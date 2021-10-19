COVID-19 update October 18th 2021: Statement from Coordinator of the National Vaccination Unit

Audio statement from Dr Keevian Burnette, Coordinator of the National Vaccination Unit.
We ALL new to get serious about this matter. Let us stop weaponizing all these “reliable and unreliable sources,” and use our common sense. If you feel that your best offense in the fight against covid-19 is by getting vaccinated, my good people.. Please do so! If you feel that proper masking, social distancing and disinfection is your best offense then please continue to so. Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, please continue to exercise proper covid-19 protcols. With everyone of us playing a part in one form or another, we will get over this.
You guys commenting on here to me are going to deep into the topic before looking at the surface. My issue is what training and experience does this guy possess to be placed as coordinator of a health unit of such importance, particularly in this crisis situation?
These positions are usually reserved for people who has specialized training, merely attending medical school or being connected by blood to party hacks don’t qualify you. We are dealing with lives here. When the breath is gone from one’s lungs there is no course of corrective action. Think of this and get rid of your emotions. This is serious business. Let’s get rid of this government before it’s too late.
“Waiting For Airport” whoever you are hiding behind a bogus name
I knew ANTI VAXXERS like you would jump on the Colin Powel case to try to suggest that the vaccine is not working as it should in spite of ALL the scientific information that has been made available including the present discussion by Dr Keevian Burnette, Coordinator of the National Vaccination Unit.in Dominica I got my two shots of the Pfiser vaccine and also the booster. I am fine as many others who have been vaccinated while the hospitalizations and deaths are concentrated among the unvaccinated
The plain fact is that without a significant number of people of all ages getting vaccinated even you may NOT BE ABLE TO GO TO THE AIRPORT WHETHER YOU ARE WAITING FOR IT OR NOT
What I would like to know and so far can’t get an answer to, is if the elderly and vulnerable who have received both doses, are eligible for a third (heterogeneous) dose after the six months approved in other countries?
I am in my mid-seventies, and one of the first in line, after reading all the information available, to receive my two doses. The only side effect I had was a sore shoulder and a couple of hot flashes that went away after a couple of minutes and may even have been imaginary.
I got vaccinated while on my cycle and nothing happened.. so what are you saying? I took the Pfizer.
DNO you gonna report on the fact that Colin Powel just died from ‘Covid complications’ despite being fully vaccinated? Are you guys ever gonna give the public information about the reality with these vaccinations? The people who die? The still births? The menstrual cycle issues? All the other VERY COMMON side effects?
Are you ever gonna address the ongoing DEATH SPIKE directly? The death spike in young healthy people that started simultaneously with the roll out of vaccinations!
Or you just gonna gonna keep this tired propaganda narrative posted above? Is the media ever gonna come clean with this? Or is that big pharma money being filterd through our leaders in return for our lives too attractive?
Colin Powell suffered from Myeloma form of cancer of the Plasma Cell. He suffered from Pakinson disease. HIS IMMUNE system was highly compromised. Yes had Gge vaccine over seven months. His wife went home from Walter Reid Hospital. He was in treatment you all. This is. A bad example of the Vaccine. The Vax work. Don’t use this great General Life for excuses to stop the Vax.
The UK claims that more than 85% of their population is vaccinated.
According to BBC, “Daily cases have been above 40,000 for seven days in a row, with 43,738 new Covid cases reported on Tuesday.
Another 223 deaths have been reported, the highest since March, but Tuesday figures are often bigger than others.”
Here is the BBC Link: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-58973185
ADMIN: You may be interested in this video where Dr. John Campbell examines the UK cases using the available data and science.
@ it works. You are simply repeating what you read about the general without putting quotations. You have no proof that this was the cause of death. Also, you have no idea of how the US media works and run things. So shut up. Every one has some form of “underlining” condition when comes to Covid deaths. You need to ask yourself why this is so. This phrase is used all over the world in Covid death. Open your eyes not just your ears.
The people that suddenly cannot walk, the people that have fatigue…