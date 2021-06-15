COMMENTARY: The W.I.C.S. Syndrome

Living organisms are divided into two groups, the Plant and the Animal kingdoms.

Saturday before Last (5/06/21) , on the ANIMAL show, on one of the local radio stations, four members of that Kingdom were in full display of what has been described in certain quarters as the W I C S syndrome: “ Willful Ignorance and Conscientious Stupidity “

It must be WICS when a Senior Counsel who picked up hundreds of thousands of tax payers money for his role in the airport land purchase, can bray with his animal friends that no airport was going to be built;

It must be WICS when supposedly educated members of the animal kingdom can embrace the construction of a facility estimated to cost over ONE BILLION dollars without any Publicly known PLANS of any sort;

It must be WICS when animals are told that approximately four hundred and thirty million dollars in an airport development fund, set aside for the construction of an International airport, miraculously disappeared but yet gullibly swallow the empty excuse of a conman;

It must be WICS when animals, without question, embrace a man who has no track record of building even a pwipwi as being competent to be responsible for the construction of an international airport;

It must be WICS when animals conveniently forget that the Labour Party in 2003, to a man, voted against a motion brought to the parliament by Hon Norris Prevost urging members to commit to the building of an international airport;

It must be WICS when animals with glee urge a persistent violator of our Constitution to use Dominicans own money to supposedly build an airport and then reimburse that same person with more of their own money ;

This is even more than WICS.

There is an advisor out of Barbados who has convinced the Maximum Leader that Dominicans are stupid and can be led like sheep to the slaughter. HH and his pawn are even more fortified in their view when they hear the animals bleet out in sweet unison “Build the Damn Airport”.

This is Not WICS, it is in fact more than that…it is WDI/CDS:

Willful Damn Ignorance and Conscientious Damn Stupidity.

Father help us for we know well what we are doing!