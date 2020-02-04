Court dismisses huge drug case against Soufriere man for want of prosecution

A Magistrate who dismissed a drug case against Dorival James Bellot of Soufriere said he is doing it with a “hard heart.”

The police Drug Squad in collaboration with the SSU in April 2018 conducted an anti-drug operation in Scotts Head/Soufiere from 8:30am on April 10th 2018.

According to court documents, investigating officer ,corporal Vivian Augustine, along with other police officers dressed in military fatigues went to an area called Bastypool in Soufriere where they followed a path to get to their intended destination.

Upon arrival they encountered two dogs and then heard a voice of a human being and shouted “police don’t move.” Two shots were fired into the air, in the meantime, the police had spotted two bags on the ground and stood watch over it while they went in search of the male voice they had heard.

Minutes later, the officers responded to one of their own calling out “look him hiding there” they spotted a man hiding in the bushes nearby, he came out hands in the air saying “don’t shoot me I will show you all where it is”.

When questioned, the man admitted that “drugs” were in the bags but he had found them “on the bayside.” The man now a suspect was taken into custody along with all the bags found and in his presence they were searched and weighed.

The cannabis totaled 18,160 grams or 40 pounds while the cocaine totaled 71,750 grams when questioned by the police about it the suspect did not reply.

The suspect was also asked to contact his lawyer and called Wayne Norde from the chambers of Norde & Lambert. The police also conducted an electronic interview with him in the presence of his lawyer.

The total value of the cannabis is EC$90,000.00 while the estimated street value of the cocaine is EC$1,915,725.00 giving the total value of the drugs at EC$2,005,725.00.

Bellot was formally arrested and charged for possession of cocaine, possession with intent to supply, possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply he pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

The presiding Magistrate at the time ordered full disclosure to the defense by the prosecution, however almost two years after the incident, the prosecution had yet to give full disclosure.

When the matter came up last year 2019, the Magistrate fixed January 10, 2020 as the date for full disclosure to be made and the matter fixed for hearing on February 4, 2020 but on that date the order of the magistrate was still not complied with and so he struck off the matter for want of prosecution with Bellot now a free man.

Bellot was represented by Wayne Norde and Gina Abraham Thomas.