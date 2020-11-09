Congratulatory message to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and Grenadines on election victory and fifth term in office

Congratulatory Message to Dr. The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines
The Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica extend its sincerest congratulations to the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines and leader of the Unity Labour Party, Dr. the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves on the massive victory and swearing in for a historic fifth term of governance.
Equally, we salute with admiration, the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the discipline and enthusiasm with which they exercised their franchise in the midst of a difficult global pandemic.
Democracy has truly prevailed and the Government of Dominica under the leadership of the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit looks forward to continued engagement with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and its leadership.
Our shared commitment to the promotion of a progressive Caribbean Community, rooted in the traditions of respect, solidarity and independence, complemented by collaboration at regional and international level, remain unwavering.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
How come you are worried about Gonzales amount of time in office, when Roosevelt time in screwing up Dominica surpasses Ralph’s in St. Vincent.
Most amazing thing about this is how stupid some people can make themselves when they decide to grovel!
When we become a yard foul; it’s difficult for us to stop groveling: I cannot understand how can a yard foul sit and smile talking fart after that foolish foul allowed someone to dictate to them how they should run their house; only a foolish dog barks at a flying bird!
So, we see Virgin Atlantic out of England increasing its weekly flights to St. Vincent; that means people out of St. Vincent can fly to England and make connection to any place on the planet; Dominicans must deal with LIAT and Caribbean Airline both of which are half dead!
In any event we have plenty of money to build an International Airport.We have a grand total of $200.00 dollars eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
CORRECTION:
Got caught up with the American elections as the one in St. Vincent & the Grenadier pales in comparison. It was as if automatic with Ralph Gondalves. He uses some similar questionable election strategies as his Dominican counterpart.
Skerrit’s congratulatory remarks are hollow. He has often cast aspersions on the American government. I wish, however, to go off topic.
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
We agree this is off-topic. You can always resubmit your comment under a relevant article.
Please note the following excerpt from our comment policy (which is on every article page):
“We WILL delete comments that are excessively long and off-topic.”
Full comment policy can be viewed here: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/policies/#comment-policy
Five times is too much… why can’t he let it somebody else have a go.. ? I tell you.. that sounds .like a mental healthy issue now..