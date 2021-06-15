COMMENTARY: The W.I.C.S. Syndrome

Living organisms are divided into two groups, the Plant and the Animal kingdoms.
Saturday before Last (5/06/21) , on the ANIMAL show, on one of the local radio stations, four members of that Kingdom were in full display of what has been described in certain quarters as the W I C S syndrome: “ Willful Ignorance and Conscientious Stupidity “
It must be WICS when a Senior Counsel who picked up hundreds of thousands of tax payers money for his role in the airport land purchase, can bray with his animal friends that no airport was going to be built;
It must be WICS when supposedly educated members of the animal kingdom can embrace the construction of a facility estimated to cost over ONE BILLION dollars without any Publicly known PLANS of any sort;
It must be WICS when animals are told that approximately four hundred and thirty million dollars in an airport development fund, set aside for the construction of an International airport, miraculously disappeared but yet gullibly swallow the empty excuse of a conman;
It must be WICS when animals, without question, embrace a man who has no track record of building even a pwipwi as being competent to be responsible for the construction of an international airport;
It must be WICS when animals conveniently forget that the Labour Party in 2003, to a man, voted against a motion brought to the parliament by Hon Norris Prevost urging members to commit to the building of an international airport;
It must be WICS when animals with glee urge a persistent violator of our Constitution to use Dominicans own money to supposedly build an airport and then reimburse that same person with more of their own money ;
This is even more than WICS.
There is an advisor out of Barbados who has convinced the Maximum Leader that Dominicans are stupid and can be led like sheep to the slaughter. HH and his pawn are even more fortified in their view when they hear the animals bleet out in sweet unison “Build the Damn Airport”.
This is Not WICS, it is in fact more than that…it is WDI/CDS:
Willful Damn Ignorance and Conscientious Damn Stupidity.
Father help us for we know well what we are doing!
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
Skerritt told us a few years ago that he had secured a $300 million loan from China to build an international airport and a hospital. Where is that money considering it was a loan? I assume that interest has to be paid on that loan. Then Skerritt told the citizens that he was putting some money from sale of citizenship aside every year towards the building of the international airport, where is that money? Skerritt also told us that China was going to fund and build the airport, what has happened to that plan? Are we talking about one airport or different airports for which different funding mechanisms were told to the people. It has reached a point that we don’t know what to believe with this pathetic liar. Building houses for destitute people who lost their homes in a catastrophe is not the same as building an international airport which has to conform to specific international codes. Tanto, tanto we shall see. Willful waste makes woeful want.
What a disgruntled mind, is this the best way you can express an opinion and expect to be taken seriously, regarding the animal kingdom there are degrees of intelligence just to let you know, those that have mastered the use of their intelligence, are not in any way disturbed by the opinions of those who ignore facts, make innuendos and be of total ignorance as it regards The CBI funding for The international Airport.
Are you not embarrassed to mention Hon Norris Provost motion in Parliament 2003 for the building of an International Airport, where is the airport. As to the person you are accusing of not building a pwipwi, have you not seen what his company has accomplished in Dominica in the last 4yrs. You have written such pathetic nonsense, “It must be WICS when animals with glee urge a persistent violator of our Constitution to use Dominicans own money to supposedly build an airport and then reimburse that same person with more of their own money,” nonsensical
In Dominica money is KING. It trumps everything. It triumphs over morality, ethics, integrity, reasonableness and common sense.
This is just one of the numerous things that is bewilderingly difficult to fathom. How can anyone with even a modicum of humanity and decency give unrestrained support to a man who has taken up residence in a 10-star hotel, paid for with tens of thousands of tax payers’ money monthly while tens of thousands of his fellow men are on the bread line??
This action by the insatiable glutton (Skerrit) shows a callous disregard for his desperately indigent brothers and sisters. Mr. Skerrit, will leave a legacy of destruction, desolation, indebtedness, selfishness and greed.
The misleader deserves all of our collective scorn.
Its just willful wickedness. Dominicans wilfully ignore facts and pertinent information, wilfully refuse to ask questions because they think they will not benefit. fools. All they care about is good time and party and sewo. Freeness and bling bling without any substance what so ever. Skerrit do right to fleece the nation and treat you all like poor unfortunate imbeciles.
The term imbecile was once used by psychiatrists to denote a category of people with moderate to severe intellectual disability, as well as a type of criminal. The word arises from the Latin word imbecillus, meaning weak, or weak-minded. … The meaning was further refined into mental and moral imbecility.
You took your time to express your opinion, well written, but did you take the time to question some of the statements that were made, what matters most to you, the truth or are you just going with the flow as long as it satisfies your partisan political beliefs, it seems to me the latter is what you have done, that is fine, but do you have a right to accuse your fellow Dominicans as being imbecile. As to who is wilfully ignoring facts and pertinent information, it is you, not the Dominican people you are quick to judge. You have given your political partisan beliefs precedent wilfully ignoring facts so long.
Facts are truths with proof. I am non partisan. i am pro Dominica, regardless of which group of people who call themselves politicians are in governing office. They will come and they will go. I am for sustainable national progress that allows for full national growth in every sector. I am for full accountability – i give you a dollar, tell me where every cent went. i am for well intentioned policies and laws that will benefit Dominica for generations to come. Not just to safeguard the questionable activates of a few. Morals ethics, accountability, rule of law and proper procedures, thats my only political party. Because with these virtues, you will do well in any arena. Regarding your comment, you spoke a whole lot of nothing. Just a speculation based on your own limited perception. If you knew better, you would simply do better.
Mr Ulric W.I C.S.Peter,Anthony Astaphan secured and was paid $16,000,000 for the purchase of Londonderry estate,because of the high level of STUPIDITY of the UWP.The case involving the 10 petition brought against DLP by UWP was thrown OUT,Ulric W.I.C.S Peter uninformed as the JACKA is didn’t know.The agreement .MMC signed with Government to build the BELVUE CHOPIN CITY is the same agreement to build the airport.You forgot what happened to Antilles Cement?For your information UWP is a DEAD party.Where were you when DLP was building Dominica?LAZARUS has arisen.
We have some WICS on here as well.They see a conman, a serial violator of our laws, a chief and inveterate liar, a false God who lies, cheats and steals as the be all and end all of Dominica..Presently this maniac referred to above, has lost his tongue, his power of speech and his sagging testicular foftitude to mention the word Choksi, but those below, for greed or otherwise continue to genuflect to him.
Kid on the Block
Gary
Man bites dog
Lizforsatan
Realist aka Expat
Lin Cliwn
Anon
You write such foolishness, lol. So you have learned a new word and added it to your vocabulary WICS. The person who you’re referring to that has lost his tongue, his power of speech is displaying wisdom. Your bla bla blaaa is useless, worthless, tell me what you have achieved. The more you bla bla blaaa the less you know, you need to talk less if you need to understand something. Why I’m I trying to lecture you so long, enjoy your weekend.