COVID-19 Update: Minister for health urges everyone to remain responsible despite relaxing of curfew hours

Mcintyre delivering today’s live statement

Dr.  Irving Mcintyre Minister for Health, Wellness and the New Health Investment has indicated that the current curfew will be changed to the hours of 10pm to 5am from Monday 15th June 2020.

He urged everyone to continue to be vigilant as Dominica remains at two active cases.  He also said that high risk groups such as cashiers, bus drivers, and those at nursing homes and prisons are being scheduled for testing.

Full video of statement below:

Statement by Dr Irving McIntyre – Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment

Posted by Roosevelt Skerrit on Thursday, June 11, 2020

