COMMENTARY: Wesley – Past, Present, and Future.

A recent Zoom meeting between Wesley residents inspired me to write this article. While many are consumed by the spirit of Christmas, and rightly so, it is the season, I am preoccupied with life in the village of Wesley past, present, and future. The community of Wesley was a vibrant and thriving community. Memories of the traditions that were centered around the people of Wesley past is worth reminiscing about. For those who take pride in their community, the past, present, and future should hold special meaning, and the nostalgic memories that are embedded in the past should cause reflection and introspection in the present. The Zoom meeting re-ignited the community bond that existed, and resurrected remembrance of a family – a Wesley family. Someone said, “Wesley people who plan to marry to another Wesley person must be careful because all of Wesley is one big family.”

Wesley in times past brings memories of some towering figures: Atchinson, Emlord, Rorko, Stan, Kenneth, Sparrow, Sills, Kelsick, Wilson, Franko, Emile, Willo, Jacko, Grenfell, Onnuid, Joffre, Tuolier, Borty, Elgin, Amos (Joseph), Kank, Borday, Garrick, Detouche, S.B, Charlie, Barnett, and Ashood. There were strong women who played major roles in the formation of the minds and lives that became major contributors in the Wesley landscape: Miss Daisy, Noelise Abraham, Ma Kersey, Sill Christmas, Ma O’neal, Miss Albertine, Miss Carmie, Ma Steady, Ma Sills, Ma Hubert, and Juditha Allick were among some of the towering female figures. These figures stood like the West Africa Iroko tree or our own local Gormier. Those were towering figures who stood in the village of Wesley in a time before and after there was electricity in the 70s. Cocoy language reigned. If you nor me no how fuu taak Cocoy, people wooda say, you a nor Wesley neiga. Memories of lanterns and bozys lighting the village at night and on moonlit nights, the sound of the elders telling stories of brea anancy, corpere laper and corpere tig, and sometimes the scary ones cannot be forgotten. Late nights at the farine pans where bamboulas were made, brought special gathering waiting for the first taste. This time of the year, black pudding, sorrel, ginger beer, homemade coconut ice cream churned in the wooden barrel, fruit cake, and smoke meat were king.

And the children, spinning tops, driving small trucks, playing marble – toks, or marble and cashews, yoyo, sliding on coconut branches down muddy hills, building cabooway using mangrove roots to make wheels could be seen all over the village. One of a child’s greatest accomplishment was to get a side-steer on a Land Rover, Bedford, or Ford van. Zizzy papa was a sport. Pampy hole, Dam, and Bilinda were known spots. Weekends brought cricket games on any surface that was flat and anything that was round was a ball. Girls were engaged in rounders. At Christmas, bamboo answered each other from Baptiste, Bottom Wesley, Powell pa, Hunt, Round Big Cedar, Po Mans Corner, Burnum, and Phillips Avenue. Cork guns were a cherished Christmas toy. Bandits were bursting in the streets. Some kids had to work to purchase their own toys. Some sold coconuts to people with copra houses to raise the funds to buy cork shots for our cork guns. Kids actually climbed mango trees to get mangoes and threw stones after those that were out of reach. Those were the days when stuppes would result in an instantaneous slap that would spin your head around if close, or the closest object would come flying in your direction if far. That meant that you were calling your parent a fly. That was Wesley past. Children were children.

Village activity abounded. The village counsel was engaged and encouraged citizens to keep the village clean by awarding recognition prizes for the best kept yard. The best lit house at Christmas was also judged and awarded. There were bellear, and codrill bands, steel bands, Groovy Cats, and dances at the government school. At Christmas time, carols were sung from house to house by different groups. Festivals at Cribo elicited a major village celebration. Harvest day at church saw some of the biggest yams. Church excursions to discover Dominica allowed our people to see and enjoy other villages. Painters were busy at Christmas time because houses had to be painted in time for Christmas. The best cakes with hard frosting and colorful sprinkles enticed one to almost forget about the cake and go for the icing. Licking the mixing bowl was a custom…it had to be done. The view from Window, and a walk on Table were breathtaking. Going bayside meant choices – Jimmy Bay, Marigot Bay, Rough Bay, or Cribo. That was Wesley Past.

The present Wesley is almost unrecognizable and that is unfortunate. Although still a beautiful village, we have strayed as a village people. There seems to be a tug of war between religion, political affiliation, and village location. Our once united village appears to be made up of clans. Sporting activities are hardly visible. Churches are empty except at funerals. As with other places around the globe, computers, cell phones, and gaming gadgets are consuming our time and minds. A look around begs the question, who are the Irokos and Gomiers of Wesley? Who are those standing up to make a difference? Who are the mentors? Is Wesley a better community today than it was back then? Now with electricity, a plethora of shops and variety of available goods for purchase, do we have the buying power now that we had back then in the days of Depex and Ma Grenfell? How do we recapture the Wesley spirit? Can our generation make a difference? What we contribute today can make a difference in the future.

A Wesley in the future will require a commitment by those who possess the skills, talents, and resources, to come back and re-invest in Wesley. Not Wesley the location, but Wesley the people. Our people are our most valuable resource and once we have lost them, we have lost a future. There are those who are willing to give and those who are willing to accept the tutoring, mentorship, and assistance to rejuvenate our vibrant community. Wesley must return to its roots. Not to Bozy and flambo, but to a future of academic excellence where people like teachers Aspi, Steven, Welch, Judith, Cybo, and others led the way. A village where Wesley meant being proud, independent, and assertive. People from Bottom Wesley, Hill, Mopo, Baptiste, Round Big Cedar (now Central), Hunt, Phillips Avenue (now Top Road), Engine Valley, Burnum, Church Street, Powell pa (Eden Road), Ten Shilling, and Four Road can work together as one people for a purpose…and agree or agree to disagree and have a drink on that. A people where dissenting voices are welcomed. We heard them before, and they cannot go away, or we will have lost our individuality with individual thoughts and ideas. A future Wesley should be a place where we are happy to return, and happy to live. Let us focus on a better Wesley. Let us build it for our people, for ourselves, and our future. Wesley is ours. Do not let Wesley die. Let Wesley live.