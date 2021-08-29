COVID-19 statistics for Dominica as of 27th August 2021

Ministry of Health Wellness and New Health Investment - Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at 8:48 PM
  1. We the People
    August 30, 2021

    These stats are not complete!!!! For instance, they should include a breakdown of those positive cases into two groups – the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

    And i don’t know if it is my eyes, but as if the number of persons with the second dose of the vaccine has been stuck for a while eh

  2. Prevention IS The Cure
    August 29, 2021

    Dear Dominica, this weekend hospitals in Jamaica had to grapple with an oxygen shortage while ventilating some patients by hand. This is NOT to scare anyone but instead to plead with you to consider where we are headed if we follow their path. When faced with difficult choices, the correct one is always, to choose life. Those questioning why some any restrictions remain when buses are allowed to run, just don’t seem to accept the concepts of ventilation and speech-generating aerosols. Distance CAN’T be the sole consideration in COVID. Being in a moving mini-bus with windows open because you don’t have a car and MUST work, is a different circumstance than CHOOSING to spend time in poorly ventilated buildings where every single person isn’t wearing a mask properly 100% of the time. Prevention doesn’t work when the eye of the storm hits. Don’t wait and think Jamaica can’t happen here. Instead, make hard sacrifices now, to avoid their plight.

  3. delta
    August 28, 2021

    We need to appreciate the danger of failing to quarantine vaccinated visitors for a week and allowing cruise shippers to roam freely. The delta variant changes everything as it secretly infects vaccinated visitors, who may test negative one day then positive the next. Protocols were relaxed at just the wrong time.

  4. Judgement
    August 28, 2021

    Waw how did the numbers went down so far!

