COVID-19: Cuban developed Corona vaccine enters clinical trials

Dominica News Online - Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at 12:02 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Dr. Guillen as he appeared via a recent television interview, photo courtesy twitter

 

A clinical trial is now being held for a vaccine aimed at activating the immune system to combat COVID-19 says The director of research at the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology,  Dr Gerardo Guillen.

Dr. Guillen said during a recent television interview that the drug, called CIGB 2020, is undergoing trials at the Luis Diaz hospital in Havana with volunteer patients suspected of being carriers of the disease.

According to Dr. Guillen there are 41 vaccine projects around the world and only 5 have started their first studies in patients.

He stressed that this current project will take some time develop: “This is a future project that will allow, in a long-term control of the disease, if there is a re-emergence, having a specific vaccine.”

 

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.