COMMENTARY: Planning allows massive apartment building to overrun community of seniors at Goodwill

Anyone travelling up Federation Drive recently, halfway between the hospital and St. Aroment, will have noticed a massive concrete structure being erected on a corner lot. One will also have noticed the type of residential housing already existing in this area with lawns, trees, hedges and other green spaces as per Central Housing & Planning Authority (CHPA) standards over 60 years ago. Post the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, it is shocking that an apartment project of that magnitude, has been approved by The Physical Planning Division. The 3 storeys, absorb almost the entire property of 7668sq. ft. This is a low-density area, as assigned by Planning and elevated apartments are not part of the housing amenity.
In the document: Physical Planning and Development Authority – Section 1.3 under Residential Standards, one of the points under the section 1.3.1 RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENTS section b, states: “The use of standards governing residential density is to control the amount of residential development so that the resulting level of development can be: Respectful of the rights of residents to enjoy adequate light, ventilation, views, and privacy”.
The ambience of peace, quiet and privacy of mostly senior citizens in this low density area, has been shattered. A blind eye appears to have been cast by the Planning Division. This area as per Planning regulations, is mainly for One family homes, NOT multilevel apartments. However, precedents have been set by Planning. To quote a local environmentalist: ‘Mature communities have developed character that Planning must be sensitive to, as their decisions can literally undermine a social fabric that took years to achieve’.
Again we refer to the Planning document statement: ”Respectful of the rights of residents.” i.e. not only showing regard for new land owners.
It is understood that about a month ago, the project was given a ‘warning letter’ apparently due to construction breaches, yet work continued with Physical Planning Division’s knowledge and even increased into the night. Prior to and currently, work has been 7 days a week.
After review by a professional with Planning standards expertise, the following observations have been made:
- the building does not meet planning setback requirements for this development on Federation Drive and Windsor Gap.
- the building exceeds the recommended Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for the Pottersville Development Scheme – FAR is directly relevant to density as the more floor space to land you have the more dense an area becomes. These properties were bought as One family, homes and have been so for the last 60-plus years from the 1950’s.
- the building exceeds the lot occupancy for this Development Scheme
- the proposed allowance for parking is impractical and does not meet Planning’s standards. It will not accommodate the plans’ approved number of vehicles.
- The building ridgeline exceeds the area standard and is too close to the road. As a result, it also blocks the view of the neighbours.
Questions: Was Planning inspecting the project? Why were those breaches allowed to occur? Why did work continue – into the night when it was allegedly stopped by the relevant authority? This is not just about a community of senior citizens, who have been restrained through this ordeal. Planning’s credibility has been eroded over the years and Dominica needs to have faith in this entity. As a developing country prone to severe weather events, proper urban planning, green space laws and policy are key to weather mitigation and to the genuine development of the country’s Nature Island concept. There appears to be no effective attempt at zoning in Dominica. We must practice good building standards, not just talk about it. This concrete anomaly in the wrong zone and is not the standard we aspire to.
A home is normally the largest investment made by citizens globally and especially during this Covid-19 pandemic, ordinary people have the right, the expectation, to enjoy and to even rediscover, the comfort of their homes and outdoor spaces without intrusion.
Some background: Over a year ago, the residents wrote to the Physical Planning Division (PPD)with concerns when they became aware that there was a plan for a residential apartment building for that location. It should be noted that the plans had been drawn and designed not by an architect, but by an employee of said PPD. Never mind the obvious conflict of interest of the Division vetting plans drawn by an employee, a culture that is endemic in the PPD. The engineer who approved the plan is also on the Planning Technical committee.
Fast forward: the plans were approved in January 2019 and the residents’ concerns were ignored. The residents continued to request a copy of the plans with continued refusals by Planning Division. Legal assistance was sought and a copy of the plans was provided for a fee.
Earlier on, Planning personnel had surveyed home owners in the area, on the possibility of agreeing to an office on the same location, for the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC). Neither institution provided a proposed structural design to allow residents to make an informed decision. As this is not a commercial area, the community consensus had to be no. Recent information indicated that despite the community consensus, Planning had decided to give DOC permission to build an office without advising residents. Again, Planning had ignored and disrespected the rights of the residents, despite the feedback. At the time the parties were unaware that the land had been sold to 2 Chinese nationals.
