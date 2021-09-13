Correction to CHECK THIS OUT (video): Humpback spotted off coast of California

Dominica News Online - Monday, September 13th, 2021 at 10:42 AM
Photo Credit: Nadia Aly

The video below was originally provided to us with the claim that it had been recorded off the coast of Dominica. We have since received confirmation that it was, in fact, taken off the coast of California in the USA by photographer and content creator Nadia Aly.

We regret any misunderstanding caused and would like to set the record straight. DNO believes in respecting the original work of artists and content creators. We hope that this is no way detracts from the effort of the photographer and the inherent beauty of such a post.

DNO sought and was granted permission by Nadia Aly to post this video:

13 Comments

  1. If we knew better
    September 14, 2021

    Correction is joke. Not Layou again?

  2. i said what i said
    September 13, 2021

    You all posted this with no credible information then had to correct yall selves. Ugh do better not everything on facebook is true. Dont @ me bye..

  3. Ivenia
    September 13, 2021

    DNO Admin:

    Please verify this video because there is an exact one but it says off the coast of California.

    ADMIN: We appreciate you bringing this to our attention. We have since issued a correction and apology.

  4. jjj
    September 13, 2021

    what could possibly wake up this beast

  5. Angel Watch
    September 13, 2021

    Amazing ! This is awesome !
    Thank God to be at the right place and at the right time.

  6. Lorraine Gayewski
    September 13, 2021

    WOW, never mess with Mother Nature. That is a beautiful video thanks for sharing. Dominica is truly the Nature Isle

    • Badbaje
      September 14, 2021

      :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

  7. Bee
    September 13, 2021

    What an Awesome sight!

  8. Economist
    September 13, 2021

    Great job Rossi. Hope you took have a longer clip and still photos. See what’s possible with National Geographic Photo of the year competition or Instagram.

    You can submit your photos to National Geographic Your Shot community on Instagram @natgeoyourshot or instagram.com/natgeoyourshot

  9. Ibrahim Brohim
    September 13, 2021

    Wow!!! stunning video simply beautiful

  10. Mom
    September 13, 2021

    Pictures like this make me long to return to our nature island.
    Dominica we miss you.

    • Da Roots
      September 14, 2021

      It’s not from Dominica

    • Badbaje
      September 14, 2021

      :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

