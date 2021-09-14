Covid Among Us – a United Voice

PRESS RELEASE - Alternative People's Party - Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 at 11:27 AM
It is good that prominent businessman Mr. Karl Nassief has decided to join the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine debate, especially since he plays such a key role in the Dominican and Caribbean business space.

Mr. Nassief suggested that government should consider making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory, to manage the effect that the pandemic has on the economy, and we respect his right to express his opinion freely.

APP, however, does not support mandatory vaccination, and we take this opportunity to invite Mr. Nassief to consider supporting our party’s agenda of educating the public on general COVID-19 protocols, including the efficacy of vaccines.

We believe that hostility against each other has no place in such sensitive discourse, and it is probably time for all interested parties to have a seat around the discussion table to hammer out a plan to save our country’s economy.

Government must create the space for this timely and honest discussion about our country’s future, because COVID-19 is not a DLP, UWP, DFP, APP, P-POD, Nassief, or Private Sectors problem; it is a global issue that can cripple our country’s already sluggish economy and rate of progress if we fail work through our differences in coming up with solutions.

It is time to speak with each other in the overall interest of Dominica. This moment calls for a new conversation, and it would serve us well if we would garner the discipline to agree on one thing: that the health of our nation is more important than the success of our party. It makes very little sense to seek to lead a failed nation, and this is potentially what could happen to our beloved Dominica if the partisan games persist.

In the meantime, our party will continue to connect with the people through our Covid Among Us platform, each Sunday, and we invite Mr. Nassief as well as representatives from all political parties (DLP, DFP, P-POD and UWP) to join us on Sunday, September 19, from 2:00 pm on FB live, for our fifth episode: Covid Among Us – a United Voice.

We look forward to the exchanges.

10 Comments

  1. Ibo France
    September 14, 2021

    This App is not working for Dominicans.

  2. Channel 1
    September 14, 2021

    Folks, here’s some information re: the Pfizer covid ‘vaccines’ efficacy:

    Biden Covid team sees vaccine efficacy waning in unpublished data from Israel -> https://www.politico.com/news/2021/09/14/covid-israel-data-vaccine-efficacy-511777

    As a matter of fact, Israel’s national coronavirus commissioner, Prof. Salman Zarka, is already calling for Israelis to get prepared for a 4th booster shot (maybe as early as late 2021 or early 2022) -> https://www.timesofisrael.com/virus-czar-calls-to-begin-readying-for-eventual-4th-vaccine-dose/

  3. KID ON THE BLOCK
    September 14, 2021

    Your approach to handling matters of importance affecting the country is so docile and different from that useless wicked party(UWP). It should take a page from your book instead of dividing the people with lies, hate, division and war. Keep up the good work.

    • %
      September 14, 2021

      Kid the master of all lies and deception is liar Skerrit. As leader he is the master of divisiveness. The state of the country today is because of his divisive leadership and politics. He plsys a politics of hate!!!
      Even in a pandemic he cannot make a categorical statement on the selective sharing of food in the dead of night, to his party political supporters. He cannot bring key people together to discuss where we are with the pandemic, because his dark and wicked heart is smeared with vindictiveness and hate. He is still playing his lies, his trickery and deception on people like you. He even once used a dead covid victim to try score political points..Have you ever seen such a heartless creature!!!
      Is he a devil? Satan himself?A liar!!

    • Ibo France
      September 14, 2021

      I always thought of you as a colossal ….. and you have proven it from your post.

      You want to compliment the APP but you have embarrassed them by stating how docile they are. No one should want anyone to refer to him/her as docile for the word has negative connotations.

      Docile means submissive, subservient, passive. It means you are a malleable/ plastic person so anyone can easily manipulate/control you.

      You should return to kindergarten class and take Dog Biter with you. Two of you make outsiders think that Dominica is an intellectual desert.

  4. Toto
    September 14, 2021

    You want to run Dominica from N. America then? Leave that to Vince already. He gets paid for it I believe.

  5. amog us
    September 14, 2021

    this article is sus

  6. Righteous
    September 14, 2021

    APP I would like to here your plan to tackle this pandemic. I totally agree that this can’t be about party, but Nation can’t really tell from this piece that you truly believe that as well. The contradiction right here: “that the health of our nation is more important than the success of our party”. “In the meantime, our party will continue to connect with the people through our Covid Among Us platform.”

    #InThisTogether #CovidIsReal #VaccinationWorks

    One Love Dominicans #OLD767

  7. Ibo France
    September 14, 2021

    This one issue political party is more of an occasional nuisance than an asset to Dominica. Politics is extremely divisive particularly in Dominica.

    The temporary leader of the APP, in her last public interview, did her party no favour by stating all the serious problems afflicting the country are of no significance only the covid. Outrageous! One has to learn to chew gum and walk at the same time ( multi-task).

    I wish to repeat this one more time. Dominica needs many more social activists to intercede on their behalf. They (ordinary citizens) have been relegated to rock bottom and pinned there by the notorious, incumbent oligarchy. Too many people want to get into politics for the wrong reason -to enrich themselves. Less division more cohesion (activism).

  8. lol
    September 14, 2021

    That APP doe tied write nonsense.

