% of all Dominicans above the age of ten wearing at least some part of the established “national dress” on that last Friday in October. Can we do it? Yes, we can form a task force from now to include representatives for Culture, Schools, Opposition, Private Sector, along with competent promoters/strategists to achieve that goal within about three years. It would be an opportunity to really get our tremendous cultural heritage to obtain the international respect it most assuredly deserves. But we need to prepare from NOW!

DOMINICA – clean & green?

As I witness so many tourists walking through our capital city, I feel it useful to put this CHALLENGE to the operators of the very popular KFC franchise: to help mitigate the eye-sore of litter and garbage which should also displease all conscious Dominicans. Proportionally – and not to excuse the many individuals who deliberately and irresponsibly litter! – is the litter-related still existing epidemic to the convenient consumption of “ooohh… so good, finger-licking” fried chicken:

That the company invest in ATTRACTIVE skips that would resemble EXOTIC SCULPTURES (PALM TREE, WATERFALL, DOLL HOUSE, etc. Alternatively, if KFC prefers something less costly, then a more conventionally designed skip would be acceptable IF IT IS EMBLAZED with HAND-PAINTED ART (Alwin Bully, Earl Etienne, and so many others, would be more than willing…).

Then could KFC be proud of satisfying not only Dominican (and visitors) “gastric” needs, but also the “litter-free” requirements of our capital city!