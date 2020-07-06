Community protests over police shooting in Grenada

Monday, July 6th, 2020
Road in Gouyave Grenada being blocked during protest for shooting of Jamol Charles – freeze frame of video from Mikey Hutchinson Facebook page

Residents of Gouyave Grenada came out  Sunday to protest the shooting of Jamol Charles, a national footballer, who was shot at his home.

According to NowGrenada news, Jamol Charles was shot in the leg when police went to his home looking for his brother.

The police have yet to release an official statement on the incident but videos circulating via social media claim Jamol was not given immediate medical attention after being injured. He was ultimately brought to the St. George’s Hospital in Grenada where he was admitted.

People in his community came out to protest the shooting, posting live videos of the blocked the road and set fire to debris.

The situation at Gouyave, St. John, has escalated as residents set fire to old household appliances and debris in the main road. This is all happening in protest of a police involved shooting that occurred in the village early Sunday morning. The incident left one man nursing a gunshot wound at the general hospital.

Posted by Mikey Hutchinson on Sunday, July 5, 2020

6 Comments

  1. de Observer
    July 6, 2020

    Dominicans, neither men nor women can play cricket, football, or basketball because they doh have money to buy balls.

    Even if they doh have no balls as demonstrated by Grenadians, still, they have lots of chat but remain balls-less.

  2. Dumb-in-a- can (Dominicans)
    July 6, 2020

    Yes that’s Grenada a real country. But do Dumb-in-cans have balls? I think Dr Skerrit must have removed the balls of all our men and the breasts of our women so they CANNOT stand against anything

    • Joe Linton
      July 6, 2020

      Leave us alone we are peaceful and loving people!!!!!

  3. 72nations72elements
    July 6, 2020

    Grenada doesnt play.

  4. Weighing The Whole Matter
    July 6, 2020

    Let us lift up some effectual and fervent prayers for our brothers and sisters in the Spice Isle. I wish the young man who was shot a full and speedy recovery. I do hope he will be able to resume his footballing career without adverse lingering effects.

    Since details of this legal matter are still emerging, I will reserve any futher comments without a full measure of understanding what actually transpired.

    May The Most High’s truth and justice prevail in this and all matters.

  5. Ibo France
    July 6, 2020

    The police are coming under close scrutiny by the general public and rightly so. I fully support the police but equally supportive of public protest when the police overstep their authority. The police ought to protect and serve the people not to brutalize and kill.

    Some of the major problems in the Caribbean, with the police, are that they (police) are poorly trained, under-resourced and serve the political party in power rather than serve in the best interest of the public.

    A few recommendations for the police forces around the Caribbean. Recruit the best and brightest from schools and colleges; no politics in promotions strictly meritorious; ongoing training; refresher courses; reasonable remuneration; provide adequate resources.

    The Dominica Police Force should be a perfect study/lesson as to how a police force should NOT be managed.

