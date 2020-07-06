Community protests over police shooting in Grenada

Residents of Gouyave Grenada came out Sunday to protest the shooting of Jamol Charles, a national footballer, who was shot at his home.

According to NowGrenada news, Jamol Charles was shot in the leg when police went to his home looking for his brother.

The police have yet to release an official statement on the incident but videos circulating via social media claim Jamol was not given immediate medical attention after being injured. He was ultimately brought to the St. George’s Hospital in Grenada where he was admitted.

People in his community came out to protest the shooting, posting live videos of the blocked the road and set fire to debris.