A FOR SALE sign was then placed on the land. The residents who were in the process of repairing homes that had been severely damaged by hurricane, were relieved and thought that the potential concrete intrusion was over.
A source indicated that the lot was put back on the market because the owners realized that due to the scale of the building, it would not fit well on the land. The land is wider to the east and narrows to the west i.e. the Gap below. Apparently, this issue was not considered by the Planning draftsman or the technical committee. Due to the inflated price, the owners were unable to sell.
Present day: Work on the apartment project commenced in July 2020. Due to its size, the building had to be angled to fit the lot. Construction continues 7 days a week from 6:30 a.m and it is clear that the community’s residential amenity standards are being severely violated by this invasive structure. Nevertheless, work has continued unabated with Planning’s blessings. The residents have again written to Planning outlining the breaches, requesting consultation, and that the building does not continue to the third storey. The land itself sits high, approximately 8-10 ft above the road. Even with excavation, add three stories to this and the height increases significantly, bringing the building above the properties in a higher elevation, and not within the usual building standards for this area. The 2 upper floors, with a capacity for multiple families, is a clear deviation from the intended single family homes in this low-density area. Reliable information indicates that a 5-vehicle parking space is now inaccessible, due to construction breaches.
Some of the damage is already done. The landscape is now marred by this massive concrete structure. Should this apartment building project continue to another storey, the residential community landscape will be completely, negatively changed forever. If it does, to paraphrase the Dominican Prime Minister after Hurricane Maria, “Their Eden will indeed be broken.” Planning is under the PM’s portfolio and he appears to be a keen supporter of green space integrated with residential living. This project does not reflect that aspect. We all know our home is our oasis, our ‘Eden.’ For too long, planning anomalies have been allowed to appear as the norm in residential areas across Dominica. This building project will affect light for residents. Privacy has already been invaded; workers at a height which would be a roof in this area, peer into residents’ bedrooms daily and air flow is already being impacted. Land values may also be affected negatively, as the building will appear off putting to someone wanting to purchase a home in an area with a certain residential ambience.
The residents feel they have been restrained and silent for too long feeling betrayed by the ‘system’. A legal battle, which could set a Planning precedent, might be very extended and local pockets are not as well lined as the owners who also own and renovated a house into several apartments, a few minutes away. There is a marked increase of labour on the project, indicating that the owners want to add the final storey urgently. It is imperative that the top storey is not allowed to be constructed.
Goodwill, while one of the oldest, is one of the better planned Dominican residential developments, designed to help provide housing mainly for a previous generation of civil servants. It still remains one of the sought after residential locations. The pioneer Planners of the Pottersville Housing Scheme, many hard working and visionary Dominicans no longer with us, planned Goodwill carefully and with thought for the environment. Every detail was planned: areas for playing fields, churches, shops, schools, down to a house number metal plate for each residence, many of which exist today on house fronts, despite the ravages of hurricanes over the decades. It was not meant for this type of ‘housing’, as the average lots are not as large as e.g. Morne Daniel, where this building would have been more appropriate.
Certainly, there are silent victims today, resigned to living in the shadows of the lofty elevations that the Planning hierarchy has decreed Goodwill and other urban areas should be forced to accept. Goodwill is the largest residential development on the island, yet a senior Planning official once questioned: “Who buys property in Goodwill, to build a family home?” With a new, highly qualified leader, the public was hoping for a fresh approach to applying Planning standards. Alas!
The community’s senior residents just want to live in their homes peacefully and enjoy their gardens, yards and retirement with family in quiet comfort and tranquility. “We are just ordinary citizens who worked hard for decades to build our homes, and some of us are still repairing after Hurricane Maria. It does not matter who owns the land.” A resident said to me. “Whether it was Joe Bleau, Mother Teresa, or Barack Obama, Planning rules and standards should still apply.” Another resident lamented. “This is not change for the better. Planning thinks this is Roseau and has no regard for senior citizens. I am no longer getting privacy in my bedroom. I have to keep my curtains closed all day. No breeze.” A pensive resident added. “While we have lost quite a bit of faith in the system, we believe and are optimistic that reason and law will prevail and the Planning Division will do the right thing and not allow that top floor to proceed.” The clock is ticking.
