COVID-19 statistics for Dominica as of 22nd September 2021 (13 deaths)

18 Comments
@Concern citizen – Vaccination is the only solution you claimed.
Hmmmmmmm…………it appears to me that you may very well be out of tune with current events. Sir/madam, the ‘vaccines’ are not working as was initially hoped and marketed.
What kind of solution is presented by a ‘vaccine’ that does not prevent infection with covid nor prevent those vaccinated from transmitting the virus to others including the vulnerable?
What kind of solution is presented by a ‘vaccine’ for which within less than a year of its debut rollout, booster shots of that same ‘vaccine’ are already being rolled out?
Why would you be facilitating the spreading of the nonsensical repetition of the “does not prevent infection” and “does not prevent transmission” catch phrases? .. Because you know they are, in fact, nonsensical.
The thing is by now I am sure everyone knows that the purpose of the vaccine is to depress the symptoms to the level which prevents hospitalisation and death. I am also sure everyone knows that transmission rates for the vaccination are slashed by on average 65%. These things allow the R0 value for the virus to be less than 1 and THAT is how you get rid of COVID 19. These constant repetition of the above phrases as a lame excuse not to get vaccinated is just weak. Just be prepared to take the blame for the pandemic induced public health and economic dire straights in which we find ourselves because of your unscientific based hesitancy… Just own it .
@Calibishie Warrior – Stop referring to something which main selling point at this time is and to quote you “depress[es] the symptoms to the level which prevents hospitalisation and death”……..stop calling that thing a vaccine. This is turning the study of Immunology into an absolute freak show.
Rather tell me these things are medications that it is ‘hoped’ will reduce the symptoms of covid & prevent death. But then again, when one takes a look at the greater percentage of unvaccinated folks who catch covid, the greater majority of them either are asymptomatic or exhibit mild symptoms and most recover from it.
So what superb advantage does the thing you refer to as a vaccine truly give to the vaccinated over the unvaccinated?
In reference to the first sentence in your post above, please refer to the second paragraph in the following article link from CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky – https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0730-mmwr-covid-19.html
ADMIN: Channel 1,
We wish to acknowledge your concern as there is still much to learn about COVID-19 and the vaccines – studies are still ongoing.
However, several studies show indications that the vaccines do have an effect on infection rates. Read more: https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2021/08/study-ties-covid-vaccines-lower-transmission-rates
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8305789/
We encourage everyone to continue reading the science – not just the posts that confirm your existing views.
Numbers ,Arithmetic and maths seems to be a particular bane or weakness to people who are looking for reasons to duck their responsibility and get vaccinated… but in the end there is no running away from it . Among vaccinated people the mortality rate worldwide for Covid 19 is around 3%. (Higher for older people lower for younger) .. So you are right 97% of people who catch Covid will not die. (A much higher amount will suffer from long covid where it takes months -or longer- to recover lung function). That is to say if half of our population caught Covid 1150 would end up dead in a fairly short space of time. You happy with that? . maybe 3 or 4 times that number with long covid. Bear in mind we only have approximately 400 hospital beds in the country. The vaccinces HAVE BEEN PROVEN to lower that 1150 number to the 150 region with less than 1 showing a vaccine side effect. Surely that’s maths a child could do. Get vaccinated and stop burying your head in the sand.
Sorry … i meant unvaccinated .. obviously
Shocked that we can’t get another 10k vaccinated within the next few weeks. This is putting everyone at risk and burdening the health system. Those who choose not to be vaccinated should also choose not to be treated for the virus. This is ridiculous!
Calabash, if the vaccines were the silver bullet for the corona virus then Israel, a country with one of the highest number of vaccinated people, would not be presently experiencing the astronomical rise in Covid 19 victims and deaths.
Do your research. Your closed mind and ignorance are your worst enemies.
64 discharged and 2639 recovered. Does this mean that the discharged are sent home if they are no longer critical but not fully recovered? At what point do they reclassify the discharged as recovered? There is a recent spike in the number of dead, is it a case that the medical services are now overwhelmed and not enough ventilators and personnel availabe to try and save lives?
A few weeks ago when we had zero deaths and a low level of cases, there was an atmosphere of ‘what is the fuss about’ and people just went about living their lives nonchalanty, now it has all come to roost. At some point we might have to consider mandatory vaccination whether people like it or not.
Excluding the 545 active cases as of Sept. 22, 2021 the recovery rate at this time amongst the infected folks – majority of whom the authorities say are unvaccinated – is:
2639 recoveries / 3197 confirmed cases x 100 = 82.5%
Once again, thank you Lord Jesus for the wonderful workings of the human immune system which you conceptualized, built and programmed.
Psalm 139:14 – I will give thanks to You, because I am awesomely and wonderfully made; Wonderful are Your works, And my soul knows it very well. (NASB)
Dr Dechausay said 27 critically ill.
Looks like everyday someone dying from COVID, why don’t they tell us the number of people who are in critical condition???
@derp, what for? Will that information motivate the people’s mind to go and get the vaccine?
They do tell us but you are not listening. Almost every evening there is a press address to update us. Recently we were told that 27 patients were critical at the St James Centre. Search DNO for Dr Dechausay address. If you do not seek information you will remain ignorant.
They did, 27, read this update from Dr. Dechausay:
https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/health/unvaccinated-patients-at-covid-care-facility-incessantly-become-aggressively-and-acutely-ill-dr-adrien-dechausay/
Maybe, I should have been more clear in my statement, with each covid-19 update they should also have the number who are in critical condition next to the update….
What difference is it going to make if you know the number it’s sad that people are dying … vaccination is the only solution right now.
It is everybody’s right to know once the information doesn’t jeopardize national security or a person’s medical confidentiality. Does it hurt anyone to disclose this information?
DNO reporting is sooo weak… What are the ages / sex / pre-existing conditions of these new deaths?? Does DNO simply wait for the press briefing and report what was said?? Where is the information outside of what we can all hear during these briefings.
ADMIN: The issue is not the reporting.
We have stated this before but it bears repeating: we (and the Dominican media in general) are not given the opportunity (with limited exception) to ask questions at press briefings. Understand that by comparison this is different from what occurs in the rest of the OECS and the majority of the Caribbean where the press are regularly allowed to question government officials directly.
Additionally, when we seek information from officials independently we are routinely denied the information or promised a response which does not materialize. Regardless, we continue to make the effort to attain such information and we will provide it to the public whenever we can.