COVID-19: Cuban developed Corona vaccine enters clinical trials

A clinical trial is now being held for a vaccine aimed at activating the immune system to combat COVID-19 says The director of research at the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Dr Gerardo Guillen.

Dr. Guillen said during a recent television interview that the drug, called CIGB 2020, is undergoing trials at the Luis Diaz hospital in Havana with volunteer patients suspected of being carriers of the disease.

According to Dr. Guillen there are 41 vaccine projects around the world and only 5 have started their first studies in patients.

He stressed that this current project will take some time develop: “This is a future project that will allow, in a long-term control of the disease, if there is a re-emergence, having a specific vaccine.”

