Community Sports Outreach planned for CastleBruce this Sunday

The Sports Division in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Community Development will on Sunday, August 23, 2020 hold another in a series of Community Sports Outreach. Sunday’s activity will take place at Castle Bruce from 1:00 p. m.

The staff of the Sports Division will engage members of the Castle Bruce Community in various sporting activities in a festival-type atmosphere. The sporting activities include rounders, cricket and football which will be played on the Castle Bruce playing field whilst netball, basketball and volleyball will be played on the Castle Bruce hard court, following the field events.

The Community Sports Outreach is geared at sensitizing the public of the upcoming National Sports Festival, carded for later this year; it also has as its objective the reigniting of sports at the community level, to aide with the establishment of sporting structures at the grassroots level and the bringing of community residents together.

At Sunday’s Outreach, the Sports Division will recognize a member of the community of Castle Bruce who has contributed towards the development of sports in that community.

The residents of Castle Bruce and environs are invited to come participate and support the various activities.