Coping with COVID-19- DSC offers free Virtual Yoga Sessions to Students

The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in a new reality for Dominicans, whose movements have been restricted by state-issued stay-at-home directives. As the spread of this illness (caused by the corona virus) continues to increase and affect many around the world, anxieties are growing as well. In Dominica, students are also feeling the emotional effects of COVID-19 and the Dominica State College (DSC) is offering virtual yoga sessions via Zoom video conferencing from April 28th-May 1st to help them cope.

Director of Student Activities at DSC, Trudy Christian, says that the tertiary institution understands the need for emotional balance for students who while maintaining their educational commitments, “still need to take time out for self-care.”

“With students sheltering in place at their respective homes, we understand that there are psychological and emotional effects of being in isolation from fellow students and friends and so we sought to address this through the virtual yoga classes.”

The classes will be conducted by registered Yoga instructor Leanne “Lutterness” Morancie, a Grand Bay Native who currently resides in St. Croix USVI. She has been providing virtual yoga classes via Zoom since March 2020 through her Yoga in Paradise Series where she is using her yoga and mediation skills to manifest peace and prosperity.

“Having been in isolation myself, and knowing how Yoga has helped me in my self-love journey, I started the virtual class to help others stick to a mindfulness routine, to calm their minds and spirit and get back into a new rhythm and flow of energies.”

I am thrilled to contribute to the students’ development and I am grateful to DSC for reaching out to me,” she continues.

Morancie believes that participants in these virtual sessions will start to experience the positive effects of yoga as early as the first session.

“After Day one, the students and teachers should feel energized, their breathing would have been deepened and their muscles stretched through controlled poses. This sense of vitality helps to improve mood.”

She says the timing of the sessions, which end on Friday May 1st seems serendipitous, as May is symbolic of new beginnings. “I call it Manifesting May as its just so symbolic of new beginnings and growth such as may flowers blooming from the seeds planted in the early spring”

Many yoga instructors such as Morancie are now transitioning to virtual classrooms to reach old and new students alike and though she laments the fact that she is unable to give a personal touch and physically correct poses, she suggests these five tips for participants to have a successful session.

Have a good Internet connection. Commit to the designated days and times. Personalize your space and have all equipment at hand (mat, towels, water) at hand before logging in. Focus. Try to reduce distraction from family members by asking them to give you some room during the session times. Have fun. Be ok with making mistakes and laughing at yourself if you fall. You’re at home and you can only get better with more practice.

Morancie, who has been practicing yoga for four years, is also a tantric dance instructor. In 2017 she won the Miss Legacy International Pageant Title with the platform F.L.Y (First.Love.Yourself). She integrates her platform of youth empowerment and development through the fine arts with an educational emphasis in helping women develop their personal styles with holistic wellness regimens.

Morancie has led “Crowned Confidence” sessions in her capacity as Miss Legacy, including one at her Alma Mata the Convent High School in 2018. She also conducts Style and Poise sessions through her business Leanne Lutterness, LLC . Most recently she led a session on female empowerment at the John H Woodson Elementary School in St. Croix.

The 45-minute FLY virtual yoga sessions begin at 8am each morning. To participate, download the ZOOM app and log in with the following: ZOOM ID: 82757307037 PASSCODE: 4444

For individuals or organizations that need to contact Ms. Morancie please visit www.Lutterfly.com