Congratulatory message to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and Grenadines on election victory and fifth term in office

Congratulatory Message to Dr. The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica extend its sincerest congratulations to the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines and leader of the Unity Labour Party, Dr. the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves on the massive victory and swearing in for a historic fifth term of governance.

Equally, we salute with admiration, the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the discipline and enthusiasm with which they exercised their franchise in the midst of a difficult global pandemic.

Democracy has truly prevailed and the Government of Dominica under the leadership of the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit looks forward to continued engagement with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and its leadership.

Our shared commitment to the promotion of a progressive Caribbean Community, rooted in the traditions of respect, solidarity and independence, complemented by collaboration at regional and international level, remain unwavering.