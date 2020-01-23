‘Cross Caribbean Countdown’ to be part of Dominica’s Carnival Celebrations

A program called “Cross Caribbean Countdown” will form part of Dominica’s carnival celebrations this year.

Tempo Networks- a pan Caribbean television channel broadcasting the music and culture of the Caribbean is the one responsible for the venture.

It is a first time undertaking as announced by Marketing Executive at Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Samantha Letang.

She told a press Conference of the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) office on Wednesday that Tempo Network’s Programming includes music videos, news, dramas, and documentaries addressing all aspects of Caribbean life.

“When we bring media down its not only for the event, but to experience the destination as we want the rest of the world to appreciate what we have here, our events and also our country Dominica,’ she said.

Meantime she said where marketing Dominica’s Carnival within the region is concerned, “all is going well”.

Meantime Festivals and Events Manager at the DFC Marva Williams said the national parade and official opening of Mas Domnik 2020 was well received.

“We have received information that persons are hyped and looking forward to come into Dominica for the week of activities leading into Carnival Monday and Tuesday,” she said.

Additionally, four Carnival Queen Contestants will be launched this weekend.

The launchings continue this Saturday January 25th with Kimra Charles of Fond Cole.

Her launch is expected to begin 1:00pm at the Reunion Park, opposite to Ma Boyd’s Bar.

Melanie Charles of Goodwill will also be launched on Saturday from 5:00pm at the Lindo Park.

On Sunday, January 26th Savahnn James of Roseau will be launched at Peebles Park from 1:00pm and Kadisha Joseph of Fond Cole from 5:00pm at the Basketball Court.

On February 01st, Shannon Connor St Hilaire of Soufriere will be launched in her village from 3:00pm.

The public is being encouraged to turn out in large numbers to support the contestants.