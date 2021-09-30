COVID-19 Statistics for Dominica as of 28th September 2021 (20 deaths)

|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
People that refuse the vaccine including in the United States should be made to sign a waiver saying that they are giving up their medical care if they catch the virus and wind up in the hospital. Why should they take up all the room at hospitals because of their own stupidity? People have died of heart attacks because hospitals cannot admit them because they are full of UN-vacinated stupid people. There is no excuse now because the vaccine is in plentiful supply now.
Could not have said it better. Like I have said before, I have absolutely no love in my heart for that ruthless cabal ruling Dca but that will not prevent me from speaking the truth. Our people need to stop listening to these conspiracy theorists and get vaccinated. Nuff said according to my friend Spaggs!
20 without loss I see papa. Yet we have conspiracy theorists like Blessing and De-Trucker on Q95 every morning spewing conspiracy theories. How eeedeeyotik! I have said that only a vaccine mandate can save us in Dca from this dreaded disease. While at it somebody needs to put a barbouchet on these guys mouths. Let me see how long it will take Mr. G to ask his program hosts to cut off these eedeeyots when they start spreading these conspiracy theories. In the mean time let us keep drinking bush tea, bathing in the fresh sea water, drinking plenty coconut water and walking in the sun since that’s what Dr. Blessings and Professor De-Trucker, two of our greatest minds has prescribed.
5 anti vaccination conspiracy spewing radio hosts in the United States caught Covid themselves and died. While laying on their death bed they were telling their listeners to get the shot, too late for that. In states like Florida and Texas their governors should be charged with neglect homicide for discouraging their people not to get the shot and wear a mask. They are literally killing people with their words and actions because their people believe them. Politics to them is more important than saving lives.
You have said it well. That Ron De Santis and Greg Abbott should be held responsible because Abbott for sure has taken the JAB. Discouraging people not to protect themselves. There was an Anti-vaxer a pastor from Colorado who was very adamant about the Jab he died two weeks ago and one in Florida. Hate to say this but God is getting them out of the way. It is a political thing now. I am glad that Gov of California is mandating the Vac at school. People in Dominica are not listening. This Covid Kills. Protect your love ones first. If you want to die that is fine. Protect your family. WAKE UP. It is getting worse on the Island. one week they had 64 deaths in Bermuda use to be a safe haven., now it is coded as a four.
In less than 2 months 20 reported covid deaths? Is that how 18/3 is defined? Anyways let’s not forget covid was imported to Dominica by government right now I just feel we shouldn’t pay those cabinet ministers till covid is completely gone and no
May ou ka parlay sort. No one but God has the answer we don’t know who brought this curse on our beautiful island. Let us do the right thing by protecting our people Take the Pfizer Vac.
@My Bad, ‘Ignorance is Bliss’. When people like you keep playing with this pandemic as a political football you are not only showing total disrespect to the families who have lost loved ones, not only in Dominica, but in the wider Caribbean and the world. Pray that you or your family don’t get afflicted by this deadly virus. I don’t think you should expect any sympathy. Do you?
Forgive me people; but that is undoubtedly a very stupid comment!
The notion that government imported COVID-19 into Dominica is simply dumb and surpasses a fools thoughts!
Any idiot who believe that a government would bring such a deadly virus on the people of a country intelligence is beneath that of a fool!
In 2020; the population of America was 329.5 million people; since then the virus has killed over seven (700,000) hundred thousand people; and counting. Dominica’s population is less than sixty thousand people; so joke and talk fart as long as you wish, blame government; while our country people might be facing extinction.
And that would include the same government you all claimed imported COVID-19 into Dominica; how foolish?
Playing politics is one thing; but comments as such found in the submission; is nothing but hate!
I dislike Roosevelt politics: I know he is corrupted; however, I would have to be a damn fool to suggest he imported that plague into the…
Wow 20 covid deaths already? Based on our very tiny population Seems like our death rate is the highest in the world man?
Boy when Dr D told us last week that 27 we’re in critical condition seems like he was telling Skerrit to import caskets man.