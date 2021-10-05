COVID-19 statistics for Dominica as of 4th October 2021

Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment - Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 at 5:00 PM
5 Comments

  1. nan
    October 8, 2021

    76,790 tested?
    As of June 9 2021, Dominica had a population of 72,153. ?increase.
    Does this mean the whole island and some has now been tested?

  2. John Charlton
    October 6, 2021

    The spread of and belief in pseudo-science and outright false information concerning Covid will result in a much slower economic recovery for Dominica, as well as more Covid deaths. As Dr. Shillingford indicates, this reluctance of Dominicans to engage in the obvious solution of vaccination is puzzling and illogical. It’s simple – get vaccinated.

  3. zandoli
    October 6, 2021

    Looks like the vaccine uptake has been stalled. Despite the rising case load and deaths related to the virus, coupled with more vaccines on island, one would have expected a more significant increase in the number of vaccinated individuals, but this appears not to be the case.

  4. Dr Clayton Shillingford
    October 5, 2021

    The number of persons fully vaccinated at 21751 is still relatively low.. Absence of more persons fully vaccinated will not get Dominica over the hill..In fact the Covid virus will continue to spread and deaths will continue to rise as the numbers show .. I am puzzled that this piece of simple science and logic is apparently not understood by many who are often spreading false and misleading information as in the USA

    • Raty
      October 7, 2021

      Youthe world leaders are living to the world we need the truth tell us the truchas which you don’t have and know all you know is what the would leaders say so if they say kill you do it and if they say jump u do it

