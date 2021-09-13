Correction to CHECK THIS OUT (video): Humpback spotted off coast of California

The video below was originally provided to us with the claim that it had been recorded off the coast of Dominica. We have since received confirmation that it was, in fact, taken off the coast of California in the USA by photographer and content creator Nadia Aly.

We regret any misunderstanding caused and would like to set the record straight. DNO believes in respecting the original work of artists and content creators. We hope that this is no way detracts from the effort of the photographer and the inherent beauty of such a post.

DNO sought and was granted permission by Nadia Aly to post this video: