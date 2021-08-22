COVID-19 Statistics for Dominica as of 21st August 2021

Government of Dominica - Saturday, August 21st, 2021 at 8:35 PM
2 Comments

  1. AA
    August 22, 2021

    My question to those in authority.
    How are Dominicans renovering so quickly? Never knew that in the space of two days so many People would be decleared cured from Covid.
    Skerrit Said that there are 1339 positive cases in his speech but here it says 544. Someone is making bobol with the numbers. I need someone to enlighten me. This makes No sense at all.
    Seems like only one person in Dominica who has had covid, has had underlying issues. I am calling on the minister to give figures of the persons who are recieving treatment or are hospitalized. Just a shame that the Young lady who died Will be remembered in that Way.
    I certainly do not believe that to date, Dominica has only recorded one covid related death. Only time Will tell.

    • VereTere
      August 24, 2021

      Simple, because they make the figures up as they go along. Do you believe Dominica has had only one Covid death? I for one don’t.