Admin, I stated facts when I tried to comment that a former minister( who was in the cabinet before last years election) has apartments in goodwill. This is not assumptions or opinions. Its actually extremely close to that one being built right now.
Skerrit prostituting Dominica and Dominicans to Chinese and those with deep pockets.Maybe somebody should talk to Denny Shillingford.
Second time I posting this comment. When u call planning to stop and illegal build. Hey will turn up and stop the job. By the time they leave a park rep will call them and tell them go back and tell the builder to continue or they will get fired. The ministers are to blame for this cause the planning officers get threatened with loss of job when they stop big name people from building any which way. Look at the Kommess in front a certain store on bay front the man build up the entire sidewalk without planning permission and did the work at night . That this is a danger cause if u in a low car it blocks your view if turning right. Is crap like that that planning can’t stop cause one may have name or may kno a minister. DNO you can delete this comment again like you deleted it the first time and said that you had not
Admin, I am resubmitting the following comment (first submitted early yesterday morning) as it did not appear the first time around.
The last time I brought the attention of the Physical Planning Division to a breach of planning regulations I was told that, while they agreed the building breached regulations, it was a difficult one due to the prominent status of the owner/developer. It was suggested that if I highlighted the issue in the press, public response might then able them to follow through.
In other words, they hope that the public will do their job!
I have also found that requests for plans and information of proposed developments get nowhere.
The thing is planning is only responsible for structural integrity, and ensuring buildings are built to accepted building codes. If we had something like a home owners association like what is in the US and other countries, this could have been stopped. But as it stands, the plans most likely were approved. What we need to stop doing IS SELLING LAND TO CHINESE. because this is the type of thing they do. Look what they doing in Morne Daniel.
Goodwill was developed to deal with the overcrowding and poor housing that was rampant in the 1950’s in Roseau. It seems we are heading there again, thanks to Planning. A large concrete structure does not mean that it is well placed in a certain location. Unfortunately, the Chinese standards do not seem too high either. Look at the untidy way they just poured concrete on the stone wall.. no effort to preserve or blend. From the photos, this monstrosity is just out of place. Seems their quality in building is not always the best. See link. We must be careful; we are an earthquake prone country. https://www.smartcitiesdive.com/ex/sustainablecitiescollective/poor-quality-corruption-and-construction-china/32889/
Come Kawem 2021, the neighbours will feel the heat from that concrete monster. With all these breaches, how can this massive structure be allowed to continue? Is it because the owners are Chinese and the plans designed by a Planning employee? This merits an investigation.
DNO you delete my comment after I pointed out is corrupt ministers that threaten the planning workers jobs that causing things like that to go ahead.
Well admin where is it. I posted the comment 2 days ago when this article was first posted
Complain bout everything. Change comes with discomfort
@Tt, why have rules and regulations if they are not going to be implemented. These rules are for the benefit of public, meaning all citizens,that’s why the laws of the country keep being updated. You make absolutely no sense.
Good change comes with deep thinking, strategic planning, knowledge of world-class standards, and respect for all stakeholders involved.
Dominica is not a real country. This is why it is floundering so much and will not succeed until there is maturity and accountability in how things are done. Regrettably, I am getting more and more pessimistic about the country’s future.
Give it to them Skerritt, you all love his dimples…” I Run Things”
“Take That” you all are part of the problem who support/built this dictator and campaign to vote him back into POWER.
Call Rupert Sorhaindo his family owns property in the area….Worthless individual with no backbone!!!!
I have been looking at this building and keep asking myself why is it that the same chinese who works on the new hospital are the ones building this particular building. Is it part of the hospital? What is the understanding with the Chinese and the owner of that building? Materials such as blocks are seen transported from the hospital to the said building.
