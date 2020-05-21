Corona Virus Art Challenge by the Waitukubuli Artist Association

On May 18th, Dominica’s very own Waitukubuli Artist Association launched the WAA Corona Virus Art Challenge on Facebook.

WAA President Lowell Royer said the idea of the challenge was “to allow artists to play their part in keeping the world inspired through art during these challenging times.”

WAA members of all disciplines from photography to painting and even digital art submitted pieces expressing the myriad of thoughts and emotions that this pandemic has conjured.

The audience is asked to participate by “liking” the artworks they love the most. The competition is deliberately anonymous so that viewers choose their favourite pieces strictly on the merit of the work.

One of the artists competing (who must remain anonymous) explained some of the thought process behind their piece”

“Currently COVID has a lot of people in fear, locked up at home, and uncertain of the future – myself included. I wanted to channel those feelings in a creative way that others may be able to relate to, while still searching for beauty.”

WAA hopes that the artworks can open a dialogue with audiences and help make some sense of this seemingly senseless situation.

We would love for you to take the time out and have a look at these amazing artworks and encourage you to share your reactions.

Check out the Facebook challenge here, and make your voice heard!

Follow WAA on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ WaituKubuliArtistAssociation,

on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/kubuliarts/ or visit our website, https:// www.kubuliarts.com/waa