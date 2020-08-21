Community Sports Outreach planned for CastleBruce this Sunday

The Sports Division in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Community Development will on Sunday, August 23, 2020 hold another in a series of Community Sports Outreach. Sunday’s activity will take place at Castle Bruce from 1:00 p. m.
The staff of the Sports Division will engage members of the Castle Bruce Community in various sporting activities in a festival-type atmosphere. The sporting activities include rounders, cricket and football which will be played on the Castle Bruce playing field whilst netball, basketball and volleyball will be played on the Castle Bruce hard court, following the field events.
The Community Sports Outreach is geared at sensitizing the public of the upcoming National Sports Festival, carded for later this year; it also has as its objective the reigniting of sports at the community level, to aide with the establishment of sporting structures at the grassroots level and the bringing of community residents together.
At Sunday’s Outreach, the Sports Division will recognize a member of the community of Castle Bruce who has contributed towards the development of sports in that community.
The residents of Castle Bruce and environs are invited to come participate and support the various activities.
2 Comments
I applaud the efforts of the Sports Division in their efforts to revitalize sporting activities in different communities throughout the country. This only can redound to the benefit of the citizens and residents. Commendation on this and other sporting initiates.
Having said that, the Skerrit-led corrupt and grossly incompetent Administration, has spectacularly failed the young, and not so young people, when it comes to sports as with most other things.
The lack of an international Track & Field stadium is a glaring example. Where else in the Caribbean, track & field athletes are still competing on dirt and grass fields? When was the last Dominicans witnessed a live international cricket match played on the island?
Dominica is light years behind the rest of the Caribbean islands and sliding further behind each day. It’s a pathetic position to be in. A combination of monumental CORRUPTION and gross INCOMPETENCE has caused this to befall the people of Dominica.
This is wonderful! We welcome the initiative and we will all be there to frolic in the sun with our mask on. :-Thank you for choosing castle bruce!