Planning is only concerned about some of the small buildings to affirm their regulations but the one opposite the national bank which labour party is assisting, regulations don’t matter. Unless you start regulating government assisted, and government projects, please stay the hell off people’s private property!
Well there we go! Rules and laws in DA are only for some people but not for others. The country is rotten to the core and it’s getting worse.
Hey! So is only seniors that living in Goodwill? You want noticing. So all seniors in Goodwill still alive? Ahem so no young persons living in Goodwill?
Awa Papa zort pas feb nah!
Always looking at ways to make things go viral for all the negative talk. Always looking for attention and politically based problems. If you come with your story, then they will start talking negatively about the Government. Those of you who have never done anything in your life and just winning when you see someone doing it. They take risks even younger than we would.
Open your eyes and look at these things objectively.
Who are the ones to benefit more? those young persons.
How will the young persons benefit? Do tell?
As a young person, i have to correct you. The word is whining. not winning.
Also, as a young person i know that is nonsense those chinese and government officials doing. STOP SELL LAND TO CHINESE AND THEIR REPRESENTATIVES!!!!!! Even if is a hundred year lease you give them, DO NOT SELL THEM YOUR LAND!
This is one of the best researched, most enlightening commentaries in recent times. It’s quite informative and at the same time sheds light on the flouting of our land use laws and regulations. It clearly shows the depraved disregard Mr. Skerrit and his cabinet of feeble minded sycophants have for the ordinary citizens of Dominica.
The Dominican people will continue to suffer without any reprieve unless the cowardly and intellectually lazy news media , the reticent business sector, the hypocritical clergy and the docile and indifferent citizenry grow a spine.
The Physical Planning Division is just a symbolic department that the misleader uses for his own selfish and vengeful means. The treatment that is meted out to the hapless residents of Dominica has led me to conclude that Mr. Skerrit is an unrepentant sadist.
People stand up and assert your rights .
Dominicans are to blame. They let things pass and then it builds into a monster. What about the ordinances that govern the residential area?
It started with a battery shop, a garage, a BBQ spot, storage for large business, schools, parking lot for business trucks, large apartments.
Is our friends doing it so we didn’t want to ruffle feathers.
Goodwill still is the best residential development in Dominica. It’s not too late to save what’s left.
Now it’s our NEW IMPERIAL MASTERS doing what they want.
There is a saying that money talks and BS walks. No other place is this exemplified more than in Dominica, and it’s not just now. Clearly the authorities knew that the standards were not being met but a blind eye was turned in this case and others. There are also instances where permission was obtained for land development for housing, to include provisions for paved road networks, drainage, electricity, water and the only thing which was done was some grading of proposed access roads. The authorities don’t give a damn about holding those developers to the letter and spirit of the law. They are quick to harass poor people trying to build private family homes though. They are quick to say that we are all equal before the law, but they lie. Money talks and buys influence. I hope the authorities stop harassing the weak and poor if they are going to continue to let the well connected violate the laws of the country.
All the Institutions that are supposed to follow the legal procedures and do things properly, have been compromised. The staff of Planning knows it is wrong, but who controls? Who is the Minister of Construction of Apartments/housing? Where do the money come from? Who awards those contracts to build? No tender, no bidding, no ,EIA. The landscape of the Nature Isle is being changed with Apartments, a la NY. Madness. All they care about is devising ways to make millions from the sales of our passports. A few are delaying the country. A few here and foreigners keep making millions, while citizens standards of living go own and down. That is how they make their millions by coming up with those construction projects and hoping the monies will not be traced. Too much abuse of the Nation.
Same thing they did to Elmshall totally devaluing the properties there and desturbing the peaceful neighbourhood of mostly seniors.
Definitely not yours. No doubt you got one of those passport money apartments free of charge from your PM. Did you get an ‘envelope’ as well? Spineless creature!
Where is the proof? I think those apartments were nicely designed and because they are one side of the community fits it pretty well with the surroundings. Now the residents do have to maintain it so that it will not have a negative impact on the surroundings but I find your comment is a bit of a reach. And BTW there are elderly persons in the apartments at Elmshall so what now?