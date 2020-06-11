COVID-19 Update: Minister for health urges everyone to remain responsible despite relaxing of curfew hours

Dr. Irving Mcintyre Minister for Health, Wellness and the New Health Investment has indicated that the current curfew will be changed to the hours of 10pm to 5am from Monday 15th June 2020.
He urged everyone to continue to be vigilant as Dominica remains at two active cases. He also said that high risk groups such as cashiers, bus drivers, and those at nursing homes and prisons are being scheduled for testing.
Full video of statement below:
Statement by Dr Irving McIntyre – Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment
Statement by Dr Irving McIntyre – Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health InvestmentPowered by Restream https://restream.io/Statement by Dr Irving McIntyre – Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment
Posted by Roosevelt Skerrit on Thursday, June 11, 2020
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.