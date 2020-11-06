COVID-19: Dominica’s confirmed COVID-19 count now at 63, with 28 active cases

Dr. Shallaudin Ahmed just announced (on 6th November 2020) via a live Ministry of Health press briefing that Dominica’s active COVID-19 cases are now at 28 which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 63.
Ahmed explained that 2 more cases were confirmed via pcr testing in the Mahaut-Jimmit cluster which brings the total number of confirmed cases in that cluster to 21.
A total of 239 contacts were traced and tested in the Mahaut-Jimmit area with 219 testing negative and 20 testing positive.
Four more individuals tested positive from the visitors’ group who were all quarantined on arrival. All primary contacts of those 4 cases have tested negative.
With the 2 positive cases from the Mahaut-Jimmit area, this means Dominica has 6 new active cases since the last official count.
Random community testing is ongoing. Testing has been completed in 4 of the 7 identified health districts.
DNO will provide additional information as it becomes available.
5 Comments
This really angers me. How can there be cases on the island if all visitors are quarantined for 14 days? Once the borders opened up, this was a real risk.
Are these all back door entrants?
If Dominica doesn’t fix up, cases will spread like wildfire.
I was asking the same …. if you are in government facility then you have the usual medical and para-medical staff. Who exactly are the “contacts” referred to in the report?
How can visitors have primary contacts if they’ve come in through the legal means ? Are these 4 individuals back door entrants?
“Four more individuals tested positive from the visitors’ group who were all quarantined on arrival. All primary contacts of those 4 cases have tested negative.”
The Covid 19 cases in Dominica are spiraling out of control. I earnestly hope that the relevant authorities can reverse the present trend. Of course, the citizenry has to help in this effort. Their support is critically important if the authorities are to successfully keep the number of cases to a negligible level.
I hope Dr. Peters has learnt his lesson. You don’t politicised an issue of this nature. Now he has egg on his face.
Anyway I don’t mind.covid nah just hoping that everyone recovers.nicely. covid save me.from some.bad breath some people refuse to brush there teeth and tongue and alas it use to kill me so de mask is saving me now I can breath freely and some talking and always spittle flying from their mouth so thanks to covid. Even covid go some should be compelled to wear mask or clean their mouths. Toneh man